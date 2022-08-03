ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Orioles GM flew to Texas to explain deadline moves to core players

Not every team’s trade deadline moves resonated with players and fans, with the Baltimore Orioles providing a strong example of that. Despite winning 26 of their last 40 games and moving within a half game of the second AL Wild Card spot, the Orioles took on the role of trade deadline sellers. Outfielder Trey Mancini was sent to the Houston Astros while All-Star closer Jorge Lopez was sent to the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles received prospects in both deals, despite having Lopez under team control through 2024.
Larry Brown Sports

Orioles GM doing damage control with players over deadline moves

numberfire.com

Austin Hays (side) still idle Friday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays (side) is not in the starting lineup again for Friday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hays will remain out for a second straight game due to left side soreness. Brett Phillips will join Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander in the Orioles' outfield.
The Associated Press

Orioles win 6-3 for 1st-ever season series sweep of Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles are still winning games after trading slugger Trey Mancini and closer Jorge López, and still hope to have plenty to play for this season. “I think our guys did a great job of of understanding what’s still ahead of us,” manager Brandon Hyde said after the O’s completed their first season series sweep over Texas with a 6-3 win on Wednesday. “We’re gonna miss those guys, no doubt. Those are friends and great teammates and they’re hard to replace. But also we still have a season to play, and our guys are...
