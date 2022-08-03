ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

FIRST ALERT: Stagnant summer weather into the weekend

By Lauren Linahan
wbrc.com
 6 days ago
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Storms around during the afternoon commute this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a stormy afternoon, we are still tracking some lingering light to moderate rainfall closer to I-85 on our First Alert AccuTrack though, but thunder and lightning have mostly faded away. Our southeast counties will stand a better chance of seeing isolated showers overnight, otherwise the rest of us will be dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We have a First Alert for areas of fog developing for the morning commute on Monday, especially in those spots that received decent rainfall today. Temperatures will start off mild in the 70s with humidity running high.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham vet notices fewer dog heat strokes this summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama has been consistently hot the past few weeks, but a local vet says surprisingly, she’s seen fewer dog heat strokes than in years past. Most pet owners want to keep their dogs active outside but the Alabama heat can make that difficult for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Arson, death investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a body was found in a burning home in the 1300 block of Eufala Ave. overnight. According to police, the Birmingham Fire Dept. responded to the scene around 2:45 a.m. They extinguished the fire and found a body inside. The house...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

52-year-old Coker man killed in ATV accident

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 52-year-old man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County early Monday morning August 8, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said David L. St. Clair, 52, was killed when the ATV he was driving left the roadway, struck a fence and overturned.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Arrest following shot fired at Urban Air in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man fired a shot into Urban Air in Homewood Saturday, August 6, 2022, according to Homewood Police. Homewood Police were dispatched to a report of a fight with shots fired at Urban Air, 800 Greensprings Highway at 10:30 p.m. Officers said a man who...
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Person killed after crash involving fire in Powderly

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue service say one person was killed in a crash involving fire on August 7, 2022. Authorities say this happened in the 2700 block of Ishkoda-Wenonah Road. So far, officials have not released the cause of the crash. We will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

86-year-old man killed in crash on Hwy 280

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials are investigating after an 86-year-old man died Sunday afternoon in a crash on 280. According to state troopers, Harold L. White was driving along 280 near Chelsea AL, around 2 p.m. when he was struck by a 53-year-old woman driving a Mercedes. White was transported...
CHELSEA, AL
wbrc.com

Police investigating after train hits car near West End

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed when a train hit her car on August 7, 2022. It happened on Pearson Avenue and 15th Place Southwest. The victim has been identified as 73-year-old Diane Jones. The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation. Subscribe to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pelham Police make arrests in diesel fuel thefts

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police arrested five people from Atlanta accusing them of stealing diesel fuel from a gas station. Pelham Police said the thieves stole 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel from August 2 to August 5, 2022. The owner of the gas station noticed a large amount of...
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Mike Behind the Mic: Chris Stewart

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime “Voice of the Crimson Tide” Eli Gold will miss at least the start of the Alabama football season because of unspecified health reasons, so you won’t hear him doing play-by-play broadcasts for the Tide when ‘Bama kicks off against Utah State.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

COVID-19 policies at Birmingham City Schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This August marks the third first day of school during the COVID-19 pandemic. At Glen Iris Elementary School, staff is doing everything they can to ensure students and staff members are healthy. Students are still social distancing, air purifiers are located in every classroom and teachers...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

UAB: Study shows PPE was highly effective against COVID-19 in emergency department workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from The University of Alabama at Birmingham:. Workers in America’s emergency departments were more likely to contract COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic in community settings or at home rather than when providing patient care in a hospital setting, according to new research conducted at emergency departments across the nation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

