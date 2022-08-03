With 600+ vacancies, Hillsborough Schools and teachers can't agree on pay

This morning, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County, due to "neglect of duty." While speaking at a press conference in Tampa, DeSantis cited Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Florida for his decision to issue the executive order, and specifically pointed to Warren's decision not to pursue charges against abortion patients or doctors, as well as his public support of transgender healthcare.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO