58% of Americans Are Making This Smart Move to Gear Up for a Recession
It pays to do the same.
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: When a Recession Arrives, Economists Say More Stimulus Is the Answer
Economists argue that stimulus funds can help steady the financial ship in the event of a recession. The American people received stimulus checks during both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. According to economists, stimulus checks help blunt the impact of recession. The faster businesses get back on their feet, the...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Is the U.S. Economy in Recession?
The preliminary GDP (Gross Domestic Product) results of the U.S. for the second quarter, released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Thursday, July 28, came with a drop of 0.9% in annualized terms. In the first quarter, it also showed a decline, in the order of 1.6% in annual terms, after the overheated GDP growing 6.9% a year in the last quarter of 2021.
FOXBusiness
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon
Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
With recession anxiety growing, hiring may be cooling off
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The American job market has defied raging inflation, rising interest rates, growing recession fears. Month after month, U.S. employers just kept adding hundreds of thousands of workers, at a pace that regularly outpaced the expectations of most economists. Yet cracks have begun to appear...
Bombshell Jobs Report: All Pandemic Jobs Lost Restored, Flipping Recession Script And Fueling Inflation, Fed Fears
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower by 0.8% Friday morning after the Labor Department reported encouraging U.S. jobs market numbers from July. The U.S. added 528,000 jobs in July, beating consensus economist estimates of 258,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate dropped from 3.6% to 3.5%, returning to...
CNBC
The Fed disagrees, but Main Street says 'the recession is already here.'
The CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Confidence Index hit an all-time low in the third quarter 2022, with President Biden's approval hitting an all-time low as well. More than three-quarters (77%) of small business owners expect inflation to continue to rise and only about one-quarter (26%) have faith in Federal Reserve policy.
U.S. recession is possible, but likely won’t be ‘devastating,’ former Federal Reserve governor says
When explaining why he believes the chances of a severe recession are unlikely, Randall Kroszner took to history.
Federal Reserve official isn’t interested in whether or not the U.S. is in a recession right now
The Federal Reserve's Neel Kashkari. The Fed remains laser-focused on fighting inflation, no matter the cost. When news hit last week that the U.S. economy had shrunk for the second consecutive quarter, everyone began asking the question: Is the country officially in a recession?. It’s complicated, experts say, as the...
Many people worried about a recession in the United States
If you aren’t living under a rock then you have probably heard people talking about a recession. I read a quote recently that said, “A recession is when your neighbor loses their job. A depression is when you lose your job.” What is a recession? A recession can be defined as a period of economic decline, usually a decline in GDP for two quarters.
Fast Company
Call it a recession or not—the economy is very weird right now
With the news Thursday that, according to the government’s preliminary estimate, U.S. GDP growth was negative in the second quarter, the “are we in a recession?” debate is now in full swing. Many news outlets, including Fox Business, proclaimed that because this marks two consecutive quarters of negative growth, the U.S. has entered a “technical recession,” even as President Biden and his various spokespeople pointed to the fact that myriad economic indicators other than GDP growth are strong enough that the recession label doesn’t fit. That has led to accusations that the administration is attempting to change the definition of a recession for political purposes.
Stimulus checks and pandemic savings helped Americans deal with inflation for more than a year. Now that safety net is broken and it could trigger a recession.
Stimulus and boosted savings protected Americans from inflation. But the shield is breaking. Households' real income fell below pre-pandemic levels in June, and Americans are saving less, too. It's "a race against the clock" to cool inflation before people cut back on spending, UBS said. The financial buffer that protected...
bloomberglaw.com
Reconciliation Bill Will Raise Taxes, Fuel Economic Uncertainty
The latest consumer-price index showed inflation accelerating at 9.1%—a four-decade high. This news was followed by the producer-price index, a key indicator for where consumer prices are heading, hitting a near-record 11.3%. Inflation in the US is outpacing other developed countries, which indicates domestic policies—like trillions in reckless government spending—are to blame.
U.S. labor market defies recession fears as job growth surges in July
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. job growth likely slowed in July, but the pace was probably strong enough to keep the unemployment rate at 3.6% for a fifth straight month, offering the strongest evidence yet that the economy was not in recession.
AP Explainer: How do we know when a recession has begun?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy has contracted for two straight quarters, intensifying fears that the nation is on the cusp of a recession — if not already in one — barely two years after the pandemic recession officially ended. Six months of contraction is a long-held...
Richmond Fed President expects inflation to be controlled over time
News Virginian (Waynesboro) The president and CEO of the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank offered restrained but positive news about the country's inflation crisis to. business leaders this week. During a Wednesday appearance at. Blue Ridge Community College. ,. Thomas Barkin. said the. Federal Reserve's. tools such as interest rate hikes...
CNBC
Unrelenting inflation is driving up costs, leaving more Americans living paycheck to paycheck
With no break in sight for rising prices, nearly two-thirds of all Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, according to a recent report. Even top earners say they are stretched thin, the report found. Over one month, average savings dropped from $11,274 in May to $10,757 in June. Inflation has...
