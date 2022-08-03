Seres Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $64.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 58 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6 million.

