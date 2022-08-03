FIRST ALERT: Stagnant summer weather into the weekend

Read on www.wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Storms around during the afternoon commute this week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a stormy afternoon, we are still tracking some lingering light to moderate rainfall closer to I-85 on our First Alert AccuTrack though, but thunder and lightning have mostly faded away. Our southeast counties will stand a better chance of seeing isolated showers overnight, otherwise the rest of us will be dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We have a First Alert for areas of fog developing for the morning commute on Monday, especially in those spots that received decent rainfall today. Temperatures will start off mild in the 70s with humidity running high.
Birmingham vet notices fewer dog heat strokes this summer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama has been consistently hot the past few weeks, but a local vet says surprisingly, she’s seen fewer dog heat strokes than in years past. Most pet owners want to keep their dogs active outside but the Alabama heat can make that difficult for...
Tuscaloosa PD: Another warning to be mindful after skimmers found at gas station
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Motorists in west Alabama, beware! That’s the warning from the Tuscaloosa Police Department to be mindful of potential skimmers at the gas pump after several were found last week. The police department received a report last week from one gas station off the interstate. Police...
Arson, death investigation underway in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a body was found in a burning home in the 1300 block of Eufala Ave. overnight. According to police, the Birmingham Fire Dept. responded to the scene around 2:45 a.m. They extinguished the fire and found a body inside. The house...
52-year-old Coker man killed in ATV accident
TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 52-year-old man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County early Monday morning August 8, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said David L. St. Clair, 52, was killed when the ATV he was driving left the roadway, struck a fence and overturned.
Arrest following shot fired at Urban Air in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man fired a shot into Urban Air in Homewood Saturday, August 6, 2022, according to Homewood Police. Homewood Police were dispatched to a report of a fight with shots fired at Urban Air, 800 Greensprings Highway at 10:30 p.m. Officers said a man who...
Local business’s surveillance cameras reveal huge exhibition driving incident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Reminders of the exhibition driving that took place Sunday are still all around. Ja’Kia Winston’s family lost a loved one. Four others were injured, and there are still skid marks all over the road, with several bullet holes in neighboring businesses. “It didn’t surprise...
Person killed after crash involving fire in Powderly
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue service say one person was killed in a crash involving fire on August 7, 2022. Authorities say this happened in the 2700 block of Ishkoda-Wenonah Road. So far, officials have not released the cause of the crash. We will...
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man from Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nathan Gemeinhart, 42, of Birmingham has been declared missing by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen around 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 8. When he was last seen, Gemeinhart was wearing a blue polo shirt with a red shirt underneath and grey pants,...
One dead, four shot after apparent exhibition driving in Birmingham
Officers say when they arrived on scene, they saw an adult female lying in a parking lot with apparent gun shot wounds. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel said 19-year-old Ja’Kia Winston died on the scene. BPD says they have one person of interest in custody for questioning, but officers...
86-year-old man killed in crash on Hwy 280
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials are investigating after an 86-year-old man died Sunday afternoon in a crash on 280. According to state troopers, Harold L. White was driving along 280 near Chelsea AL, around 2 p.m. when he was struck by a 53-year-old woman driving a Mercedes. White was transported...
Tuscaloosa mayor meets with county commissioners on Saban Center, events center
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox won the city council’s support to build a new event center. Recently, he met with other elected officials to update them on how it could benefit surrounding areas as well. Mayor Maddox met with the Tuscaloosa County Commission to move forward...
Police investigating after train hits car near West End
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed when a train hit her car on August 7, 2022. It happened on Pearson Avenue and 15th Place Southwest. The victim has been identified as 73-year-old Diane Jones. The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation. Subscribe to...
Pelham Police make arrests in diesel fuel thefts
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police arrested five people from Atlanta accusing them of stealing diesel fuel from a gas station. Pelham Police said the thieves stole 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel from August 2 to August 5, 2022. The owner of the gas station noticed a large amount of...
Glen Iris Elementary School partners with local colleges to fill teacher positions
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heading into the first day of school, Glen Iris Elementary has three open positions. Tronci Southall-Mason is the principal at Glen Iris. She said despite the open positions, 11 new teachers are joining the staff this school year. “Anywhere from our unified arts to kinder through...
Hueytown congregation comes together for prayer and worship after fire destroys church
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) -Two days after a devastating fire ripped through the sanctuary at New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, the congregation came together on August 7 to worship. To them and the pastor, a church is more than just a building. “Our ministry has been building lives, building people...
Mike Behind the Mic: Chris Stewart
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime “Voice of the Crimson Tide” Eli Gold will miss at least the start of the Alabama football season because of unspecified health reasons, so you won’t hear him doing play-by-play broadcasts for the Tide when ‘Bama kicks off against Utah State.
VCU: Officers fire shot, bean bag round while trying to stop suspect in Tuscaloosa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after an officer fired a handgun and an officer fired a non-lethal round while trying to stop and arrest a woman. Investigators with the VCU said Monday morning at approximately 10:45, a woman with several outstanding warrants fled in...
COVID-19 policies at Birmingham City Schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This August marks the third first day of school during the COVID-19 pandemic. At Glen Iris Elementary School, staff is doing everything they can to ensure students and staff members are healthy. Students are still social distancing, air purifiers are located in every classroom and teachers...
UAB: Study shows PPE was highly effective against COVID-19 in emergency department workers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from The University of Alabama at Birmingham:. Workers in America’s emergency departments were more likely to contract COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic in community settings or at home rather than when providing patient care in a hospital setting, according to new research conducted at emergency departments across the nation.
