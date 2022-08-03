Stock Market Today – Wednesday, August 3: What You Need to Know

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Stocks consolidate yesterday’s big gains, energy weaker, as earnings season winds down. Stocks rallied across the board yesterday, propelled by the continued overall positive earnings results and a relief rally that nothing happened when Pelosi visited Taiwan. The global pullback, particularly in the sovereign debt markets, was a preview of the chaos that would ensue if China ever did try to annex Taiwan like Russia is doing with Ukraine, a Black Swan event that doomsdayers see as only a question of when. For now, that seems even less likely given Pelosi’s pledge to Taiwanese leaders that America will have their backs if their independence is challenged.

