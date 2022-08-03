ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Republican governor candidate won't concede after fourth place finish

By Ryan Jeltema
abc12.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.abc12.com

Comments / 14

Sam Postalot
2d ago

we should give out participation trophies to all the Republican losers of political races. Maybe they will feel better 😂😂😂

Reply
16
Colleen Singleton
2d ago

I think Republicans are going to start demanding participation trophies. My God have some dignity and just go away. Stop embarrassing yourself

Reply
7
James Roger Bell
2d ago

Devos money can be used to try to crush public education, but obviously it does a better job crushing Ryan Kelly!

Reply
8
Related
wgvunews.org

Voters Not Politicians setting sights on GOP election deniers

The campaign that created a state independent redistricting commission is focusing now on the November races and opposing candidates who are election deniers. Jamie Lyons-Eddy with Voters Not Politicians says the political action committee will choose candidates based on answers to a questionnaire, candidates’ public statements and elected officials’ voting records.
LANSING, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Will there be a change in leadership of the county GOP?

Rumors have it that there will be a change in leadership of the Livingston County Republican Party, perhaps further evidence of the ever-deepening divide within the party itself. Word is that Meghan Reckling, who has chaired the local GOP since January 2019, will not be running for re-election to the...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
wkar.org

Lansing area state legislative races: See who advanced to the general election

There were several contested primary races Aug. 2 for seats representing Greater Lansing in Michigan's House of Representatives and state Senate. Below, see which candidates from either party are advancing to the Nov. 8 general election, according to figures posted by the Department of State as of 12:41 p.m. Wednesday. All results are unofficial until they're certified by boards of canvassers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Kelley
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Donald Trump
abc12.com

Flint city councilman's ARPA request form missing key details, official says

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some confusion remains over how city of Flint residents can apply for federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The controversy started with a form Councilman Eric Mays was promoting online for people to sign up for ARPA funds. The city said his document was not the official form.
FLINT, MI
wemu.org

Primary Election Results 2022: Michigan State Senate Races

When the Michigan Redistricting Committee drew up new boundaries for voting districts, it changed the make-up of how Washtenaw County will be represented in the state senate. It went from having one, 18th district State Senate seat that represented all of Washtenaw County to two, each of which extend beyond the county’s borders.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Michigan counties work to get election results right

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – It was a long night for voters and candidates last night as they waited into the early morning to get results from yesterday's elections. But job one for clerks is making sure they get the count done correctly not necessarily quickly. “The local clerks...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election Local#Republican Candidate#Tv News#Republican Governor#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Gop
abc12.com

Flint leaders: no application yet to request ARPA funds

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – A piece of paper circulating through social media by Flint councilman Eric Mays is causing confusion among other City of Flint official members about what it is and what it even does. “That form was actually the public input form,” Eva Worthing, who represents Flint’s...
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Threats force Michigan GOP to cancel Election Day event in Lansing, spokesman says

The Michigan Republican Party canceled a primary election celebration scheduled for Tuesday evening in Lansing after receiving multiple death threats and other promises of violence, a party spokesman said.  Gustavo Portela, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, said staff reported the threats to the Lansing Police Department.  More: Meet the Republican governor candidates running against...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Neeley, Weaver set for rematch in Flint mayoral election on Nov. 8

The two candidates who ran against each other for Flint mayor three years ago will square off again in the November general election. Neeley, Weaver set for Flint mayoral rematch; Mays eliminated. Current Mayor Sheldon Neeley and former Mayor Karen Weaver won the top two spots in Tuesday's August primary...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices

Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Election error reported in Eaton County

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County Clerk Diana Bosworth released a statement on Wednesday informing the public that 98 voters in District 2 Precinct 1 in the City of Charlotte were given the wrong ballot for County Commissioner primary candidates. According to the release, the precinct contains portions of two different County Commissioner Districts, (Districts […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
wemu.org

Primary Election Results 2022: 14-A District Court Race

The list of candidates to become the next 14-A district Judge has been narrowed from four to two. Fawn Armstrong and Karl Barr were the top two vote-getters in the non-partisan primary Tuesday, meaning they will run-off against one another in the general election. Armstrong took the most votes followed by Barr.
YPSILANTI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy