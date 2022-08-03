ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles are still winning games after trading slugger Trey Mancini and closer Jorge López, and still hope to have plenty to play for this season. “I think our guys did a great job of of understanding what’s still ahead of us,” manager Brandon Hyde said after the O’s completed their first season series sweep over Texas with a 6-3 win on Wednesday. “We’re gonna miss those guys, no doubt. Those are friends and great teammates and they’re hard to replace. But also we still have a season to play, and our guys are...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO