‘Stranger Things’ Star Jamie Campbell Bower Praised For Speaking Openly About Addiction
Click here to read the full article. Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has received praise and support for his decision to speak publicly about struggles with addiction. The British actor, who plays evil Vecna in the mega-hit, posted on social media that he was celebrating seven and a half years of sobriety, and sharing his experience of addiction and receiving hospital treatment. His message received thousands of likes and replies from those among his nearly one million followers. Nat Travis, a spokesperson for addiction charity Turning Point told the BBC of the positive effect such a high-profile figure speaking out could have...
‘Stranger Things’ Star Jamie Campbell Bower Sings Lizzo Hit As Vecna & It’s Perfect
Look, we all hate Vecna, but we all love Jamie Campbell Bower. The Stranger Things actor stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on August 2 to talk all about the Netflix hit. Naturally, Vecna was a topic of conversation. Jimmy Fallon has Jamie, using his Vecna voice, say...
WILLOW shares urgent new single, hover like a GODDESS
After confirming new album <COPINGMECHANISM> yesterday, WILLOW has quickly followed up that news with the release of her excellent, urgent new single hover like a GODDESS. Having previewed new material at last weekend’s massive Lollapalooza, today the star says of her latest tune: “Every woman deserves to be worshipped. This song is an ode to the divine goddess within us all.” <COPINGMECHANISM> – the follow-up to last year’s lately i feel EVERYTHING – is due out on September 23.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Ethan Hawke says Johnny Depp and Russell Crowe “broke” director Peter Weir
Ethan Hawke has suggested that Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp are partly responsible for director Peter Weir’s 12-year absence from Hollywood. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Hawke was asked why the Dead Poet’s Society director, who’s set to receive an honorary Oscar, hasn’t made a film since 2010’s The Way Back.
Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart shares ‘blunt’ response to rumours of a Picard movie
Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart got sraight to the point when asked about rumours of a Picard movie. The actor reprised his popular character for a Prime Video spin-off series, which has been acclaimed by fans of the sci-fi franchise. With filming now complete on the third and final season,...
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live
A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
Judith Light, Rosemarie DeWitt headline cast of film 'Out of My Mind'
July 18 (UPI) -- Judith Light and Rosemarie DeWitt are among those that have been added to the cast of the upcoming Disney+ film Out of My Mind. The pair were part of a group of six new cast members that the streaming service announced Monday. Other notable names include Michael Chernus and Emmy Award-winner Luke Kirby.
Celebs You’d Never Guess Have Law Degrees: Rebel Wilson, Gerard Butler and More
Order in the court! Rebel Wilson, Gerard Butler and more stars tried their hand at studying and practicing law before they made it big in Hollywood. Before solidifying his place among some of the hottest names in the movie industry, Butler held a high position in the law society at his Scottish university. After graduating […]
Game of Thrones Spinoff House of the Dragon Gets Full-Length Trailer
The upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is one of the most anticipated TV events of the year, with HBO Max releasing an all-new trailer to tease the fantastical adventures of the series. The events of the show have already been hinted at in the original HBO series, with House of the Dragon shedding insight into events that have only been previously discussed by the figures of Westeros. However, with the series being based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood, not all of its events will be a surprise to audiences familiar with the franchise. Check out the trailer for House of the Dragon above before it debuts on August 21st.
‘Max Headroom’ Series Reboot Starring Matt Frewer In Works At AMC Networks From Christopher Cantwell & Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A 1980s pop culture mainstay is plotting a comeback. AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media. Known for biting commentary, quick wit and manic glitching, the supposedly computer-generated TV host played by Frewer was first introduced in the 1985 British cyberpunk TV...
WILLOW announces new album COPINGMECHANISM
It’s been a busy, collab-filled year for WILLOW – who has worked with everyone from YUNGBLUD to Siiickbrain to Camila Cabello (and more!) in 2022. But now her attention is focusing back on her own music…. The alt. star has just confirmed the release of new album COPINGMECHANISM,...
Elisabeth Moss to Star in FX's Thriller Series 'The Veil'
FX has just announced a new limited series called The Veil that is set to star Emmy Award, Golden Globe, SAG, and PGA award-winning actor Elisabeth Moss. No release date for the series has yet been set as the series was just ordered by FX to stream exclusively on Hulu.
Alter Bridge release huge new single, Silver Tongue
Following the release of album title-track Pawns & Kings last month, Alter Bridge have just shared another excellent new single. The hard rock legends’ latest effort goes by the name Silver Tongue, and is accompanied by an animated video from Ollie Jones of Better Feeling Films, which tells the story of a painting that comes to life – and the interesting effect that it has on those who view it…
Listen to blackbear’s new single featuring The Used’s Bert McCracken
Ahead of the release of his sixth album in loving memory at the end of the month, blackbear has dropped another new single. His latest effort, toxic energy, features a great guest spot by The Used frontman Bert McCracken, with other collabs on the LP include New Found Glory (nothing matters), Machine Gun Kelly (gfy) and Bayside (poltergeist).
Outlander prequel series will follow the love story of Jamie's parents
Rejoice! We finally know what the Outlander prequel series is about. Starz has released the first official details of what will be called Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Matthew B. Roberts, the showrunner of the mothership series, will write and oversee the prequel, which will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser's parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser.
Salma Hayek Teases Channing Tatum Has Just Gotten ‘Better’ At Lap Dances For 3rd ‘Magic Mike’ Movie
Fans should expect greatness from Channing Tatum, 42, in the third Magic Mike movie, according to his co-star Salma Hayek, 55. The actress told People that the upcoming male stripper flick will feature a lap dance from Channing that’s unlike anything we’ve seen in the first two films. “If you thought he could dance [before], you are going to realize you haven’t seen anything,” Salma explained in the Aug. 4 interview. “His dance skills—he just got better.”
Keke Palmer says she’s not a ‘victim’ as she discusses viral Zendaya colourism tweet
Keke Palmer has said that she doesn’t want to be seen as a “victim” of colourism while discussing a viral tweet comparing her to ZendayaLast month, the actor responded to a Twitter post suggesting that Palmer had found less mainstream popularity than Euphoria star Zendaya because she was darker skinned.“A great example of colourism is to believe I can be compared to anyone,” Palmer tweeted. “I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”In a new interview with The Guardian, Palmer said that she was often asked about colourism and racism long before “that little tweet came out”.The Nope...
