Will County State’s Attorney Approves Charges Against Woman For Stabbing a Bolingbrook Man

wcsjnews.com
Juvenile Charged as Adult in Morris Murder Case
More details have been released regarding a murder that occurred at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 4th. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said Beverly Lambert, 25, of Shorewood was the victim of a shooting that occurred at the aforementioned address. Callahan said Lambert was taken to Morris Hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly before seven last night.
wjol.com
Teen in Custody Following Shooting Death Of Woman In Morris Apartment Building
A woman was shot and later died following a shooting at an apartment complex in Morris on Thursday afternoon. The offender stole the victim’s vehicle and was later arrested in Joliet at around 7:30 p.m. on John Street near the Walgreens off of U.S. 52. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office is identifying the victim as 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood.
Woman, 25, killed in Morris, IL shooting ID'd; 16-year-old charged
A 25-year-old woman from Shorewood has been identified as the woman killed in Morris, Illinois Thursday, and a teenager has been charged with murder.
starvedrock.media
Morris Shooting Victim Is Revealed
If you've been following the story of a fatal shooting in Morris, the victim has now been identified. The Grundy County Coroner's Office says 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood was pronounced dead Thursday evening at the Morris Hospital. She was rushed there late Thursday afternoon after being shot inside a home in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris.
License plate reader leads Morris police in finding suspect for Thursday's fatal shooting
Morris police said the shooter, a man, took the woman’s car. City of Morris spokesman Stan Knudson said it was tracked by license plate reading cameras.
Hadi Abuatelah supporters protesting at Oak Lawn Police Department Friday, calling for firing of officers involved in beating teen
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Supporters of a teen beaten by Oak Lawn police will hold a rally outside of the police department Friday, calling for the firing of the officers involved.Several activist groups plan to gather in support of 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah.Video shows oak lawn police repeatedly punching the teen, while he was pinned to the ground during an arrest last week. It happened after a traffic stop. Oak Lawn Police last week released dashcam video which shows the teen running. They claim he was reaching for something in a bag as officers tried to arrest him, adding that they found a loaded gun inside that bag.Abuatelah's family has now filed a federal civil suit, accusing Oak Lawn Police of using excessive force.The lawsuit claims three unnamed Oak Lawn police officers of "extreme and outrageous conduct," by repeatedly punching Abuatelah in the body, head, and face, after he'd already been tackled and pinned to the ground.The teen spent almost a week in the hospital. He's still facing charges.Activists are asking prosecutors to drop the charges against the teen, and instead charge the officers who beat him.
959theriver.com
Illinois State Police Make Arrest for Unlawful use of a weapon by a Felon
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) Zone 1 Agents arrested Anthony Bland, a 33-year old male of Chicago, IL for Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon (Class 2 Felony) and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm (Class 4 Felony). On August...
959theriver.com
Illinois State Police Squad Car Struck by DUI Driver in Scott’s Law Related Crash
This is the 14th Scott’s Law violation involving an ISP squad car this year. On Aug. 4, 2022, at approximately 2:19 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP District Chicago Trooper on Interstate 94 northbound ramp to Cumberland Avenue. On the above...
Morris, Illinois shooting – Residents asked to stay inside for HOURS as cops hunted suspect in slaying at apartment
RESIDENTS were asked to stay inside their homes for hours on Thursday after a shooting took place at an apartment complex. Grundy County Sheriff Ken Bailey confirmed an active shooter investigation was underway at the complex in Morris, Illinois. The shooting at a Twilight Drive apartment complex left one person...
959theriver.com
Highland Park Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty To Mass Shooting
The suspect accused of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade north of Chicago is pleading not guilty to over 100 charges. Robert Crimo the Third appeared in court yesterday almost a month after the shooting that left seven dead and at least 30 others injured in Highland Park. Crimo is facing 117 felony charges and faces life in prison if convicted. His next court date is set for November 1st.
Family of Dolton man killed in police pursuit awarded millions after lawsuit
DOLTON, Ill. — It’s been nearly six years since Aja Seats brother John Kyles died following a police pursuit that ended in a crash. Dolton officers initiated the chase in the early morning hours of Oct. 9, 2016 after a vehicle went through a stop sign. “The response of Dolton PD to that missed stop […]
Stevenson expressway shooting involving off-duty CPD officer leaves woman critically injured
A woman was critically wounded in a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night involving an off-duty Chicago police officer, authorities said.
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park traffic stop leads to a cache of guns, pot, cash, cops say; 5 charged
Three adults and two juveniles are facing a variety of charges after Chicago police allegedly discovered a cache of guns, armor-piercing bullets, marijuana, and cash during a traffic stop investigation that began in Lincoln Park. Prosecutors said officers stopped a transport van in the 2600 block of North Clark around...
Man in custody after woman shot, killed at south suburban apartment complex, officials say
A man is now in custody after police asked nearby residents to stay inside following a shooting at a south suburban apartment complex.
959theriver.com
One Dead & Shooter in Custody in Morris Shooting
One person is dead after a shooting at a Morris apartment complex on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred in the 400 block of Twilight Drive just around 4:25 pm. Officials have confirmed that the shooting suspect is in custody. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WJOL for the...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, August 4th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 26-year-old, Brody Becker, for Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police,...
WSPY NEWS
Man wanted in LaSalle County arrested in Minonk
A man wanted in LaSalle County has been arrested in Minonk according to the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office. The department says that 33-year-old Jessie J. Phillips was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the 200 block of E. 10th Street in Minonk. Phillips was named in a warrant for missing court...
Woman shot and killed in Morris, suspect in custody after search
MORRIS, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman has died after being shot in Morris, Illinois Thursday evening, and the suspected shooter was later caught.For hours, people were not allowed back into their homes as police investigated on the quiet block where the shooting happened. Police credited technology for their ability finally to making an arrest.The shooting took place in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris, according to an alert from the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency sent out a little after 5:30 p.m.The Grundy County Coroner's office said the victim, a 25-year-old woman, later died.Following the shooting, dozens of...
Alleged Highland Park Parade Shooter Pleads Not Guilty to 117 Charges Against Him
Wearing a blue prison outfit and a blue mask, the alleged gunman behind a mass shooting at Highland Park's Fourth of July Parade that took the lives of seven people and injured more than 40 entered a plea of not guilty during an arraignment hearing at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan.
Suburb ordered to pay $33 million in police chase that ended in fatal crash
A Cook County jury has ordered the village of Dolton to pay more than $33 million for a 2016 police chase ending in a crash that killed a man and left a second man with severely lifelong disabilities.
