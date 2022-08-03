Republican governor candidate won't concede after fourth place finish

Read on www.abc12.com
Sam Postalot
2d ago
we should give out participation trophies to all the Republican losers of political races. Maybe they will feel better 😂😂😂
Colleen Singleton
2d ago
I think Republicans are going to start demanding participation trophies. My God have some dignity and just go away. Stop embarrassing yourself
James Roger Bell
2d ago
Devos money can be used to try to crush public education, but obviously it does a better job crushing Ryan Kelly!
wgvunews.org
Voters Not Politicians setting sights on GOP election deniers
The campaign that created a state independent redistricting commission is focusing now on the November races and opposing candidates who are election deniers. Jamie Lyons-Eddy with Voters Not Politicians says the political action committee will choose candidates based on answers to a questionnaire, candidates’ public statements and elected officials’ voting records.
thelivingstonpost.com
Will there be a change in leadership of the county GOP?
Rumors have it that there will be a change in leadership of the Livingston County Republican Party, perhaps further evidence of the ever-deepening divide within the party itself. Word is that Meghan Reckling, who has chaired the local GOP since January 2019, will not be running for re-election to the...
GOP candidate Ryan Kelley says he won’t concede race
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley, who finished fourth in last night’s primary, said he will not concede.
Michigan GOP coalesces around Tudor Dixon — minus one notable holdout
A little more than 12 hours after Tudor Dixon declared victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, a who’s who of the Michigan Republican party gathered in Lansing for a “unity luncheon.”. It was a pointed gesture. Coming off a fractious gubernatorial primary, the party is looking to...
‘We’re not stopping:’ Dixon makes first campaign stop as official GOP nominee
Dixon, the first female GOP candidate ever, to vie against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election.
Michigan GOP nixes election night party after female staff member threatened, party says
Washington — The Michigan Republican Party canceled a watch party for the state's primary election results after a female staff member was verbally assaulted at the party's headquarters Tuesday morning, the state GOP said. Gustavo Portela, communications director for the Michigan GOP, said the state party received "several" death...
wkar.org
Lansing area state legislative races: See who advanced to the general election
There were several contested primary races Aug. 2 for seats representing Greater Lansing in Michigan's House of Representatives and state Senate. Below, see which candidates from either party are advancing to the Nov. 8 general election, according to figures posted by the Department of State as of 12:41 p.m. Wednesday. All results are unofficial until they're certified by boards of canvassers.
'Elections have consequences': Gov. Whitmer hosts 'canvass kick-off' event
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stopped by Grand Rapids on Tuesday afternoon for a "canvass kick-off" event.
abc12.com
Flint city councilman's ARPA request form missing key details, official says
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some confusion remains over how city of Flint residents can apply for federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The controversy started with a form Councilman Eric Mays was promoting online for people to sign up for ARPA funds. The city said his document was not the official form.
wemu.org
Primary Election Results 2022: Michigan State Senate Races
When the Michigan Redistricting Committee drew up new boundaries for voting districts, it changed the make-up of how Washtenaw County will be represented in the state senate. It went from having one, 18th district State Senate seat that represented all of Washtenaw County to two, each of which extend beyond the county’s borders.
abc12.com
Michigan counties work to get election results right
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – It was a long night for voters and candidates last night as they waited into the early morning to get results from yesterday's elections. But job one for clerks is making sure they get the count done correctly not necessarily quickly. “The local clerks...
Michigan GOP cancels primary event after threats
The MI GOP says 'violent threats' were made towards a female staff member at the party's headquarters.
Neeley, Weaver advance to November showdown in race for Flint mayor
FLINT, MI -- Flint voters are getting a re-run in the November race for mayor after incumbent Sheldon Neeley and former Mayor Karen Weaver finished as the top two vote-getters in the Tuesday, Aug. 2, primary election. Neeley won 4,943 primary votes (48.8 percent), followed by Weaver with 4,062 (40.1...
abc12.com
Flint leaders: no application yet to request ARPA funds
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – A piece of paper circulating through social media by Flint councilman Eric Mays is causing confusion among other City of Flint official members about what it is and what it even does. “That form was actually the public input form,” Eva Worthing, who represents Flint’s...
Threats force Michigan GOP to cancel Election Day event in Lansing, spokesman says
The Michigan Republican Party canceled a primary election celebration scheduled for Tuesday evening in Lansing after receiving multiple death threats and other promises of violence, a party spokesman said. Gustavo Portela, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, said staff reported the threats to the Lansing Police Department. More: Meet the Republican governor candidates running against...
abc12.com
Neeley, Weaver set for rematch in Flint mayoral election on Nov. 8
The two candidates who ran against each other for Flint mayor three years ago will square off again in the November general election. Neeley, Weaver set for Flint mayoral rematch; Mays eliminated. Current Mayor Sheldon Neeley and former Mayor Karen Weaver won the top two spots in Tuesday's August primary...
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
Low voter turnout, a suspicious backpack: Michigan’s primary election so far
With just a few hours left for Michigan voters in Tuesday’s primary election, the day has been a slow crawl for some polling locations with low in-person voter turnout, while others have dealt with more complicated issues. In Lansing, precinct supervisor Robin Smith noted the low turnout. She said...
Election error reported in Eaton County
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County Clerk Diana Bosworth released a statement on Wednesday informing the public that 98 voters in District 2 Precinct 1 in the City of Charlotte were given the wrong ballot for County Commissioner primary candidates. According to the release, the precinct contains portions of two different County Commissioner Districts, (Districts […]
wemu.org
Primary Election Results 2022: 14-A District Court Race
The list of candidates to become the next 14-A district Judge has been narrowed from four to two. Fawn Armstrong and Karl Barr were the top two vote-getters in the non-partisan primary Tuesday, meaning they will run-off against one another in the general election. Armstrong took the most votes followed by Barr.
