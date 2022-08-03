ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundance, WY

wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
CASPER, WY
Sheridan Media

Fish Fire now over 6,000 acres

The Fish Fire was reported on Sunday, July 31, at 11:30 a.m. The fire is located 7 miles south of Sundance, WY. and east of Wyoming Highway 585. It is burning on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest in steep, rugged terrain on Iron Mountain. The fire started on private land and according to InciWeb was human caused.
SUNDANCE, WY
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis, hunting season a hotspot for trafficking of Indigenous women

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Human trafficking takes place every year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Experts say it seems to only be getting worse and Indigenous girls are a common target. Human trafficking is a major component in the Missing, Murdered Indigenous People epidemic. Experts say of girls...
STURGIS, SD
kbhbradio.com

Type 1 Incident Management Team takes over operations of the Fish Fire

SUNDANCE, Wyo. – A Type 1, Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team has taken over operations of the Fish Fire, burning in northeast Wyoming. The fire, as of this morning, stands at 6,476 acres and is 10-percent contained. Fire officials say yesterday, cooler, cloudy weather aided firefighters in their...
SUNDANCE, WY
sdpb.org

Another gold-drilling project proposed in Black Hills, this time near Spearfish Canyon

Another company wants to conduct exploratory drilling for gold in the Black Hills — and this time the drilling sites are near Spearfish Canyon. The Black Hills National Forest announced Friday that Colorado-based Solitario Zinc Corp. plans to drill on national forest land southwest of Spearfish. The proposal is called the Golden Crest Exploration Drilling Project.
SPEARFISH, SD
kotatv.com

Wildfire in Black Hills national forest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to a wildfire on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. The fire was estimated to be at 500 acres when reported on Sunday. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain on Iron Mountain, approximately 7 miles south...
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis isn’t the only city inviting bikers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Custer doesn’t want to be Sturgis or the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for the next nine days, but it does want to be an option. Custer Cruisin’ was established 23 years ago in the city. This year it will run from Aug. 5 to Aug. 15, the same period as the annual Sturgis Rally.
CUSTER, SD
KELOLAND TV

Before Sturgis Rally, a look at bike crashes in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement is encouraging motorcycle safety as the official start of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally approaches. Last year, four people died in two motorcycle crashes during the Sturgis Rally, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. There were five injury crashes.
county17.com

Arson under investigation in Echeta Road house fire

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arson is being investigated as a potential cause of a Tuesday morning house fire on Echeta Road, Gillette police say. Emergency personnel responded to the 1600 block of Echeta Road on Aug. 2 at 9:52 a.m. after a 54-year-old man called 9-1-1 to report seeing smoke coming from a residence and couldn’t get anyone to answer the door, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
GILLETTE, WY
KELOLAND TV

Name released in fatal Lawrence County crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) has released the name of a Wisconsin man who died July 31 in a crash near Lead. According to DPS, George Seliger, 28, of Wausau, Wisconsin, was thrown from his motorcycle after failing to negotiate a curve west of Lead of U.S. Highway 14A and losing control. He was not wearing a helmet.
WAUSAU, WI
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming shootouts leave man dead

A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
SUNDANCE, WY
South Dakota News Watch

ORGANICS PART 2: Fraudulent farmers live lavishly until caught

Farmers who commit organic grain fraud have shown a propensity to spend big money on lavish lifestyles until the authorities catch up with them. When Belle Fourche, S.D., organic grain broker Kent Duane Anderson turned to fraud, he made millions of dollars and used the ill-gotten gains to establish a new life in Florida, replete with an $8 million yacht, a $2.4 million new home, $400,000 in jewelry, two new Range Rovers and a Maserati.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
county17.com

Car, motorcycle collision sends at least 1 to hospital

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A car and a motorcycle were involved in the collision at Union Chapel Road and Sleepy Hollow Boulevard in Gillette Monday evening that necessitated emergency medical care for at least one man, according to local public safety scanner traffic. The man had sustained, at a minimum,...
GILLETTE, WY
kotatv.com

Whitewood man sentenced on animal cruelty charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thomas Mraz was sentenced on Wednesday at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Deadwood. The Whitewood man was arrested after dozens of dogs were seized from his property back in October of 2020. Mraz pleaded guilty to 12 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty on June 30,...
WHITEWOOD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault, grand theft

DEADWOOD — One of two local men facing aggravated assault and grand theft charges pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Kaleb John Baker, 18, of Spearfish was co-indicted with his brother Nathanial Blake Baker,...
SPEARFISH, SD
