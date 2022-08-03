Google CEO Sundar Pichai Tells Staff: 'Productivity as a Whole Is Not Where It Needs to Be'

Read on www.inc.com
Related
Inc.com
At Tesla's Shareholder Meeting, Elon Musk Made a Surprising Revelation About Success
Like almost everything about the company, Tesla's annual shareholder meetings are, well, different. For one, people actually attend. Yes, I know, there are people who attend shareholder meetings for other public companies, but those people are usually there because they are paid to be there. They aren't loud, and they don't usually cheer when the CEO of the company takes the stage. Oh, and those meetings aren't usually held on a gigafactory floor.
Google’s new update has made Search more specific
Google has improved the way that Search provides more specific results.Users have been able to search for an exact word or phrase on Google by putting quotation marks around it for some time.Now, the search giant is improving this further. “The snippets we display for search results (meaning the text you see describing web content) will be formed around where a quoted word or phrase occurs in a web document”, Yonghao Jin, a software engineer on Search, wrote in a blog post.“That means you can more easily identify where to find them after you click the link and visit the...
Digital Trends
7 Google Assistant settings you should disable or adjust
With the growing popularity of smart digital assistant devices like Google Nest Audio, Google Nest Hub, and Google Nest Mini, we naturally all have questions about privacy — and how Google may be using our information. While it’s probably safe to say one of the world’s largest tech companies (and/or the deep state, and/or foreign governments) isn’t listening to everything you say at home, sometimes we still prefer to err on the side of caution. As the saying goes; trust, but verify.
Google launches a major change to Gmail
Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
RELATED PEOPLE
Digital Trends
Google Play Store now offers third-party app payments, but only for some users
Google will now open up its Play Store as a result of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, the company announced today. Now, any developers distributing apps or games in Europe (the European Economic Area, to be precise) will be able to sidestep the Google Play billing system with no penalty. The change comes after a similar push in South Korea.
Gmail warning for BILLIONS over ‘hacked logins’ – check your Google now
BILLIONS of web passwords have been leaked online in recent years – and your logins might be included. If you use any online services – especially an email app like Gmail or Outlook – then you should check them regularly. Google has previously warned about the staggering...
Google just banned 52 malware Android apps from the Play store, you should delete them now
For as many people as it employs, Google can’t stop every malicious app from sneaking its way onto Google Play. That’s why security researchers are such a hugely valuable resource. For example, earlier this week, the cloud security company Zscaler revealed that Google recently banned a whopping 52 malware-laced Android apps from the store.
laptopmag.com
How to delete a Gmail account
A Gmail account has pretty much everything you need from an email account. Besides sending and receiving the typical email, it also allows you to set up accounts on millions of other websites easily. Gmail is by far the most popular email service around. As of 2022, at least 1.8...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why You Probably Need To Stop Using Your Android Phone's Built-In Browser
If you use an Android smartphone, we can bet that it came with a pre-installed browser from Google or the manufacturer. For instance, if you have a Samsung smartphone, it will feature a default Internet Explorer browser, and some Samsung models include a pre-installed Google Chrome. But it's not just Samsung devices — at least 3 billion people around the world use Android smartphones (via The Verge). Not to mention, you could buy a new car with Android OS pre-installed on the dashboard.
CNBC
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
Inc.com
The Great Resignation Is Turning Into the 'Great Regret.' Employers Are Joining In Too
When management professor Anthony Klotz coined the term the "Great Resignation" in May 2021, he unleashed a tsunami of think pieces. For the past year, experts have been arguing over who was quitting and why and how companies should respond. While they've been chattering away, quit rates have stayed at historical highs, and even managers (and pop stars) have joined the Great Resignation.
Google’s new look for Gmail is now arriving in your inbox
In late January this year, Google previewed a new layout for Gmail with deeper Meet, Chat, and Spaces integration. Initially, the big G made the redesign available on an opt-in basis i.e., you had to switch to the integrated view manually. Then, in late June, it released the new Gmail look with Material You coating on top on an opt-out basis. Now, the company is rolling out the integrated view in Gmail to all users who have Chat turned on.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Android adware apps have been installed over 9 million times so delete them now
Every week or so, Android users get yet another reminder about why it’s so important to vet every app they download. This week, the IT security vendor Doctor Web shared its June 2022 review of virus activity on mobile devices. During their sweep, the analysts found 28 Android apps on the Google Play app store containing adware trojans. In all, Android device owners downloaded these infected apps nearly 10 million times.
Inc.com
Starbucks Is About to Make a Controversial Change to Its Rewards Program and Some Customers Are Going to Love It
On Tuesday, Starbucks announced its quarterly earnings, and, unlike a lot of other companies right now, things seem to be going pretty well. The company beat expectations and reported seeing its sales grow 9 percent--despite the effects of inflation and the threat of a recession. Starbucks seems to have avoided...
AOL Corp
Inflation Reduction Act would lead to $1,800 in savings for average household, analysis finds
Sweeping climate and health care legislation unveiled by Democrats last week would lead to significant cuts in energy costs for American households, according to a new analysis. A report by non-profit group Rewiring America found that the tax incentives included as part of the $369 billion dedicated to climate initiatives...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks That Could Be in the Next Generation of FAANG Stocks
The FAANG stocks produced market-beating returns over the past decade. Block and Cloudflare share common qualities with those tech giants. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Google Duo's Meet-ification is starting for everyone
There's a big transition in the works right now, as Google takes its latest stab at “simplifying” its communication apps by merging Duo and Meet. The company went official with its plan back at the start of June, and about a month later we started seeing an early sign of this change, as an update to Duo started introducing some new functionality and expressly acknowledged the pending Meet re-branding. At the time, only a few people were seeing any of this, but with August now upon us, it appears that Duo users everywhere are being brought in on the change.
Digital Trends
Hackers have found a way to log into your Microsoft email account
Account holders for Microsoft email services are being targeted in a phishing campaign, according to security researchers from Zscaler’s ThreatLabz group. The objective behind the threat actors’ efforts is believed to be the breaching of corporate accounts in order to perform business email compromise (BEC) attacks. As reported...
Google just upgraded your search experience — just make sure to use quotes
Google is making a change to quoted searches, which will now show context about the quoted text in the search results preview.
Bloomberg
The Great Resignation Could Soon Be The Great Sacking
The tide is turning in the UK jobs market. Earlier this year, a shortage of skilled workers meant employees had the upper hand. But with more indicators pointing toward a recession, inflation on the rise and the cost of living crisis starting to bite, we ask is the UK job market succumbing to economic reality?David Merritt speaks to James Reed, Chairman and CEO of Reed UK, Britain's largest recruitment company, who says the rate at which vacancies have been increasing has slowed down. He also explains why the company's data doesn't paint such a bleak picture. Plus, Tom Metcalf, who heads Bloomberg's finance coverage in London, discusses the outlook for City jobs.
Comments / 0