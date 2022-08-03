Read on mycountry955.com
Containment grows to 20% on Fish Fire in Wyoming; evacuation zone impacting about 20 homes
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Firefighting efforts helped limit growth of the Fish Fire burning about seven miles south of Sundance on Wednesday and containment has been increased to 20%, a Thursday morning update from fire managers with Fish Fire Information said. Growth of the fire was limited to about 200...
county17.com
New team takes command with Fish Fire 10% contained; area closure in effect in Black Hills in Wyoming
GILLETTE, Wyo. — On Wednesday morning, the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 1 took command of the Fish Fire burning about seven miles south of Sundance. The fire discovered on Sunday afternoon has burned an estimated 6,476 acres, according to a Wednesday morning update from Wyoming State Forestry posted to InciWeb.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
Sheridan Media
Fish Fire now over 6,000 acres
The Fish Fire was reported on Sunday, July 31, at 11:30 a.m. The fire is located 7 miles south of Sundance, WY. and east of Wyoming Highway 585. It is burning on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest in steep, rugged terrain on Iron Mountain. The fire started on private land and according to InciWeb was human caused.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis, hunting season a hotspot for trafficking of Indigenous women
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Human trafficking takes place every year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Experts say it seems to only be getting worse and Indigenous girls are a common target. Human trafficking is a major component in the Missing, Murdered Indigenous People epidemic. Experts say of girls...
kbhbradio.com
Type 1 Incident Management Team takes over operations of the Fish Fire
SUNDANCE, Wyo. – A Type 1, Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team has taken over operations of the Fish Fire, burning in northeast Wyoming. The fire, as of this morning, stands at 6,476 acres and is 10-percent contained. Fire officials say yesterday, cooler, cloudy weather aided firefighters in their...
sdpb.org
Another gold-drilling project proposed in Black Hills, this time near Spearfish Canyon
Another company wants to conduct exploratory drilling for gold in the Black Hills — and this time the drilling sites are near Spearfish Canyon. The Black Hills National Forest announced Friday that Colorado-based Solitario Zinc Corp. plans to drill on national forest land southwest of Spearfish. The proposal is called the Golden Crest Exploration Drilling Project.
kotatv.com
Wildfire in Black Hills national forest
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to a wildfire on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. The fire was estimated to be at 500 acres when reported on Sunday. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain on Iron Mountain, approximately 7 miles south...
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis isn’t the only city inviting bikers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Custer doesn’t want to be Sturgis or the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for the next nine days, but it does want to be an option. Custer Cruisin’ was established 23 years ago in the city. This year it will run from Aug. 5 to Aug. 15, the same period as the annual Sturgis Rally.
KELOLAND TV
Before Sturgis Rally, a look at bike crashes in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement is encouraging motorcycle safety as the official start of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally approaches. Last year, four people died in two motorcycle crashes during the Sturgis Rally, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. There were five injury crashes.
county17.com
Arson under investigation in Echeta Road house fire
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arson is being investigated as a potential cause of a Tuesday morning house fire on Echeta Road, Gillette police say. Emergency personnel responded to the 1600 block of Echeta Road on Aug. 2 at 9:52 a.m. after a 54-year-old man called 9-1-1 to report seeing smoke coming from a residence and couldn’t get anyone to answer the door, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
KELOLAND TV
Name released in fatal Lawrence County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) has released the name of a Wisconsin man who died July 31 in a crash near Lead. According to DPS, George Seliger, 28, of Wausau, Wisconsin, was thrown from his motorcycle after failing to negotiate a curve west of Lead of U.S. Highway 14A and losing control. He was not wearing a helmet.
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
newscenter1.tv
“A chance to experience firsthand the welcoming hospitality of South Dakota and of Hill City.” The Heart of the Hills gets rally-ready
HILL CITY, S.D.– As the rally draws near and riders are already making their way into the Black Hills just days before the kickoff, cities and towns are just about ready for the temporary population boom. In Hill City, many businesses have already began welcoming attendees from all over...
ORGANICS PART 2: Fraudulent farmers live lavishly until caught
Farmers who commit organic grain fraud have shown a propensity to spend big money on lavish lifestyles until the authorities catch up with them. When Belle Fourche, S.D., organic grain broker Kent Duane Anderson turned to fraud, he made millions of dollars and used the ill-gotten gains to establish a new life in Florida, replete with an $8 million yacht, a $2.4 million new home, $400,000 in jewelry, two new Range Rovers and a Maserati.
county17.com
Car, motorcycle collision sends at least 1 to hospital
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A car and a motorcycle were involved in the collision at Union Chapel Road and Sleepy Hollow Boulevard in Gillette Monday evening that necessitated emergency medical care for at least one man, according to local public safety scanner traffic. The man had sustained, at a minimum,...
Man Dead After Shootout With Wyoming Highway Patrol
A man is dead after a shootout with Wyoming Highway Patrol Officers. That's according to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, who wrote that on July 29, at approximately 10:10 p.m., a WHP trooper approached a man walking along Interstate 90, near milepost 184 in Crook County. According...
cowboystatedaily.com
Crook County Rep: Teton County Flipping From Blue To Red Is Why Wyo Needs Runoff Elections
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Teton County flipping from majority Democrat to Republican is a prime example of why Wyoming needs runoffs elections, a representative from Crook County told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported this week that the county...
kotatv.com
Whitewood man sentenced on animal cruelty charges
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thomas Mraz was sentenced on Wednesday at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Deadwood. The Whitewood man was arrested after dozens of dogs were seized from his property back in October of 2020. Mraz pleaded guilty to 12 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty on June 30,...
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault, grand theft
DEADWOOD — One of two local men facing aggravated assault and grand theft charges pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Kaleb John Baker, 18, of Spearfish was co-indicted with his brother Nathanial Blake Baker,...
