Detroit, MI

The Spun

Look: Meet Secret Wife Of NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married without any public knowledge earlier this offseason. The former No. 5 overall pick never had any mention of a girlfriend on his social media accounts and has always kept his personal life close to the chest. Broward...
Yardbarker

Tracy Walker Turned Down Higher Contract Offer to Stay in Detroit

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker had an opportunity to leave the team following the conclusion of the 2021 season. In free agency, a couple NFL teams inquired about the services of the talented safety. While Walker did not disclose which other teams pursued him, he did tell reporters following a...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Campbell still hasn't decided who will call the Lions offensive plays

It’s always a hot-button issue anytime there is a change in the offensive coaching staff. Who will call the offensive plays?. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell indicated on Friday that he still has not made up his mind who will be the primary play-caller for the team’s offense in 2022. Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson are still figuring it out.
Penei Sewell
Yardbarker

Cardinals Sign WR Marcell Ateman, Waive OT Eric Smith

Ateman, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.55 million contract, but was waived by the Raiders coming out of the preseason a year later. The Raiders later signed Ateman to their practice squad and he’s been on and off...
The Saginaw News

Detroit Lions give helping hand to Saginaw United Phoenix football program

Saginaw United has a new name, new uniforms and new colors. Now, all it needs is a win. Thanks to the Detroit Lions, that moment may come sooner rather than later. The Saginaw United Phoenix head into their second season of varsity football after the combined team from Saginaw High and Arthur Hill went 0-9 in 2021. The Phoenix no longer have the combined colors of the two merged teams, instead adopting a logo with black and silver. Last season, the team did not have a nickname.
