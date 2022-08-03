Indian Motorcycle Manufacturer TVS To Develop Hydrogen-Powered Scooter

Read on www.rideapart.com
RideApart
Take A Look At VinFast's Electric Scooter Lineup In 2022
The electric vehicle world is an interesting place in 2022. As companies race to advance EV technologies, a number of startups have joined the race—particularly on the two-wheeled side. While some have clearly had more success than others, it’s always heartening to see new ideas emerge—even if they don’t completely get it right the first time. You have to crawl before you can walk, right?
National Orders Expected to Cease Production and Purchase of Gas-Powered Cars in Push For All-Electric Vehicles
Gas station owners are complaining about losing money as fuel prices begin to decrease, while the national movement to transition to electric vehicles increases in part to curb reliance on overseas fuel.
Lamborghini Believes Synthetic Fuels Could Be An Alternative To Going Electric
Lamborghini is defying the downsizing trend by sticking to V12 power for the Aventador replacement while the Huracan successor's engine has already been confirmed to have more than six cylinders. Both will be hybrids to comply with stricter emissions regulations, but the large-displacement engines will be largely responsible for the propulsion. The peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese are not in a hurry to jump on the EV bandwagon just yet.
RideApart
Honda Suspends Orders For 10 Bike Models Including Rebel and Grom
Businesses around the world are still suffering due to supply chain issues—shipping backups, lack of containers, massive congestion at ports, etc.—and the ongoing semiconductor shortage. These issues, combined with new Coronavirus lockdowns overseas thanks to a new and particularly virulent strain of the virus, have caused Honda to stop taking orders for 10 of its most popular models.
A Solar Electric Car is Ready For Production!
It’s important to note this is not the first vehicle to incorporate solar panels into its framework to utilize renewable energy. I first wrote about a solar electric motorcycle/car hybrid called the Aptera here:
Is It Safe to Take an Electric Vehicle Through a Carwash?
Keeping your EV on the road requires regular maintenance. You top off the fluids, rotate the tires, and check the brakes. You also clean your car to preserve the paint. But is it safe to take an electric vehicle through a carwash?. Why people are concerned about taking an EV...
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
MotorTrend Magazine
Why the Electric Car Revolution Won't Change Everything
The tipping point is here. By 2030 you won't be able to buy a new Bentley with an internal combustion engine. You won't be able to buy a Volvo with one, either. Nor, in Europe, a Ford. By 2030 Jaguar will have been an all-electric marque for five years, and Land Rover will be just six years away from its entire lineup being powered by either batteries or hydrogen fuel cells.
RideApart
Yamaha Releases MotoGP Edition Small-Displacement Street Bikes In india
Racing fans, rejoice! The 2022 Yamaha R15 V4 and MT-15 Ver 2.0 in MotoGP Edition have been released in India. Both versions will be offered for sale through Yamaha's nationwide Bluesquare network of dealers. When compared to the standard vehicles, the MotoGP Edition trim raises the aesthetic bar, bringing Yamaha MotoGP liveries to us mere mortals.
RideApart
Kawasaki Poised To Introduce ZX-4R Supersport In 2023
Since Kawasaki unveiled the ZX-25R in June, 2020, small-capacity supersport riders outside Asian markets have been chomping at the bit for the model. Those same fans breathed a sigh of relief when rumors of a potential ZX-4R model surfaced in May, 2021. However, the ZX-4R airwaves went dead for over a year. Now, new information suggests that Kawi could roll out the red carpet for the new green machine in 2023.
RideApart
Honda Releases 2023 Africa Twin With New Liveries In Europe
It was in 2015 that Honda released what can be considered the modern-day Africa Twin, with the CRF1100L. It immediately captured the hearts of ADV and enduro fans thanks to its agile maneuverability, rally-inspired styling, and sophisticated electronics package. In 2018, the bike was released with several updates, including a premium Adventure Sports model. Fast forward to 2020, and the Africa Twin Adventure Sports became available with a DCT.
Toyota GR Yaris Platform to Underpin Affordable Mid-Engined Sports Car: Report
There’s hope for a Toyota MR2 revival after all. Toyota is reportedly developing a small, mid-engined sports car that could be cheaper than the 2022 Toyota GR86. Citing Best Car (an often reliable Japanese magazine) Forbes reported this week that Toyota, its subsidiary Daihatsu, and ally Suzuki are teaming up to build a mid-engined sports car. It'll reportedly be based on Toyota's GA-B platform (used in the GR Yaris), and powered by a 998-cc turbo three-cylinder from Suzuki. Rather than the 109 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque it makes in the Suzuki Swift, the engine is reportedly expected to make about 150 horsepower. From there, it'll apparently travel to the rear wheels through a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The car may arrive in 2025 with a price in the mid-$20,000s.
RideApart
Indian Motorcycle Sales Director Confirms Electrification Strategy
Very few legacy motorcycle brands have gambled on the premium electric motorcycle market as of yet. However, the tide could soon turn with Triumph recently unveiling its TE-01 prototype and Ducati showcasing its V21L MotoE racer. As more manufacturers continue to develop new technologies and platforms in the EV space, pressure builds on those lagging behind the competition.
EVs Have Many Advantages: You’ll Never Want to Buy a Gas Car Again
If you’re thinking about buying a new car, then you might want to consider getting an electric vehicle. This is because EVs have a plethora of advantages over gas-powered cars. The post EVs Have Many Advantages: You’ll Never Want to Buy a Gas Car Again appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNBC
Hyundai to export heavy-duty hydrogen electric trucks to Germany
Hyundai Motor Company is to export 27 of its XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks to Germany. The trucks that will be deployed in Germany have a 180 kilowatt hydrogen fuel cell system and use seven hydrogen tanks. Several companies in the trucking sector are exploring ways to develop low and zero-emission...
RideApart
GT Force Releases Two Ultra-Affordable Electric Scooters In India
With gasoline prices at an all-time high, and the demand for personal mobility ever present, a lot of people have given up their cars for more affordable and sustainable means of getting around. In Europe and Asia, electric bicycles and electric scooters are fast becoming the norm, with these affordable two wheelers presenting themselves as the most practical way to get around town.
The Verge
The US-made 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 will start at $37,495
Volkswagen announced that the 2023 ID.4 electric crossover SUV, which the automaker just started producing at its factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will start at the suggested price of $37,495 — making it one of the more affordable plug-in crossovers on the market today. Combined with the federal EV tax...
RideApart
Recall: Harley-Davidson Detachable Tour-Pak Conversion Kits
On July 29, 2022, Harley-Davidson announced a recall for certain Detachable Tour-Pak Luggage Carrier Conversion Kits due to a possible interference issue with a bike's turn signals. The affected units are part number 53000916 and part number 53000917, and the recall affects the units if they're installed on 2014 to 2022 touring and CVO touring motorcycles and number around 2,055 units.
RideApart
2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Gets New KRT Graphics
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is considered by many supersport aficionados as the holy grail when it comes to sportbikes. When it received an overhaul in 2021, the updated ZX-10R was clearly a cut above its predecessors, with revised bodywork, a new electronics package, and enhanced performance. Seeing massive success in the global racing scene, the ZX-10R is one of the most successful bikes in WSBK, having won the championship six years in a row.
Truck maker Volvo Group plans to build battery plant
OSLO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker Volvo Group (VOLVb.ST) plans to establish a large-scale production plant for battery cells, gradually building it up towards 2030 to meet a growing demand for zero-emission transportation, the company said on Wednesday.
