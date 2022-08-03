ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Soaring inflation is hitting everyone's wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
EconoMonitor

Is the U.S. Economy in Recession?

The preliminary GDP (Gross Domestic Product) results of the U.S. for the second quarter, released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Thursday, July 28, came with a drop of 0.9% in annualized terms. In the first quarter, it also showed a decline, in the order of 1.6% in annual terms, after the overheated GDP growing 6.9% a year in the last quarter of 2021.
FOXBusiness

Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon

Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
960 The Ref

With recession anxiety growing, hiring may be cooling off

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The American job market has defied raging inflation, rising interest rates, growing recession fears. Month after month, U.S. employers just kept adding hundreds of thousands of workers, at a pace that regularly outpaced the expectations of most economists. Yet cracks have begun to appear...
CNBC

The Fed disagrees, but Main Street says 'the recession is already here.'

The CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Confidence Index hit an all-time low in the third quarter 2022, with President Biden's approval hitting an all-time low as well. More than three-quarters (77%) of small business owners expect inflation to continue to rise and only about one-quarter (26%) have faith in Federal Reserve policy.
Nick Davis

Many people worried about a recession in the United States

If you aren’t living under a rock then you have probably heard people talking about a recession. I read a quote recently that said, “A recession is when your neighbor loses their job. A depression is when you lose your job.” What is a recession? A recession can be defined as a period of economic decline, usually a decline in GDP for two quarters.
Fast Company

Call it a recession or not—the economy is very weird right now

With the news Thursday that, according to the government’s preliminary estimate, U.S. GDP growth was negative in the second quarter, the “are we in a recession?” debate is now in full swing. Many news outlets, including Fox Business, proclaimed that because this marks two consecutive quarters of negative growth, the U.S. has entered a “technical recession,” even as President Biden and his various spokespeople pointed to the fact that myriad economic indicators other than GDP growth are strong enough that the recession label doesn’t fit. That has led to accusations that the administration is attempting to change the definition of a recession for political purposes.
Business Insider

Stimulus checks and pandemic savings helped Americans deal with inflation for more than a year. Now that safety net is broken and it could trigger a recession.

Stimulus and boosted savings protected Americans from inflation. But the shield is breaking. Households' real income fell below pre-pandemic levels in June, and Americans are saving less, too. It's "a race against the clock" to cool inflation before people cut back on spending, UBS said. The financial buffer that protected...
bloomberglaw.com

Reconciliation Bill Will Raise Taxes, Fuel Economic Uncertainty

The latest consumer-price index showed inflation accelerating at 9.1%—a four-decade high. This news was followed by the producer-price index, a key indicator for where consumer prices are heading, hitting a near-record 11.3%. Inflation in the US is outpacing other developed countries, which indicates domestic policies—like trillions in reckless government spending—are to blame.
InsuranceNewsNet

Richmond Fed President expects inflation to be controlled over time

News Virginian (Waynesboro) The president and CEO of the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank offered restrained but positive news about the country's inflation crisis to. business leaders this week. During a Wednesday appearance at. Blue Ridge Community College. ,. Thomas Barkin. said the. Federal Reserve's. tools such as interest rate hikes...
