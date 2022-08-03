The Phillies announced a series of roster moves prior to Thursday’s game. Deadline pickups Noah Syndergaard and Brandon Marsh have been activated. Pitcher Kyle Gibson has been reinstated from the bereavement list with infielder Jean Segura being activated from the 60-day injured list. Three spots on the active roster were created after Wednesday night’s game, with right-hander Mark Appel, left-hander Bailey Falter and outfielder Simon Muzziotti all getting optioned. To create space on both the active and 40-man rosters for Segura, the Phillies released infielder Didi Gregorius.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO