Music in the Genes; Fathers and Daughters Inspire Each Other

Coast-Fest brings live music to the shores of Falmouth with second edition
Let’s get one thing straight: Crooked Coast know how to celebrate an album release. Perhaps the band would host the second iteration of Coast-Fest this weekend even if their new record Picture This wasn’t dropping tomorrow (August 5), but damn does the timing line up perfectly. After a...
If You Build It: The Loft Helps Lift Island's Music Scene
In the early weeks of summer, local musician Elisha Wiesner received a message from Rose Guerin, another member of the Island’s music scene. Ms. Guerin, he learned, was managing local bookings for The Loft, freshly renovated by the producers of the Beach Road Weekend music festival and now looking to present five nights of live music a week.
Jasmine Rodriguez to Wed Douglas DeBettencourt
Douglas DeBettencourt proposed to Jasmine Rodriguez on May 18 at the Edgartown Lighthouse. Ms. Rodriguez is the daughter of Jennifer and David Rodriguez of Nashville, Tenn. Mr. DeBettencourt is the son of Deborah and Kenneth DeBettencourt of Oak Bluffs. Both Jasmine and Douglas graduated from the University of Tampa in 2021 and are entering their second year at Suffolk University Law School. They reside in Boston.
Two Sisters Bringing Portuguese Takeout to New Dartmouth Spot
Two Portuguese sisters from New Bedford have been working hard for the better part of a decade to find the perfect storefront. Now at last they've found one -- in Dartmouth. Caitlyn Fontes thought up the duo's current food truck idea about seven years ago, you could say before food trucks were cool. I'm pretty sure their Portuguese-style food truck was the first of its kind in the area.
Weatherlow Farms is Hosting Picnic Dinners with Live Music
Just a short drive away from Providence lies Weatherlow Farms, an idyllic environment in Westport, Massachusetts, with grass-fed and pasture-raised cows, free-range chickens, sheep and more. It also grows fields and greenhouses full of fresh flowers for weddings and events. The farm supplies some major Rhode Island restaurants (New Rivers and Bayberry Beer Hall) with beef, poultry, lamb and eggs, and it also has a farm stand that sells meat, eggs and fresh cut flowers to the public alongside prepared foods created by its on-site chef, Emily Whipple.
Cook the Vineyard Puts Focus on Black Food Writers
After a lunch of fried chicken with blueberries, peaches, black-eyed peas and honey at the Cook the Vineyard event on Tuesday at Atria restaurant in Edgartown, two Black culinarians redefined the meaning of food writing. Cooking, for them, is about health, justice, tradition and joy; about recovering Black foodways for the modern world.
Rehoboth Facebook Group Suggests There’s a Black Bear in Town
Another summer, another black bear sighting on the SouthCoast, this time in the town of Rehoboth – at least, if you believe social media. Last year, we followed the return of “Boo Boo” the bear to Southeastern Massachusetts, followed by his apparent unfortunate meeting with a van while crossing Interstate 195 and subsequent death.
Popular Mass. theme park reopening for upcoming holiday season as owner searches for buyer
CARVER, Mass. — A popular family theme park in Massachusetts is reopening for the upcoming holiday season as the owner continues to work to sell the property. Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver will welcome guests back for classic Christmas lights, rides, food, and more from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2023.
Island Running Club Offers Friendship — and Beer and Pizza —for Motivation
Breathing started to get heavy with less than a mile to go on the Amity Island Running Club’s weekly run from Bad Martha Farmers Brewery in Edgartown. The rain kept falling, showing no signs of relent. But motivation only grew stronger — there was pizza, and beer, waiting at the finish.
Beautiful Diamond Ring Found Near Mattapoisett Playground Raises Questions
A pretty sizable diamond ring was found near the Center School playground in Mattapoisett on Thursday night. A caller to Michael and Maddie this morning wanted to get the word out to as many people as possible. "I found it on one of the tables near the pickleball/tennis courts and...
Getting to Know the Fishermen Behind the Boats
Meet the Fleet returned to Dutcher Dock in Menemsha inviting the public to interact with the fishing community and enjoy friendly competitions, sample seafood, and dance to Wolf Trap. The event was hosted by the Martha's Vineyard Fishermen's Preservation Trust.
Freezer that washed up on Massachusetts beach was filled with ice cream, a tourist says
Lauren Raimy had one hope for the freezer she saw wash up on a Nantucket shoreline: please don’t contain a dead body. To her relief, the freezer was in fact filled with ice cream, according to the Nantucket Current, which posted photos of the discovery on its website. Raimy...
Crazy colored crustaceans: Rare lobsters wash ashore at Cape Cod markets
Cape Cod has lots of visitors in the summer, but the rarest ones might be strangely colored lobsters. Recently, a calico lobster arrived at the Friendly Fisherman restaurant and seafood market in North Eastham and an orange one showed up at the Mac's Chatham Fish & Lobster location at Ring Bros. Marketplace in South Dennis.
Dartmouth’s Big Value Outlet Can’t Close Until These Questions Are Answered
For the last five years, David Tatelbaum has taken to Facebook to give his Big Value Outlet shoppers a glimpse into his store, showcasing the odd items that come in week after week. Sometimes he's in the toy aisle, others the party aisle, and he makes a trip to the rug department every now and again.
Sharks Arrive Early on South Beach
A recent spate of shark sightings near South Beach has pulled swimmers out of the water over the last few days. Three separate sightings were reported this past Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, Edgartown parks administrator Jessica McGroarty told the Gazette by phone. The water was closed to swimmers for two hours following each incident.
John Gibb, 66
John Gibb died peacefully in Falmouth on the morning of July 27. He was 66. He was born on June 20, 1956 at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital to John and Victoria Pease Gibb. He grew up in Edgartown. Instead of continuing his high school education, he chose to learn the trade of a stone mason from Marvin Burnham.
Celebration of Life for Nancy Sullivan
We will be gathering to share our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful lady who is greatly missed. Thursday, Aug. 11 from 3-6 p.m. at Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club, 152 Browns Ln., Middletown.
Liquor store, Food Magazine, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell, LoopNet, and Kirby Properties show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and...
Oak Bluffs Wrestles With Fun Factor
The streets are bustling in Oak Bluffs as the summer begins to reach its peak — restaurants are crowded with eager visitors, and parks and beaches are full of families enjoying the sun. But as crowds return in earnest this year, striking a balance for outdoor space use in Oak Bluffs has become an ever-present issue for the town’s select board.
‘Old Ladies’ dive into Cape ponds seeking trash, emerge triumphant
Mary Grauerholz, 72, hoists a car tire found at the bottom of Flax Pond onto a kayak. This is part of an effort to clean up pollution in freshwater environments. People normally aren’t excited to find garbage on the bottom of a pond, but for an unusual group of underwater trash collectors on Cape Cod, there’s a certain exhilaration when the biggest discovery of the day suddenly appears 8 feet below the surface.
