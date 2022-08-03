Read on www.prideofdetroit.com
Dan Campbell still hasn't decided who will call the Lions offensive plays
It’s always a hot-button issue anytime there is a change in the offensive coaching staff. Who will call the offensive plays?. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell indicated on Friday that he still has not made up his mind who will be the primary play-caller for the team’s offense in 2022. Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson are still figuring it out.
Detroit Lions give helping hand to Saginaw United Phoenix football program
Saginaw United has a new name, new uniforms and new colors. Now, all it needs is a win. Thanks to the Detroit Lions, that moment may come sooner rather than later. The Saginaw United Phoenix head into their second season of varsity football after the combined team from Saginaw High and Arthur Hill went 0-9 in 2021. The Phoenix no longer have the combined colors of the two merged teams, instead adopting a logo with black and silver. Last season, the team did not have a nickname.
Dan Campbell comes through for a young Lions fan at training camp
Lions coach Dan Campbell is known for being a man of his word. It’s one of the reasons his players love playing for him. But Campbell’s integrity and sense of doing right by people doesn’t stop with his players. A young fan named Logan, decked out in...
