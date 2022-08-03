Florida’s homeowners insurance crisis deepens

Read on insurancenewsnet.com
Editorial l Florida property insurance industry remains in turmoil
Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, FL) A dramatic decision to transfer the risk of property insurance companies failing to. consumers held off crisis in the property insurance market by preventing at least temporarily the downgrades of approximately 17 to 27 Florida insurers by the insurance rating company Demotech. These downgrades...
Weston Property & Casualty the fifth Florida insurer to go insolvent in 2022
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) In another sign of distress for Florida’s property insurance industry, Coral Gables-based Weston Property & Casualty has become the fifth insurer to be declared insolvent in 2022. Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier on Wednesday asked the Department of Financial Services’ Division of Rehabilitation and Liquidation...
Fried, Crist using abortion rights, insurance costs to battle for voters
Florida Times-Union (Jacksonville, FL) — Florida's deepening property insurance woes and the future of abortion rights have handed Democrats. fresh campaign themes in a bid to grab the attention of voters heading into the. Aug. 23. primary contest. The ripped-from-the-headlines tactics used by the two contenders also may be giving...
Rollout of property insurance fraud squads spikes Florida prosecutions
Months of work by newly created insurance fraud squads has led to a more than twofold increase in successful property insurance fraud prosecutions across Florida, the state’s chief financial officer reported. CFO Jimmy Patronis said last month that the deployment of two new 12-person insurance fraud units in Central Florida led to the opening of nearly 200 cases that so far have…
Another Florida insurance company declares bankruptcy
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another Florida insurance company declared bankruptcy, 8 On Your Side found out on Wednesday evening. Florida's insurance commissioner has declared Weston Property & Casualty Insurance insolvent. This comes days after Demotech withdrew the company's rating. Demotech on Monday also...
American Council of Life Insurers: Colorado Adopts Stronger Protections for Annuity Consumers
American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President and CEO. Financial Advisors (NAIFA) Colorado Political Action Committee Chair and Government Relations Committee. issued the following joint statement on the best interest annuity rule adopted recently by the. Colorado Division of Insurance. . "The new rule adopted by Colorado Insurance Commissioner. Michael...
The inflation problem nobody is talking about
Voters rank inflation as their top concern as prices continue to rise at the fastest pace in 40 years. While barely one-third of the U.S. workforce possesses at least a four-year degree, over 60% of state government jobs require one. To combat degree inflation, Maryland Gov. This article is available...
Louisiana homeowners, insurance brokers seeing premiums skyrocket amid marketplace 'crisis'
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) The marketplace for homeowners insurance in Louisiana is getting tighter. The number of insurers is in decline. And prices, once steady, only seem to go up, up and up. Just ask. Ryan North. of. Metairie. , who relied on the. Lighthouse Excalibur Property Insurance Co.
Meridian Celebrates 25 Years of Serving Michigan
DETROIT , Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , a leading Medicaid managed care plan and wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, recently celebrated 25 years of providing high-quality care and services to its members across. Michigan. . "Meridian has been an essential part of the. Michigan. community for more than...
Editorial Vote for Lara for insurance commissioner
Daily Democrat (Woodland, CA) When we make an election endorsement, we hope to be able to say that the person we recommend would serve ably, ethically and responsibly. Neither candidate for state insurance commissioner passes that test. The better pick in the. Nov. 8. runoff is incumbent. Ricardo Lara. ....
Nick J. Rahall II: Manchin-backed spending bill won't rein in inflation
Herald-Dispatch, The (Huntington, WV) As we approach the 2022 midterm elections, there are almost too many issues and controversies to count. Roe v. Wade,. , gas prices, gun violence, supply chain woes and worker shortages would each qualify as the premiere issue in any normal election cycle. But, this year, none of them holds a candle to the top voter concern: inflation.
Rep. Carter Sends Letter Pushing for Flood Insurance Affordability, Transparency
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Congressman Troy A. Carter , Sr. led a group of all six Louisiana House delegation members on a letterto. Deputy Associate Administrator of Insurance and Mitigation,. David Maurstad. . Together, Reps. Troy Carter. ,. Steve Scalise. ,. Garret Graves. ,. Mike Johnson. ,. Clay Higgins.
Connecticut’s US Senators Reintroduce Behavioral Health Coverage Transparency Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Connecticut’s US Senators Chris Murphy , a member of the. colleagues in reintroducing the Behavioral Health Coverage Transparency Act, legislation that would strengthen oversight and enforcement of federal parity laws. “Insurance companies often set up bureaucratic hurdles that make it near impossible for patients to...
You’re already paying too much
Oyster Bay Record Pilot (NY) Health insurance providers seek an average rate increase of nearly 19 percent next year for individuals, and more than 16 percent for small group plans, according to published reports. The chutzpah of this request is breathtaking. Health insurance providers have earned record profits throughout the...
Pa. House Republicans: State Rep. Mackenzie's Proposal Preserving Children's Health Insurance Coverage for Families Affected by COVID-19 Included in State Budget
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Working to ensure no child loses their health care coverage through the. ) is pleased to announce that her proposal addressing CHIP payments is included in this year's state budget. "Due to the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and business shutdowns, many families were unable...
They wanted to stop Obamacare. They may have protected abortion rights in Wyoming instead.
Star-Tribune (Casper, WY) Here is Bob Brechtel , standing on the sidewalk protesting outside an abortion clinic that plans to open in Casper later this year. He's been here every Thursday afternoon, usually holding signs that say "Remember the Unborn" or "Pray to End Abortion," since the clinic was announced in April.
