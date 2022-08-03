ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

easttexasradio.com

Suspect Eludes Hopkins County Manhunt

UPDATE – Garrett is now believed to be out of the immediate area. Further investigation indicates he is now in the Mesquite area. Authorities say he had assistance in escaping from the Hopkins County area. Hopkins County deputies, a DPS Helicopter and K9’s from the TDCJ were involved in...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Mt Pleasant Teen Jailed On Marijuana, Narcotics Charges

On Thursday August 4th, 2022, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received credible information that a resident of the 700 Block of South Lide, in Mount Pleasant, was in possession of Marihuana. After looking into the information, deputies determined there was sufficient probable cause of a criminal offense to seek a search warrant. A search warrant was subsequently approved by a magistrate and was carried out the same day.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report 08.05.22

Officers responded to a Burglary of a Building in the 2300 block of Bonham Street. The front glass door was shattered and the owner believes some DEF fluid may be missing. The incident will be investigated. Paris Police Department Detectives and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Detectives joined to execute a...
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hunt County Booking

Daniel Mendoza was arrested in Hunt County on 3 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Bond was reportedly set at $75,000. No other information about the incident has been disclosed.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Capital Murder Charges Added Against Hopkins County Inmates

The couple accused of murdering a Dallas area man and dumping his body along a rural county road north of Sulphur Springs have had the charges against them upgraded. Twenty-year-old Aleigha Denise Coble of Oklahoma and 27-year-old Diamonte Jakeli Paynes of Fort Worth have now been charged by Dallas County authorities with Capital Murder. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Giovanni Alex Najarro. Bond for each suspect was set at $2.5 million.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Aug. 3, 2022

BARNETT, RICKY EARL – POSS MARIJ <2OZ. IBARRA-ROSAS, FRANCISCO JAVIER – NO LIABILITY INSURANCE. KELLEY, PAMELA LYNN – PUBLIC INTOXICATION; DISORDERLY CONDUCT. JONES, GARY WAYNE – BS/DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O; EVADING ARREST DETENTION. SIEGFRIED, RICHARD LLOYD – FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REG...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || Aug. 4, 2022

The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Costner,Joshua David – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic. Johnson,Arthur Lee – POSS CS PG 4 <28G. Mason,Nakia Lashundra – FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE...
101.5 KNUE

Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case

One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
kpyn.net

Texas DPS arrests top-10 fugitive for parole violation

The Texas Department of Transportation (Texas DPS) says they have arrested one of their top-10 fugitives who was wanted on parole violations. Texas DPS arrested 25-year-old Cameron William Bishop on July 14 at an apartment complex in Commerce with the help of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Collin County District Attorney’s Office, Grayson County District Attorney’s Office and Commerce Police Department.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

74 Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend Mainly For DWI And Possession

Last Thursday was a tragic day for the Smith County Sheriff's office as Sheriff Larry Smith confirmed that one of his deputies was tragically killed in the line of duty while performing a traffic stop with another officer. Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver. Unfortunately,...
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Man Faces Felony Drug Charges

Sulphur Springs police arrested a man in an abandoned barn on Majors Drive on a warrant for Violation of Probation on a drug conviction. 42-year-old Jeramie Jermaine Smith was also found hiding methamphetamine in his sock and was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. His bonds total $60,000.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘Never seen a bond this high:’ Suspended Smith County Constable’s lawyer discusses $1 million bond

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris has pleaded not guilty, and a trial date has been set for Sept. 19 on his theft of property by a public servant and official oppression cases. Traylor-Harris’s attorney, Andrew Dammann, said usually his clients are given some leniency by the courts, but this time […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — July 25-31, 2022

Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of July 25-31, 2022, included:. Kelli Griffeth, 39 years of age, of Winnsboro was arrested on June 30, 2022, on Winnsboro Municipal Court Warrants for two Driving While License charges; and one charge each for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Expired Registration, Expired Driver’s License, and Operating Unregistered Motored Vehicle.
WINNSBORO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Frankston man arrested for family violence, interference

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – A Frankston man was arrested Saturday night by Coffee City Police after a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) was issued for him the night before. Lonnie Hall, 58, was issued two arrest warrants Friday for assault family violence impeding breathing and interference with an emergency call. Police said they […]
FRANKSTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At. 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX. TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”. The Following Items Will Be Considered By...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Paris Police respond to robbery and assault

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police responded to a woman who claimed she was assaulted trying to prevent a robbery Friday night. Paris police said a clerk reported that she exited the store to collect cash for nightly closing preparation in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue. She said she observed a male who left the store shortly after buying a bottle of water, re-enter the store around 9 p.m.

