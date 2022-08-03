ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Importance of Out-of-school programs as school year gets underway

By Alivia Crist
Fox 59
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fox59.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Indiana Department of Education announces NLCS and Mitchell Community School are Employability Skills Grant recipients

INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce. A complete...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Kokomo High School wins 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition

INDIANAPOLIS — Kokomo High School has won the 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition. Sixteen marching bands representing 20 Indiana high schools advanced to the semifinals of the annual competition at the state fairgrounds Friday night before the Marching Wildkats took home the title. The Top 10, as...
KOKOMO, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
WIBC.com

Study Finds Indiana Has The Worst Early Education System In America

Pre-school enrollment dropped by nearly 300,000 students during the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts state the drop will erase a decade of progress and increased educational inequality. The National Education Association says that children enrolled in early education programs are more likely to be academically prepared...
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

University of Chicago Medicine breaks ground on northwest Indiana facility

CROWN POINT, Ind. - The University of Chicago Medicine broke ground Wednesday on its first freestanding facility in Indiana. The facility is a 130,000 square-foot two-story outpatient center and micro-hospital in Crown Point. About 110,000 patient visits are expected each year once in opens in 2024, health officials said. The...
CROWN POINT, IN
WIBC.com

Legislators OK $200 Rebates, Funding for Prenatal Health

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators have finalized a bill to support prenatal programs, pay down pension debt, and send you a check. Bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a plan to send you a $200 tax rebate as a buffer against inflation. The checks are a little smaller than the $225 Governor Holcomb originally proposed, but legislators made more people eligible by expanding the rebate to people who don’t file income taxes.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Indiana Business

Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities

Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Indy's Best #3 Classic Fair Food

The corn dog has been voted the #3 Classic Fair Food by Indy's Best voters!. Indiana Task Force 1 among Hoosiers helping with …. DNA confirms remains found in Miami County those …. Vigil for slain officer Noah Shahnavaz begins in …. MLB game proposed at Bosse Field in Evansville.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Fox 59

Funeral home license suspended

A southern Indiana funeral home has had its license suspended after multiple bodies were found in advance stages of decomposition within. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vFwB3T.
INDIANA STATE
Your News Local

Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers

This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHI

Covid-19 case numbers jump in Indiana and Illinois

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Across the United States, cases of Covid-19 are rising. Here's a look at the current case numbers in the Wabash Valley. There were more than 10,000 cases of Covid in Indiana last week. Ten people died from the virus in the past seven days. In...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

What’s new at the Indiana State Fair Dairy bar this year?

INDIANAPOLIS — The Dairy Bar has existed in some capacity at the Indiana State Fair since 1941, but each year brings new signature menu items. Brooke Williams, director of communications for the American Dairy Association Indiana, joined us Thursday to talk about what you’ll find at the Dairy Bar this year, including a new milkshake flavor and some unexpected grilled cheese combinations.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana lawmakers settle on $200 taxpayer refund

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for Hoosiers. It looks like they’ll have to settle for $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief plan.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana reports 9,996 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Sunday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy