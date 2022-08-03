Read on www.coveringthecorner.com
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Juan Soto has message for opposing pitchers
Juan Soto and Josh Bell spoke with the San Diego media on Wednesday after being introduced as the newly-acquired members of the Padres. During the press conference, Soto was asked to share his thoughts on being part of a stacked lineup that includes Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in addition to him and Bell.
MLB MVP race 2022: Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt on top
Who will win MLB MVP in 2022? Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani won AL MVP and Philadelphia Phillies
MLB・
numberfire.com
Brandon Marsh batting ninth for Phillies versus Nationals
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Marsh will replace Matt Vierling in center field and hit ninth. Marsh has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.5 FanDuel points. Per...
Phillies release struggling SS Didi Gregorius
The Phillies announced a series of roster moves prior to Thursday’s game. Deadline pickups Noah Syndergaard and Brandon Marsh have been activated. Pitcher Kyle Gibson has been reinstated from the bereavement list with infielder Jean Segura being activated from the 60-day injured list. Three spots on the active roster were created after Wednesday night’s game, with right-hander Mark Appel, left-hander Bailey Falter and outfielder Simon Muzziotti all getting optioned. To create space on both the active and 40-man rosters for Segura, the Phillies released infielder Didi Gregorius.
MLB Insider Comments On A New Reality For Juan Soto
When Juan Soto was a member of the Washington Nationals, he was well known for his power. But one thing that often got swept under the rug was his ability to stay patient at the plate, work counts, and draw walks. Soto is now a member of the San Diego...
Top MLB free agents of 2023: Aaron Judge on top, Jacob deGrom slides in MLB free agent rankings
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is over halfway through with many of the top MLB free agents making impacts
NFL・
NBC Sports
Phillies in it to win it, performance outweighs money as Gregorius release shows
Bryson Stott has been the Phillies’ shortstop of the future since the team selected him in the first round of the 2019 draft. The future started Thursday when the team released veteran Didi Gregorius, opening the shortstop position for Stott. Gregorius was released when the team needed a roster...
Report: 1 AL team made major Juan Soto offer
The San Diego Padres clearly were not the only team to aggressively pursue Juan Soto. In fact, one American League team made their own fairly significant offer early in the process. The Seattle Mariners made a strong offer for Soto when the Washington Nationals initially made the outfielder available, according...
numberfire.com
Joey Meneses out of Nationals' Thursday lineup against Phillies
Washington Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses is not starting in Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Meneses will sit on the bench after Luke Voit was named Washington's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on six batted balls this season, Meneses has accounted for a 16.7% barrel rate and...
numberfire.com
Andres Gimenez absent from Guardians' Friday lineup
Cleveland Guardians infielder Andres Gimenez is not in the starting lineup on Friday against left-hander Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros. The Guardians are holding the lefty-hitting Gimenez out against the Astros' southpaw. Tyler Freeman will cover the keystone for Cleveland while Amed Rosario shifts to shortstop. Owen Miller will start as the designated hitter and bat sixth.
