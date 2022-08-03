A British man has reportedly died and six other people were left injured when their luxury yacht crashed into rocks off the coast of Italy on Sunday evening. The unnamed victim, who is thought to be the owner of the boat and in his sixties, was trying to avoid a collision with another vessel when disaster struck near Porto Cervo in Sardinia. The 70-foot luxury yacht was said to have half-sunk as passing boats raised the alarm with coast guard authorities, who arrived at the scene to find the British man unconscious after the crash. He died while being transferred to a hospital. Two other passengers are in serious condition, Italian newspaper La Stampa reported, while the other four people on the boat were given treatment by medics in Porto Cervo. “The theory is the boat that ran aground was trying frantically to steer out of the way of another that didn’t have right of way and she ended up on the rocks,” an anonymous source told the Daily Mail.

ACCIDENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO