TPS Board Approves Plan To Teach Kiowa Language Classes In The District

readfrontier.org
A state investigation found Tulsa schools didn’t directly violate a law on race and gender teachings
An Oklahoma State Department of Education investigation found that Tulsa Public Schools didn’t directly break a law on teaching race and gender issues before a state board voted to downgrade the district’s accreditation status. But an attorney for the Education Department still recommended punishment for the district, finding that an online teacher training course was based on “outlawed concepts,” according to a letter obtained by The Frontier.
News On 6
University Of Tulsa Announces Plans For National Festival
The University of Tulsa has announced plans to host a national festival for literature, music and guest speakers. The festival will be called "Switchyard" and organizers say they want it to be like Tulsa's version of "South by Southwest." The first Switchyard festival will start next May.
TPS board president to Hofmeister: Reconsider HB 1755 violation vote
In late July, the State BOE voted for a more severe penalty than recommended to TPS. The vote demoted the district to have an "accreditation with warning."
News On 6
Tulsa City Council District 1 Candidates Discuss Issues During Forum
Thursday night voters got to hear from candidates running for a Tulsa city council seat. The three candidates, Vanessa Hall Harper, David Harris, and Francetta Mays used the forum to introduce themselves to voters and share their plans for their district. District 1 encompasses the historic Greenwood District and the...
Tulsa students get new backpacks ahead of school year
TULSA, Okla. — With the school year approaching for Tulsa students, La Cosecha/The Harvest teamed up with Joy in the Cause and other organizations to hand out more than 1,000 backpacks to students and their families. The event took place at Iglesia Hispana Victory Thursday. “We serve low income...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Schools Moves to YELLOW Alert for COVID
Bartlesville Public School district has increased their COVID alert level to YELLOW. It had been green since the end of school but a recent rise in COVID cases in our area led the district to take a cautionary approach to the upcoming school year. At YELLOW level, N95 or surgical...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage County Free Fair Coming Up
The Osage County Free Fair is right around the corner and the schedule of events has been released for the event, which is set for the third weekend in September at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska. Following entry day on Wednesday, September 14th, the event opens to the public on Thursday...
Longtime City of Tulsa leader dies after lifetime of public service
Dwain E. Midget, Director of the Working In Neighborhoods Department, worked in various full-time roles for decades after working as a refuse collector as a summer job in 1972 and 1973.
KOCO
More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college
HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
Oklahoma veteran care nurses receiving significant pay raise
Nurses that care for veterans are receiving a large pay raise from the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. ODVA said the raise is to help attract and retain nurses.
News On 6
Mega Ride Passes For The Tulsa State Fair Now On Sale
Mega Ride Passes for the Tulsa State Fair go on sale on Friday. Those interested can purchase tickets on the Tulsa State Fair Website. Mega Ride Passes include gate admission and unlimited rides every day of the fair. The passes will cost $70 each if attendees purchase them in advance...
Cherokee Nation announces relief program to benefit ranchers handling drought conditions
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — While multiple burn bans have been lifted in Green Country, several counties in the Cherokee Nation are experiencing extreme drought conditions. On Tuesday, Cherokee National Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced a $1 million dollar relief program to help out Cherokee ranchers.
Legal settlement provides money for two Oklahoma towns rocked by 2016 earthquakes
CUSHING, Okla. — A legal settlement has made money available to two Oklahoma towns rocked by earthquakes in late 2016. Cushing was impacted by an earthquake that shut down businesses and damaged homes. Now, a legal settlement with an oil company will give money back to locals. “The earthquake...
KFOR
Large Oklahoma earthquake damage class action lawsuit settlement gets preliminary approval
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A settlement in a class action lawsuit over earthquake damage in Pawnee County has received preliminary approval. The Pawnee County District Court preliminarily approved the the $850,000 Adams v. Eagle Road settlement for damage caused by earthquakes near Pawnee and Cushing in 2016, according to Scott Poynter of Poynter Law Group.
First beagles brought to Tulsa from testing facility adopted
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) announced that first of the beagles brought to Tulsa from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia were adopted. 4,000 beagles were rescued from the facility in late July and the HST took in more than 200 beagles to help. Applicants...
Daycare Deserts: Oklahoma parents struggling to find childcare
Oklahoma has what are considered childcare deserts in which a county doesn’t have enough licensed childcare facilities for working families.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska Coming Up
The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos. The Pawhuska Chamber of...
News On 6
Wrestling For A Cause To Hold Show In Pryor To Benefit Veterans
TULSA, Okla. - A local wrestling group has helped raise thousands of dollars for families fighting cancer and now they have a new event that is aiming to help support local veterans. The group is hosting the main event this weekend at the Mayes County Event Center in Pryor. Tim Rockwell joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about the mission behindWrestling for a Cause.
This Oklahoma Hidden Oasis is the Perfect Place to Cool Off & Unwind This Summer
There's a hidden oasis in Oklahoma where the waters are crystal clear and aqua-blue as a tropical island. A beautiful place where the entire family can cool off and unwind this summer. As hot as it's been lately we're all looking for a reprieve from Mother Nature's moodiness and the never-ending 100-degree oppressive heat!
KTUL
Wagoner County Clerk to offer fraud alerts at no cost
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner County Clerk's office announced it is now offering fraud alert notifications through their website at no cost to its citizens. “According to the FBI, property and mortgage fraud is the fastest growing crime in America, costing property owners over $200 million in 2020 alone. It is as simple as someone recording a fraudulent document against your property, making it appear as though they own it.” said county clerk Lori Hendricks. “Then they obtain a mortgage against the property and the rightful owner does not usually find out until they receive a notice of foreclosure.”
