Tennessee State

Primaries continue with Tennessee voting on Thursday

By Kate Ackley
Roll Call Online
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Tennessee Lookout

“Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles

Late Thursday night, supporters of Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles celebrated winning the Fifth Congressional District Republican primary after a bruising, attack-filled campaign. Once early votes started to come in, Ogles held a strong lead over former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell and continued to lead throughout the night.  Ogles, former director of Americans for […] The post “Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

A look at Tennessee's primary elections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee holds its primary elections Thursday. Voters will determine the two major parties' nominees for governor, Congress and state legislative seats. Incumbent Gov. Bill Lee is running unopposed for the Republican nomination, hoping to win a second term. He'll face the winner among Democrats Jason...
TENNESSEE STATE
Advocate Andy

Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act

Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
TENNESSEE STATE
mainstreetmaury.com

Blackburn: Biden should learn from Tennessee’s leaders

Just over one year ago, the Biden administration promised inflation would be temporary. Since then, Joe Biden’s spending has sent our economy into a downward spiral, with inflation reaching a four-decade high of 9.1%. While the White House continues to deny responsibility, Tennessee families have had to get creative to make ends meet between paychecks.
TENNESSEE STATE
WYSH AM 1380

Election Day is Thursday in Tennessee, here’s what you need to know

Before heading to the polls on Thursday for the Aug. 4 State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election, the Secretary of State’s office wants to make sure voters have all the information they need before heading to the polls. Tennesseans can access voter-specific Election Day information,...
TENNESSEE STATE

