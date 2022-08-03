Tampa Mall Jewelry Store ‘Smash & Grab’ Thieves Take $100,000 In Watches

Read on wild941.com
Tampa police searching for person accused of stealing car with baby inside
TAMPA, Fla — Police in Tampa said a young woman drove off in a stolen car with an 11-month-old baby inside of it Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. by Siesta Court and N. Armenia Avenue. Police found a 2011 black Kia Optima about a mile away near N. Jamaican Street and W. Wilder Avenue with the infant still inside. The baby appeared hot but in good shape, a spokesperson for Tampa Police Department reports.
Two Men Wanted By Sheriff For Gym Parking Lot Burglaries In Brandon
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Sheriff is searching for two suspects believed to be connected to two separate car burglaries recently at local gym parking lots. According to investigators, on June 17, 2022, an older, thin white or Hispanic male, and a younger
Tampa Man Wanted After Robbing Bank In A Space Jam Shirt
Hillsborough County sheriffs are searching for a Tampa man who robbed a bank in a Space Jam t-shirt. They said it happened around 8:30 a.m. on wednesday when the suspect walked into the Suncoast Credit Union on West Waters Avenue. He allegedly jumped over the counter and demanded money from the tellers. He also threatened to shoot employees but didn’t appear to have a gun on him. He took an undisclosed amount of money and ran. The suspect is described as a skinny black man in his late 20’s . Witnesses also say he is between 5 ft 10 inches and 6 ft tall. Video footage shows him wearing a Black Space Jam T-shirt, gray neck gator, and a green camo jacket.
Car stolen with baby inside, Tampa police say
The search is underway for a woman who allegedly stole a car with an 11-month-old child still inside, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Smash-and-Grab: Three people rob jewelry store in Tampa, taking $100K in merchandise
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people used hammers to rob over $100,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry store at Citrus Park Mall on Tuesday afternoon. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for the trio who robbed the Diamond Galleria at Citrus Park Mall just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Tampa couple pays twice for car after wire transfer goes to wrong account
TAMPA, FLA. (WFLA) – Steve Haynes and his wife thought they did everything right when they bought a Range Rover through a private sale. They went with the seller to her bank and arranged a wire transfer of the $24,000. But the money ended up in an account that didn’t accept wire transfers – and […]
Hillsborough County Sheriff Searching For Tampa Bank Robbery Suspect
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a male suspect who stole an undisclosed amount of money from a local credit union. On August 3, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., a black male suspect entered
Video shows man rob credit union in Hillsborough County, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla — A bank robber threatened to shoot employees inside a Tampa Bay area credit union, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Suncoast Credit Union on West Waters Avenue near Pinehurst Drive in Tampa. Deputies say the thief jumped over...
Catalytic converter thefts in Tampa Bay area cost millions
Thieves are using simple tools to remove catalytic converters from vehicles and sell them to unscrupulous recycling dealers, who cash in on high prices of rare metals inside.
‘He’s bleeding bad’: Witness calls 911 after hit-and-run in Winter Haven
A witness urgently dialed 911, requested help and described a grisly scene after the person accused of causing it just drove away, according to authorities in Polk County.
Murdered Tampa Rapper Rollie Bands, Suspect Arrested
Police have arrested Darren Day, 25, and charged him with the murder of Tampa rapper Rollie Bands. The deadly shooting happened in the parking lot of the IQ Apartments on July 22. Ari Williams, 27, performed as rapper Rollie Bands posted a message on his Instagram just before his death...
Woman critically injured after semi hits BMW on I-75 in Sarasota; 2 others hurt
A major crash has shut down all lanes of Interstate 75 South in Sarasota.
Lightning strike sparks fire at Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. - A house fire seriously damaged the second floor of a Tampa home, and fire officials said it was a result of a lightning strike. Thursday, Hillsborough County firefighters received a 911 call around 6:25 p.m. about the fire. The home is located on Twelve Oaks Boulevard in Town 'n' Country.
Two suspects in custody for local murders
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in connection to a pair of homicides in Dover and Thonotosassa. Deputies took Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, into custody on July 30 and Daniel Negrete, 27, on Aug. 1. On July 18, Garcia Avila and Negrete drove together to the home...
Spring Hill woman caught with counterfeit cash, drugs
A Spring Hill woman is facing multiple charges after deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) found counterfeit bills and a cache of drugs during a search of her vehicle. In March, an employee from the McDonald’s restaurant at 10319 County Line Road in Hudson, Fla called the...
Hudson Man Killed After Crashing A Motorcycle Into Back Of A Car On US-19
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old Hudson man was killed in a crash that happened around 8:45 pm on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was driving a motorcycle northbound on US-19 approaching Pine Ridge Way West at a high rate
Man bitten in the face by alligator while swimming in Lake Thonotosassa
Following three fatal gator attacks in Florida earlier this year, including an 80-year-old women in Englewood and Frisbee-searching man in Largo, another incident has now been recorded. A man was bitten in the face by an alligator while swimming along the northern shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa yesterday, according to WTVT.
Man’s body found at park in Ybor City, police say
Authorities are working to uncover what led to the discovery of a man's body in a Tampa park early Wednesday morning.
Hudson motorcyclist dies in Palm Harbor crash
A motorcyclist from Hudson was killed after hitting a car in Pinellas County on Wednesday.
Body found at public park in Tampa
A body was found Wednesday morning at Centennial Park in Tampa. Police were dispatched just before 7 a.m.
