Tampa Mall Jewelry Store ‘Smash & Grab’ Thieves Take $100,000 In Watches

Hillsborough County sheriffs are searching for a Tampa man who robbed a bank in a Space Jam t-shirt. They said it happened around 8:30 a.m. on wednesday when the suspect walked into the Suncoast Credit Union on West Waters Avenue. He allegedly jumped over the counter and demanded money from the tellers. He also threatened to shoot employees but didn’t appear to have a gun on him. He took an undisclosed amount of money and ran. The suspect is described as a skinny black man in his late 20’s . Witnesses also say he is between 5 ft 10 inches and 6 ft tall. Video footage shows him wearing a Black Space Jam T-shirt, gray neck gator, and a green camo jacket.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO