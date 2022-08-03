ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Extreme heat could lead to strong storms Saturday

An end of week heat wave will kick into gear today, with highs returning to the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. The worst of the heat will be in western Siouxland today, however it will quickly spread east tomorrow. High humidity will lead to heat index values near 105...
Temperatures will climb through the end of the week

After a brief "cool down" our temperatures are headed right back up again. Temperatures will heat up today with highs returning to the mid-90s. Very low humidity today will help keep heat index temperatures low today, but that won't be the case on Friday and Saturday. Heat index values are...
Hy-Vee sends out disaster response team to flood victims in Kentucky

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Grocery chain Hy-Vee sent crews to Kentucky to help the flood victims down there, with water and supplies. Now we're learning more about that disaster response team. Hy-Vee says the crew has helped during natural disasters before, but saw a need for something like this after the 2020 derecho that hit Cedar Rapids.
First human West Nile virus cases detected in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Health confirmed South Dakota’s first two human West Nile virus of the 2022 season, in residents of Minnehaha and Spink Counties. South Dakota has reported more than 2,681 human cases and 47 deaths since WNV was first reported in 2002.
Politics at the forefront of the Iowa abortion debate

DES MOINES, Iowa — Voters in Kansas struck down an abortion amendment, much like the one that could be on Iowa’s ballot in 2024. The Protect Life Amendment, would change Iowa’s constitution to say, the right to an abortion is not protected. It's already passed through the statehouse once but would need to pass again before heading to the voters.
Weather
Environment
Medicaid must cover transgender surgeries in West Virginia, judge rules

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (TND) — West Virginia's Medicaid program reportedly must provide medical coverage to those seeking gender transition procedures, according to a judge's recent ruling. U.S. District Judge Chuck Chambers in Huntington ruled Thursday in favor of "Lambda Legal," an LGBTQ advocacy group, after it filed a lawsuit against...
Judge denies trial delay for Iowa man charged in January 6th Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, DC — A federal judge has denied a request from Doug Jensen to delay his trial until next year for his role in the January 6th Capitol insurrection. Doug Jensen is charged with:. Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building Wihtout Lawful Authority. Disrupting the Orderly Conduct...
