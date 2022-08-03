ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth Industrial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) _ Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Boston-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $18.6 million, or 47 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $6.6 million, or 17 cents per share.

Plymouth Industrial, based in Boston, posted revenue of $45.6 million in the period.

Plymouth Industrial expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.80 to $1.85 per share.

