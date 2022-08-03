ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Juan Soto has message for opposing pitchers

Juan Soto and Josh Bell spoke with the San Diego media on Wednesday after being introduced as the newly-acquired members of the Padres. During the press conference, Soto was asked to share his thoughts on being part of a stacked lineup that includes Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in addition to him and Bell.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh batting ninth for Phillies versus Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Marsh will replace Matt Vierling in center field and hit ninth. Marsh has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.5 FanDuel points. Per...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies release struggling SS Didi Gregorius

The Phillies announced a series of roster moves prior to Thursday’s game. Deadline pickups Noah Syndergaard and Brandon Marsh have been activated. Pitcher Kyle Gibson has been reinstated from the bereavement list with infielder Jean Segura being activated from the 60-day injured list. Three spots on the active roster were created after Wednesday night’s game, with right-hander Mark Appel, left-hander Bailey Falter and outfielder Simon Muzziotti all getting optioned. To create space on both the active and 40-man rosters for Segura, the Phillies released infielder Didi Gregorius.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Comments On A New Reality For Juan Soto

When Juan Soto was a member of the Washington Nationals, he was well known for his power. But one thing that often got swept under the rug was his ability to stay patient at the plate, work counts, and draw walks. Soto is now a member of the San Diego...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 AL team made major Juan Soto offer

The San Diego Padres clearly were not the only team to aggressively pursue Juan Soto. In fact, one American League team made their own fairly significant offer early in the process. The Seattle Mariners made a strong offer for Soto when the Washington Nationals initially made the outfielder available, according...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Joey Meneses out of Nationals' Thursday lineup against Phillies

Washington Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses is not starting in Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Meneses will sit on the bench after Luke Voit was named Washington's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on six batted balls this season, Meneses has accounted for a 16.7% barrel rate and...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Andres Gimenez absent from Guardians' Friday lineup

Cleveland Guardians infielder Andres Gimenez is not in the starting lineup on Friday against left-hander Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros. The Guardians are holding the lefty-hitting Gimenez out against the Astros' southpaw. Tyler Freeman will cover the keystone for Cleveland while Amed Rosario shifts to shortstop. Owen Miller will start as the designated hitter and bat sixth.
CLEVELAND, OH

