With 600+ vacancies, Hillsborough Schools and teachers can't agree on pay

2 local school districts push for property tax in primary to pay teachers
In Hillsborough County, the district is currently short 680 instructional positions. In Pasco County, the district is short 364 instructional positions
Lakeland Christian School Fires Mayor Mutz
Lakeland Christian School is Polk County’s oldest and largest private K-12 school in Lakeland, Florida. Offering academic excellence and character training to students from four years old to 12th grade. Mayor Mutz was removed from the board of the Lakeland Christian School because of his personal support of LGBTQ+...
stpetecatalyst.com
New Superintendent on plans for first year
Pinellas County Schools (PCS) new leader is ready to instill a climate and culture of high expectations for students and teachers following over two years of Covid disruptions. A former principal who has served in various administrative capacities, including as chief academic officer, Kevin Hendrick is familiar with the district’s...
Parents must fill out new paperwork for students to get free or reduced lunch
The Keep Kids Fed Act, which was signed into law this year, helps communities provide food for children in school.
fox13news.com
New programs, incentives aim to recruit and retain educators as ‘burned out’ teachers pursue other professions
TAMPA, Fla. - A Bay Area university is looking at creative ways to recruit teachers as many leave the profession to pursue other careers. Deena Porter has left the school system but not the classroom. She found a new use for her teaching skills by tutoring kids of all ages.
fox13news.com
Pasco superintendent discusses staff shortages, start times before first day back
In the Bay Area, school starts in almost every local district on Aug. 10, including Pasco County. Superintendent Kurt Browning joins Good Day to discuss the year ahead, including how the school district is handling staffing shortages and school start times.
suncoastnews.com
Tarpons Springs commissioner takes issue with attorney’s bill
TARPON SPRINGS — Can a law firm charge Tarpon Springs for the amount of time it takes one of its attorneys to drive from its office to City Hall?. That’s the question Commissioner Michael Eisner raised to City Attorney Thomas Trask at the Board of Commissioners’ July 26 meeting.
fox13news.com
Oasis Opportunities provides clothing, necessities for at-risk and low income Hillsborough students
TAMPA, Fla. - Oasis Opportunities is the premier provider of clothing in fundamental necessities for at risk and low income students in the Hillsborough County area. Oasis serves over 11,000 students per year with clothing, hygiene items and basic needs to prepare them for school. "About 58% of our kids...
A Florida Chick-Fil-A Was Fined Over $12.4K For Overworking Young Teens
A Chick-Fil-A in Florida was under investigation for overworking young teens past their legal working hours between Labor Day and June 1. The chain that was explored was located at 2551 North Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa. The U.S. Department of Labor published the report on August 2, revealing that...
plantcityobserver.com
Free vocational courses to learn a trade
The Tampa Vocational Institute will be offering the Intro to Construction Training program in Plant City. This four-to-six-week course will teach students the skills to obtain a trade and is free of cost. It will be held at 4503 Coronet Rd. and those interested must enroll by Aug. 12. In...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete to consider expanding ‘ban the box’ initiative
Over seven years after the City of St. Petersburg instituted a program that eliminated criminal history questions from job applications, city councilmembers will now discuss expanding the practice. During Thursday’s meeting, Council Chair Gina Driscoll requested a referral to the Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee to consider increasing St. Petersburg’s...
BayCare names new president and CEO
CLEARWATER, Fla. — One of the largest employers in West Central Florida just named its new president and CEO. Stephanie D. Conners has been selected to lead BayCare Health System, the largest not-for-profit health care provider in West Central Florida. Conners, 50, will succeed Tommy Inzina, who previously announced...
Another Florida City Moves Toward Rent Control Vote
St. Petersburg joins Tampa in working toward a rent control referendum
fox13news.com
Tampa City Council votes down limit on rent increase
TAMPA, Fla. - One week after voting in favor of an ordinance that would have given voters the ability to declare a housing emergency and set limits on the amount by which landlords could increase rent, Tampa City Councilors voted the ordinance down by a 4-2 vote. "I don't want...
Hillsborough County Adds Protections For Residents Facing Evictions Or Rent Hikes
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Residential landlords in unincorporated Hillsborough County will be required to give at least 60 days’ notice for rent increases higher than 5 percent and meet minimum notice requirements for terminating leases, after the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners unanimously
cltampa.com
DeSantis suspends Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren after he said he wouldn't prosecute abortions
This morning, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County, due to "neglect of duty." While speaking at a press conference in Tampa, DeSantis cited Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Florida for his decision to issue the executive order, and specifically pointed to Warren's decision not to pursue charges against abortion patients or doctors, as well as his public support of transgender healthcare.
WCJB
Gov. Ron DeSantis removes state attorney for refusing to prosecute abortions, gender transition bans
TAMPA, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit after the state attorney said he would not prosecute a woman who receives abortions after 15 weeks or enforce laws banning gender transitions for children. The governor made the announcement during a press...
Tampa leaders ready to act on rent control despite likely legal fight
Though it could produce a legal battle, in a Thursday meeting, the Tampa City Council could advance a plan to declare a housing state of emergency and allow Nov. voters to approve rent control.
fox13news.com
How can renters be protected? Hillsborough, Pinellas take a closer look at tenants' rights
TAMPA, Fla. - Rent prices have been soaring, and commissioners in both Hillsborough County and Pinellas County are strengthening their ordinances to make sure landlords are playing by the rules and tenants are protected. Hillsborough County already has a tenants' bill of rights in place, however, on Wednesday, commissioners will...
fox13news.com
Tampa pledges millions to tackle housing crisis
TAMPA, Fla. - It’s simple economics: when demand outstrips supply, costs go up, and in the case of Tampa‘s housing market, costs are soaring. Tampa leaders know they have a huge housing crisis on their hands. The challenge they face now is figuring out ways to keep residents from getting priced out of their homes while the city tries to catch up to its ballooning housing demand.
