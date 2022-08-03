Read on www.riviera-maya-news.com
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Expert casts doubt on story of North Carolina pilot 'jumping' out of plane: 'accident or nefarious?'
A pilot and lawyer is casting doubt on a recent report that a North Carolina pilot jumped out of his damaged plane, leaving his co-pilot to conduct an emergency landing. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was flying a damaged aircraft with only his co-pilot onboard when he plummeted out of the plane to his death on July 29. His co-pilot told air traffic controllers that Crooks had "jumped" out of the plane, but pilot and lawyer Fred Tecce tells Fox News Digital that would be highly unlikely.
Twenty women from same family killed and 30 people missing after wedding party boat carrying 100 capsizes in Pakistan
AT least 20 women have died and 30 people are missing after an overcrowded boat capsized on the way to a wedding today. More than 100 members of the same family including dozens of kids were packed onto the doomed vessel sailing down the Indus river in Pakistan when it overturned.
Mass drowning horror as young girl among 17 dead after boat capsizes off coast of The Bahamas
AT least 17 people including a child have died after a boat packed with dozens of migrants capsized in rough seas while heading to the US. Rescue teams battled to save those who plunged into the waters off the coast of the Bahamas - and it's feared there may be many still missing.
Girl Dies After Being Struck by Boat After Kids Fall From Inflatable Tube
Michigan officials say when the operator of the boat attempted to pick up children that had fallen into the water, the vessel struck an 11-year-old.
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Shock new theory emerges in hunt for a man missing for two weeks on a picturesque tourist island after the disappearance of a small yellow boat
A shock new theory has emerged in the disappearance of a young man from one of Australia's most picturesque islands. Ben Chisholm, 22, went missing in rugged bushland on Magnetic Island off the coast of Townsville, Queensland on the morning of July 13. Intense searches across the island in the...
Anne Heche Severely Burned In Fiery Car Crash, New Video Shows Her Speeding
5:31 PM PT -- Anne Heche was driving like a maniac in between her two car crashes ... and new video shows her speeding down a residential street before crashing into a home and igniting a blaze. TMZ obtained footage showing Anne flying down a street in her blue Mini...
315 Kids, Adults Escape Gang War In Haiti And 17 Haitian Migrants Found Dead Off Bahamas Coast
Classes are out for summer vacation, but since the attacks, many rooms have been converted into dormitories. Three hundred fifteen people have taken refuge in the Saint-Louis de Gonzague school, which is in the Delmas district in Haiti, running rife with gang wars. According to The Washington Post, the shelter...
Anne Heche taken to hospital in Los Angeles with ‘serious burns’ after car crash sparks home fire
Actor Anne Heche has been involved in a car crash in Los Angeles.The incident took place earlier today (5 August) in the Mar Vista area. TMZ reports that Heche crashed into a home in a blue Mini Cooper, igniting a fire, and was “severely” burned.She was taken by stretcher to a nearby ambulance and is apparently currently in hospital, intubated, but “expected to live”, writes TMZ.The incident is reported to have happened just after noon, local time. Witnesses told TMZ that Heche’s car crashed into the garage of an apartment complex, adding that the residents attempted to free her from...
One Dead and Six Injured as Luxury Yacht Smashes Into Rocks: Report
A British man has reportedly died and six other people were left injured when their luxury yacht crashed into rocks off the coast of Italy on Sunday evening. The unnamed victim, who is thought to be the owner of the boat and in his sixties, was trying to avoid a collision with another vessel when disaster struck near Porto Cervo in Sardinia. The 70-foot luxury yacht was said to have half-sunk as passing boats raised the alarm with coast guard authorities, who arrived at the scene to find the British man unconscious after the crash. He died while being transferred to a hospital. Two other passengers are in serious condition, Italian newspaper La Stampa reported, while the other four people on the boat were given treatment by medics in Porto Cervo. “The theory is the boat that ran aground was trying frantically to steer out of the way of another that didn’t have right of way and she ended up on the rocks,” an anonymous source told the Daily Mail.
Brit woman, 45, killed & husband critical after speedboat crash in front of horrified tourists at Turkish beach resort
A BRITISH woman was killed and her husband was left in critical condition after a speedboat crash in front of horrified tourists at a Turkish beach resort. Anna Capuano, 45, died when the small pleasure craft she was riding in collided with a fast-moving sea taxi off Marmaris at around 1.30pm local time.
British man killed and six injured in luxury yacht crash in Italy
A British man has died after a luxury yacht crashed into rocks near a seaside resort in Italy.The 63-year-old man, from England, was unconscious but still alive when members of the coast guard reached him near Porto Cervo, on the island of Sardinia, on Sunday evening.However, the man suffered fatal injuries and died immediately after the rescue, according to local media.Six other people on board the boat were injured but managed to disembark in Porto Cervo where they were seen by emergency doctors.Two were assessed as being in a serious condition and taken to hospital.The man who died is thought...
Actor Anne Heche suffers severe burns after car crashes into house in LA, say reports
Actor Anne Heche was severely burned when her car crashed into a house in Los Angeles, say reports.The vehicle, which officials say is registered to Heche, ran into a two-story home in the city’s Mar Vista neighborhood and burst into “heavy fire” on Friday, said the Los Angeles Fire Department. Officials have not officially named Heche as the driver, but TMZ reported that she was behind the wheel of the Mini Cooper and published a picture of her in the vehicle.LAFD says it had 59 firefighters on the scene to contain the fire and they stated that one person, who...
Brother and sister drown while swimming off Irish coast
A brother and sister are suspected to have drowned while trying to swim in the Irish coast on Thursday.The 50-year-old man and 62-year-old woman were pronounced dead after being recovered from the water at Ballybunion Beach, County Kerry in southwest Ireland.The incident has been described as a “horrible tragedy” and post-mortem examinations for the siblings are due to take place soon.Emergency services were called to the beach on Thursday evening after they were alerted by someone who is understood to be a teenage relative of the siblings.In a statement, the Irish Coast Guard said the report was received shortly after...
British tourist dies after speedboat crashes into water taxi in Turkey
A British woman was killed and her husband left in critical condition following a speedboat crash in Turkey.The victim, identified in local media as a 45-year-old English woman, died when the vessel she was travelling in collided with a water taxi in front of horrified holidaymakers off the coast of Marmaris, Mugla.Emergency services responded to the incident, which took place in view of the five-star Elegance hotel at around 1.30pm local time on Thursday, but were unable to save her.The woman's husband was taken to hospital and placed in an intensive care ward, according local media, which published footage...
