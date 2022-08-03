Tulum mayor says they are working on a resolution with the state to deal with land dispossession

Read on www.riviera-maya-news.com
South King County mayors urge county, state to tackle rising crime
(The Center Square) – Eight South King County Mayors have pleaded with county and state officials to address the “rising tide of crime and violence in our communities,” in a joint message. The mayors of Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent, Pacific, Renton and Tukwila believe...
KUOW
Seattle's Duwamish Tribe 'on the outside looking in' as city names new Indigenous Advisory Council
The city of Seattle is named for Duwamish leader Chief Seattle, yet his own descendants say they’ve been excluded from an effort to involve more Indigenous people in city issues. Duwamish Tribal Councilmember Ken Workman was the tribe's chosen delegate to be considered for a spot on the city's...
publicola.com
Ruling on Tree Regulations Coming Soon, City Attorney Filed Charges in Just Over Half of Cases This Year
1. The Seattle Hearing Examiner is expected to rule as soon as next week on a case in which the Master Builders Association of King County and Seattle—a business group that represents housing developers—is seeking a more thorough review of a new tree ordinance. that would make it...
MyNorthwest.com
King County mayors pen appeal for help with rise in crime, spar with prosecuting attorney
Eight mayors in south King County signed an open letter Thursday asking for help in an effort to reduce crime and violence throughout the region. The collective of mayors — from the cities of Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent, Pacific, Renton, and Tukwila — want King County and the state to assist their cities, as they are facing a “disturbing” rise in crime.
KUOW
WA health officials stress prevention amid rise of MPV cases
Cases of MPV, also known as monkeypox, are doubling in Washington state every 8 to 10 days. KUOW’s Paige Browning has been following the outbreak. She spoke with Kim Malcolm about the latest developments. This interview has been edited for clarity. Kim Malcolm: Today, the federal government declared a...
auburnexaminer.com
South King County Mayors Express Frustration, Demand Action Amid Increased Violent Crime
The mayors of the South King County cities of Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent, Pacific, Renton, and Tukwila are united in our ongoing plea to our King County and Washington state criminal justice partners to help us stem the rising tide of crime and violence in our communities. King County cities are seeing a disturbing rise in violent crime, as well as drug offenses and property crimes including auto thefts, burglaries, and robberies. Our community of residents, businesses, and visitors – the victims of these crimes – are fed up and action is necessary.
The Stranger
Racial Equity Advocates Like Seattle’s Newly Proposed Political Boundaries. Magnolia Residents Do Not.
On Tuesday night, a racial equity coalition called Redistricting Justice Seattle (RJS) got great news when the Seattle Redistricting Commission (SRC) revealed its first official proposal for redrawing the city's political boundaries. The commission's proposal heeded many of the coalition’s demands, including its top priority of keeping Asian and Black communities together in majority-minority District 2, which, under the new proposal, would cover the Chinatown-International District (CID), Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Mount Baker, and Seward Park.
southseattleemerald.com
Sound Transit Will Do More Study Before Recommending Where to Build Second CID Light Rail Station
(This article was originally published on the International Examiner and has been reprinted under an agreement.) The Sound Transit Board deferred recommending a preferred location for a second light rail station in the Chinatown-International District (CID) during a July 28 meeting, opting to conduct months more study and engagement with the community first.
q13fox.com
South King County mayors blast county, state officials over recent crime surge
KING COUNTY, Wash. - The mayors of several South King County cities penned a letter decrying the recent surge in crime, urging county and state officials to do something about it. Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus, Black Diamond Mayor Carol Benson, Enumclaw Mayor Jan Molinaro, Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell, Kent...
rentonreporter.com
South King County mayors issue joint statement on ‘rising tide of crime and violence’
On Aug. 4, the mayors of several South King COunty cities that include Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent, Pacific, Renton and Tukwila released a joint statement regarding what they called a “rising tide of crime and violence” in their communities. “King County cities are seeing a...
KOMO News
Mayor Harrell speaks out about eco blocks that aim to deter long-term RV parking
SEATTLE — The massive concrete blocks -- some that weigh nearly 2,000 pounds -- are being placed on public streets and sidewalks in Seattle, prompting concern from housing advocates who say the city isn't doing enough to crack down on those who place them. 21. The eco blocks, which...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle residents, business fight homelessness, upsetting activists and media
Residents and business owners are taking back their streets from the homeless. They have placed one-ton concrete blocks around their neighborhoods and businesses in an effort to stop the homeless from moving back in and wreaking havoc. The concrete blocks prevent broken-down RVs and tents from occupying the space. They’re...
nwpb.org
University President, Community & Developer Reach Tentative Agreement Over Historic Building
After months of pushback from Parkland community members over the sale of the historic Parkland School building, the stakeholders have reached a decision to please all. In a letter to two Pierce County council members, Pacific Lutheran University President Allan Belton outlined the tentative agreement. PLU currently owns the building,...
talkbusiness.net
Walton-led nonprofit to buy military museum in Washington
A new nonprofit started by Bentonville entrepreneur and philanthropist Steuart Walton will acquire the Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum in Everett, Wash., according to a Thursday (Aug. 4) news release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but proceeds will be earmarked for philanthropy. Directed by Walton, the nonprofit...
Co-owner of Puyallup steel fabrication business pleads guilty to tax fraud of more than $1 million
The co-owner of a Puyallup steel fabrication business pleaded guilty Friday in the U.S. District Court in Tacoma to nine counts of failing to pay over employment taxes that added up to more than $1 million, U.S. District Attorney Nick Brown announced. Donna Powell, 56, is the co-owner and financial...
southseattleemerald.com
Columbia City’s Polar Cleaners Laundromat Faces Closure
In South Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood, Polar Cleaners has made its home at the southwest corner of Rainier Square Plaza for almost 50 years. As the only safe laundromat in the area, Polar Cleaners has become a community lifeline and place for neighbors to gather. Owner Bonniejean Crone worked...
Yakima Herald Republic
November clashes beckon as primary results solidify in WA races
Voters gained a bit more certainty Thursday about the November matchups that will help decide who runs Washington, as another tranche of primary election results was released. But a handful of outcomes still hang in the balance, including the race for secretary of state and some pivotal South King County clashes.
KUOW
UW expert says the housing market is the key factor causing homelessness
Why does King County have a larger number of people living homeless than nearly everywhere else in the U.S.? The answer lies with housing market conditions, according to Homelessness is a Housing Problem, a new book by Gregg Colburn and Clayton Page Aldern. Colburn is an assistant professor of real...
southseattleemerald.com
OPINION | Open Letter to the Women Protesting Abortions on Renton Avenue
Content Warning: This op-ed discusses infant death and suicide. I spent yesterday in the ICU room of a baby who would never go home. I took professional photos of her as the chaplain stood in the corner and the staff talked to the family about organ donation. This family, who had dreamed of having another baby, calmly stayed with her as she prepared to leave this earth. Next, doctors will talk the family through what the end will be like. I don’t need to hear it. I have been here before.
The Stranger
Farivar Inches Ahead in Northeast Seattle, Dunn's Congressional Hopes Slip Away
Today King County Elections tallied up 80,000 votes, leaving about 105,000 more to count in the 2022 midterm primaries. Tomorrow's drop "should get us most of the way there," according to a department spokesperson. Meanwhile, the rest of the state is looking at around 320,000 ballots still left to sort through.
