TPS Board Approves Plan To Teach Kiowa Language Classes In The District

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner County Clerk's office announced it is now offering fraud alert notifications through their website at no cost to its citizens. “According to the FBI, property and mortgage fraud is the fastest growing crime in America, costing property owners over $200 million in 2020 alone. It is as simple as someone recording a fraudulent document against your property, making it appear as though they own it.” said county clerk Lori Hendricks. “Then they obtain a mortgage against the property and the rightful owner does not usually find out until they receive a notice of foreclosure.”

WAGONER COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO