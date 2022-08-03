Primaries continue with Tennessee voting on Thursday

Read on rollcall.com
“Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles
Late Thursday night, supporters of Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles celebrated winning the Fifth Congressional District Republican primary after a bruising, attack-filled campaign. Once early votes started to come in, Ogles held a strong lead over former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell and continued to lead throughout the night. Ogles, former director of Americans for […] The post “Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Primary results show likely GOP majority in redrawn 5th
Democrats have held Tennessee's 5th Congressional seat since Reconstruction. However, newly drawn district lines show that's likely to change.
Today in Nashville, 9 Republicans run for a seat redistricted out of Democrats' reach
GOP lawmakers in Tennessee have redrawn Nashville from one Democratic congressional district into three GOP-leaning districts. Democrats will have a difficult, if not impossible, time getting elected.
A look at Tennessee's primary elections
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee holds its primary elections Thursday. Voters will determine the two major parties' nominees for governor, Congress and state legislative seats. Incumbent Gov. Bill Lee is running unopposed for the Republican nomination, hoping to win a second term. He'll face the winner among Democrats Jason...
Here are the key primary election results from Tennessee
Voting concludes Thursday in Tennessee's primary elections for governor and U.S. House districts. Polls in Tennessee close at 8 p.m. ET. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
AP: Jason Martin wins Democratic nomination for Tennessee governor
Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, loc
Election Day 2022: Two federal primary elections decided in East Tennessee
WASHINGTON — As voters went to the polls on Election Day, they decided more than who they wanted to sit in their local governments. They also decided who they wanted to be their party's nominee for federal seats in the House of Representatives. There were two primary races with...
Abortion wasn’t on the ballot in Tennessee, but it was on the minds of voters
After waiting in line for more than an hour, Jacqueline Smith voted at a recreation center in Spring Hill with one thing on her mind — Tennessee’s fleeting abortion access. Smith wants to unseat Gov. Bill Lee, who pushed through the state’s abortion ban kicking in later this...
Tennessee Election Results: 5th U.S. Congressional District race
Nashville's 5th District is up for grabs following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent, Rep. Jim Cooper. Nine Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination in the race for the reconfigured congressional district.
A new political reality in Nashville? Tennessee District 5 might change
As Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles emerged victorious in the Republican primary for Tennessee's 5th congressional district Thursday night, so too emerged a likely new political reality.
AP: Nashville doctor wins Democratic nomination for governor, narrowly defeating Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by...
Everything voters need to know for the Tennessee primary election
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee voters will hit the polls on Thursday, Aug. 4 to decide a series of races at the statewide and local levels. FOX 17 News has composed a guide with everything voters need to know for the primaries. On election day, voting polls in all...
Who will face Gov. Bill Lee? Martin declares victory
One Democrat will face incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee. The numbers are coming in as the polls close.
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act
Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
Blackburn: Biden should learn from Tennessee’s leaders
Just over one year ago, the Biden administration promised inflation would be temporary. Since then, Joe Biden’s spending has sent our economy into a downward spiral, with inflation reaching a four-decade high of 9.1%. While the White House continues to deny responsibility, Tennessee families have had to get creative to make ends meet between paychecks.
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
Election Day is Thursday in Tennessee, here’s what you need to know
Before heading to the polls on Thursday for the Aug. 4 State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election, the Secretary of State’s office wants to make sure voters have all the information they need before heading to the polls. Tennesseans can access voter-specific Election Day information,...
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons Ban
Physicians say measure is critical to protecting public health and safety. A group of Tennessee physicians affiliated with healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care expressed support for an assault weapons ban that recently passed the U.S. House of Representatives.
Attorney General warns of scam targeting businesses in Tennessee
Business owners should be aware of a scam that's resurfaced in Tennessee targeting businesses with a deceptive mailer.
