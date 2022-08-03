Information provided by the Office of the Governor:. BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This Friday (Aug. 5), Gov. John Bel Edwards will lead a delegation of business and state leaders on an economic development, water management, and resiliency mission to the Netherlands and France. The delegation includes representatives from Louisiana Economic Development, the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, The Water Institute of the Gulf, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s Gulf Research Program, the Port of New Orleans, New Orleans & Company, Shell and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. They will explore flood control challenges facing France and the Netherlands and examine solutions those nations have implemented that could be applied to risk reduction strategies in our state, while also sharing our expertise and experiences from Louisiana.

