Senseonics Announces a Positive Coverage Decision for Eversense® E3 CGM from Anthem

optometrytimes.com
Study: Skipping breakfast linked to decreased risk of AMD
Korean investigators have found intermittent fasting may actually lead to a lower risk of developing AMD in the elderly population. Skipping breakfast may actually be a good thing for a select population, according to Korean investigators. New research has found that avoiding this meal is associated with a lower risk...
AMERCO Announces Sixteenth Annual Virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting
RENO, Nev. , Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent company of. U-Haul International, Inc. will hold its sixteenth annual virtual analyst and investor meeting on. Thursday, August 18, 2022. at. 11 a.m. Arizona. time (. 2 p.m. Eastern Time. ). "This is our sixteenth annual investor meeting...
KKR Forms Strategic Alliance with Loop Capital to Offer Equity Research and Distribution Capabilities
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KKR, a leading global investment firm, and. (“Loop Capital”), a black owned and led investment bank, brokerage and advisory firm today announced a strategic alliance under which Loop Capital could independently offer investment banking and equity research capabilities to KKR’s equity capital markets (ECM) clients, which include private companies and private equity sponsors.
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (Dollar amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)
For the purposes of the discussion in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the. The following discussion and analysis presents a review of our consolidated. results of operations for the three and six months ended. June 30, 2022. and 2021. and financial condition as of. June 30, 2022. and. December...
Prime Healthcare Services Announces Modified Dutch Auction Cash Tender Offer for 7.250% Senior Secured Notes Maturing November 2025
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. (the “Company” or “Prime Healthcare”) today announced it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase up to. $100.0 million. (subject to increase, the “Tender Cap”) in aggregate cash consideration (excluding accrued interest) of its...
Colton Risk Management Consulting, LLC. Launches Insurance and Risk Management Service
WEST ISLIP, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , August 5, 2022. and Outsourced Risk Management firm, has recently launched a risk management service that helps businesses find solutions to their insurance and risk management challenges. The company offers creative thinking and high-level strategy development to clients that it has provided to some of America’s largest and most profitable private equity firms. With the launch, it aims to help protect clients’ businesses from a multitude of risk factors including financial uncertainties, legal liabilities, technology issues, mismanagement of strategy, errors, accidents, natural disasters, and outsourcing risk management.
Everest Re Group Publishes 2021 Global Loss Triangles
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest” or the “Company”) announced today that it has published its Global Loss Triangles for the year ended. These documents are available on the Company’s investor relations website, under Financials/Annual Disclosures. The link can be found here: https://investors.everestre.com/financials/annual-disclosures/default.aspx. About.
HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL, PERSONAL AND MULTILINE INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF KT&D, INC. IN DELAWARE
CHICAGO , Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in. Wilmington, Delaware. ,. KT&D, Inc. provides multi-line insurance solutions, including medical malpractice, commercial and personal, and employee benefits...
MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 ($ in Millions, Except Share Data)
This management analysis of financial position and results of operations pertains to the consolidated accounts of. ", "ORI", or "the Company"). The Company conducts its operations through a number of regulated insurance company subsidiaries organized into three major segments:. General Insurance. (property and liability insurance),. Title Insurance and Republic Financial...
METLIFE INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results. Page Forward-Looking Statements and Other Financial Information 83 Executive Summary 83 Industry Trends 86 Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates 89 Acquisitions and Dispositions 89 Results of Operations 91 Investments 114 Derivatives 127 Policyholder Liabilities 130 Liquidity and Capital Resources 137 Adopted Accounting Pronouncements 146 Future Adoption of Accounting Pronouncements 146 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures 146 Risk Management 148 Subsequent Events 148 82.
REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to, our unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes that appear elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These discussions contain forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and that include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategies, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, expectations regarding demand and acceptance for our financial products, growth opportunities and trends in the market in which we operate, prospects, and plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "will," "would," "should," "could," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events, and/or performance to differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks set forth in our filings with the.
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The statements contained in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. It is important to note that our actual results could vary materially from those forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: the potential impact of the consummation of the proposed F&G spin-off transaction on relationships, including employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; our ability to successfully realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed spin-off transaction; the ability to satisfy any necessary conditions (including any applicable regulatory approvals) to consummate the spin-off transaction within the estimated timeframe or at all; changes in general economic, business and political and COVID-19 conditions, including changes in the financial markets; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding, a weak.
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Overview 79 COVID-19 80 Impact of a Low Interest Rate Environment 81 Results of Operations 84 Consolidated Results of Operations 84 Segment Results of Operations 85 Segment Measures 88 Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange Rates 89 Accounting Policies & Pronouncements 91 Results of Operations by Segment 93 PGIM 93.
DONEGAL GROUP INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
We recommend that you read the following information in conjunction with the historical financial information and the footnotes to that financial information we include in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We also recommend you read Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
Insurity Hosts Its Largest Analytics Summit in Company History, Gathering P&C Industry Leaders to Discuss the Latest Innovations in Data and Analytics
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, held its annual data and analytics user event, the Insurity Analytics Summit, on. July 18-20 in. Carlsbad, California. . The three-day event featured keynotes from. Kirstin Marr. , Head of Insurity Analytics, and. Michael Schrage.
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Backend Bundled Healthcare Services Payment Systems And Methods”, for Approval (USPTO 20220230219): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Ketchel, III, Paul J. (. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Medical services are services provided to a medical patient. Some medical services may help improve or maintain a patient’s health, based on disease prevention, diagnosis, or treatment. The practice of medicine encompasses medical procedures performed for a patient, which may include both preventive care and treatment. Medical service providers include doctors, hospitals, and health insurers. A provider may offer medical services to patients by provisioning medical resources such as, for example, laboratory, imaging, treatment, or surgical facilities, to provide the services. Some medical services may require specially trained or licensed medical professionals. For example, a medical practice providing diagnosis and treatment for joint pain may provide medical services through the work of an orthopedic specialist. In some scenarios, patient access to a specialized professional or facility may be limited by cost, or availability. Some specialized medical professionals and related facilities may be scarce.
Q2 for Q2 2022 Financial Earnings Transcript 2022 (opens in new window)
- President & Chief Executive Officer,. - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer,. - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Sustainability,. Operator: Welcome to Assurant's Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode, and the floor will be opened for your questions following management's prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions]
Researchers from Shizuoka Prefectural General Hospital Detail Findings in Information Technology [Data Resource Profile of Shizuoka Kokuho Database (Skdb) Using Integrated Health- and Care-insurance Claims and Health Checkups: the Shizuoka Study]: Information Technology
-- Research findings on Information Technology are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting originating from Shizuoka,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Analyzing real-world data, including health insurance claims, may help provide insights into preventing and treating various diseases. We developed a database covering Shizuoka Prefecture (Shizuoka Kokuho Database [SKDB]) in.
Patent Issued for Methods to compress, encrypt and retrieve genomic alignment data (USPTO 11393559): Sophia Genetics S.A.
-- A patent by the inventors Ayday, Erman (Renens, CH), Garcia, Jesus ( Saint Sulpice, CH. ), Hubaux, Jean-Pierre (Saint-Sulpice, CH), Lin, Huang (. , by NewsRx correspondents. Patent number 11393559 is assigned to. Sophia Genetics S.A. (. Saint Sulpice. ,. Switzerland. ). The following quote was obtained by the...
