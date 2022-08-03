Read on siouxlandnews.com
Extreme heat could lead to strong storms Saturday
An end of week heat wave will kick into gear today, with highs returning to the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. The worst of the heat will be in western Siouxland today, however it will quickly spread east tomorrow. High humidity will lead to heat index values near 105...
Temperatures will climb through the end of the week
After a brief "cool down" our temperatures are headed right back up again. Temperatures will heat up today with highs returning to the mid-90s. Very low humidity today will help keep heat index temperatures low today, but that won't be the case on Friday and Saturday. Heat index values are...
Hy-Vee sends out disaster response team to flood victims in Kentucky
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Grocery chain Hy-Vee sent crews to Kentucky to help the flood victims down there, with water and supplies. Now we're learning more about that disaster response team. Hy-Vee says the crew has helped during natural disasters before, but saw a need for something like this after the 2020 derecho that hit Cedar Rapids.
First human West Nile virus cases detected in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Health confirmed South Dakota’s first two human West Nile virus of the 2022 season, in residents of Minnehaha and Spink Counties. South Dakota has reported more than 2,681 human cases and 47 deaths since WNV was first reported in 2002.
Summit begins filings against Iowa homeowners for eminent domain in carbon pipeline route
Summit Carbon Solutions seeks to build a $4.5 billion carbon capture pipeline across Iowa. Starting Friday, the company plans to start filing for eminent domain (Exhibit H) against landowners on 60% of the carbon pipeline route with the Iowa Utilities Board. Currently the corporation has obtained voluntary easements from 40%...
School districts scramble to find more bus drivers, hoping to save door-to-door routes
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) — With the start of school just weeks away, there's a search underway for bus drivers, and one district in northern Michigan may have to make some tough decisions. Leland Public School in northern Michigan currently has four bus drivers, and two are part-time. The...
Texas man charged with attempted murder after assault in Storm Lake hotel
STORM LAKE, Iowa — A man from Texas has been charged with attempted murder after a fight in a Storm Lake hotel early Friday morning. Storm Lake Police say that on August 5th, 2022, at approximately 12:48 AM, they were called to the Budget Inn regarding a fight in progress.
Politics at the forefront of the Iowa abortion debate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Voters in Kansas struck down an abortion amendment, much like the one that could be on Iowa’s ballot in 2024. The Protect Life Amendment, would change Iowa’s constitution to say, the right to an abortion is not protected. It's already passed through the statehouse once but would need to pass again before heading to the voters.
Medicaid must cover transgender surgeries in West Virginia, judge rules
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (TND) — West Virginia's Medicaid program reportedly must provide medical coverage to those seeking gender transition procedures, according to a judge's recent ruling. U.S. District Judge Chuck Chambers in Huntington ruled Thursday in favor of "Lambda Legal," an LGBTQ advocacy group, after it filed a lawsuit against...
Judge denies trial delay for Iowa man charged in January 6th Capitol riot
WASHINGTON, DC — A federal judge has denied a request from Doug Jensen to delay his trial until next year for his role in the January 6th Capitol insurrection. Doug Jensen is charged with:. Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building Wihtout Lawful Authority. Disrupting the Orderly Conduct...
