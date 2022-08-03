Read on www.kplctv.com
COVID-19 in SWLA: August 5, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 60% of cases and 39% of deaths from July 21 to July 27. Vaccination...
Local chef prepares for the Great American Seafood Cook-off
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local chef at the Villa Harlequin restaurant in Lake Charles will represent Louisiana in the Great American Seafood Cook-off. Amanda Cusey is the executive chef at the Villa Harlequin, and will be bringing her classic French culinary training, and love of Italian cuisine to the LRA showcase on August 6.
Louisiana 4-year-old with cystic fibrosis awaits lung transplant
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Louisiana 4-year-old was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at three weeks old. That paired with an infection in her lungs has kept Ava Thomas in the hospital for over 3 months now. Ava Thomas is just like any other 4-year-old. She loves to swim, eat...
Louisiana OMV reminds residents to get REAL ID ready
BATON ROUGE, La. - The REAL ID enforcement date is approaching and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents to prepare sooner rather than later. Beginning, on May 3, 2023, citizens 18 years of age and older will need to present a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, a valid passport, or another acceptable form of federal identification to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases and enter nuclear power plants. A Louisiana REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card will display a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner.
Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday’s fatal plane crash was the second cropduster crash in two days in Louisiana. It was also one of several recent fatal crop duster accidents reported in the United States recently. Gill Pias was killed near Cheneyville Tuesday afternoon when his Air Tractor AT-502...
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Smaller insurance agencies, like Page Insurance in Houma, La., are busier than ever. Owner John Page said his office has written $61 million in claims since Hurricane Ida. He said the insurance crisis is unprecedented. “The market is very much in probably the biggest turmoil I’ve...
LSU AgCenter: Vegetables to plant in August
Aug. 1 - Oct. 31. For more information, check out the AgCenter’s vegetable planting guide.
Gov. Edwards heads to Netherlands, France
Information provided by the Office of the Governor:. BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This Friday (Aug. 5), Gov. John Bel Edwards will lead a delegation of business and state leaders on an economic development, water management, and resiliency mission to the Netherlands and France. The delegation includes representatives from Louisiana Economic Development, the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, The Water Institute of the Gulf, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s Gulf Research Program, the Port of New Orleans, New Orleans & Company, Shell and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. They will explore flood control challenges facing France and the Netherlands and examine solutions those nations have implemented that could be applied to risk reduction strategies in our state, while also sharing our expertise and experiences from Louisiana.
DCFS provides update on Summer P-EBT benefits
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has provided the following update in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Tranfser (P-EBT) benefits:. WHEN WILL I SEE MY CHILD’S BENEFITS?. Most students who are eligible for Summer P-EBT have not received benefits...
Coast Guard seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast
Galveston, TX (KPLC) - The U.S. Coast Guard announced it has seized 40 illegally caught sharks after interdicting a motorboat that was fishing in federal waters off the coast of southern Texas yesterday, Aug. 2, 2022. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification yesterday morning from...
Extreme weather: Flash floods close roads, strand 1K people at Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KVVU/Gray News) - The National Park Service says rainfall caused substantial flooding on Friday in Death Valley National Park. KVVU reports about 60 cars have been buried in debris at the Inn at Death Valley. Buildings have also been flooded with about 1,000 people currently trapped in the park due to road closures.
BBB warns of new Google Voice scam
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Better Business Bureau is warning Southwest Louisiana residents of a new scam targeting people who post items for sale on sites like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist. Scammers have also been targeting people who are using these sites to find a lost pet. How the...
Smart Living: Playtime impacting classtime
ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Recess, for many of us, was our favorite part of the school day. Today, the average recess is 27 minutes, if kids get a recess at all. Georgia is the latest state to sign a law that makes recess a requirement in public elementary schools. It joins five other states who already require scheduled playtime during school hours. Seven other states require some sort of physical activity at the elementary school level, including Louisiana.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when an SUV Walorski was riding in crossed the center...
