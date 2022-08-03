ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
SPORTS
BBC

Ex-coach Toni Minichiello guilty of 'gross breaches of trust'

UK Athletics has found coach Toni Minichiello guilty of "gross breaches of trust" that "have had severe consequences for the mental health and mental wellbeing of the athletes under his charge". Minichello, who guided Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill to Olympic success, was suspended from coaching last year. made inappropriate sexual references...
SPORTS
BBC

Real Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt

Venue: Olympic Stadium, Helsinki Date: Wednesday, 10 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Semi-automated technology to speed up the time taken to reach offside decisions will be used in European club competition for the first time at the Uefa Super Cup on Wednesday. European...
UEFA
BBC

Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world leading 10.66 seconds for 100m

World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has run the fastest women's 100m of the year, clocking 10.66 seconds to win at the Diamond League in Silesia, Poland. Jamaican Fraser-Pryce, 35, who won a record fifth women's 100m world title last month in Oregon, skipped the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. American Aleia Hobbs...
SPORTS
BBC

Leandro Lo: Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion shot in São Paulo club

One of Brazil's greatest Jiu-Jitsu champions of all time, Leandro Lo, has been declared brain dead after being shot in the head in a São Paulo club. Lo was one of the most successful Jiu-Jitsu athletes of all time, having won the World Championships eight times. Witnesses said Lo...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rugby star Gareth Thomas sued after ex-partner gets HIV

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Gareth Thomas has been accused of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to a previous partner, according to High Court legal papers. Ian Baum has alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status, "failing to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on.
WORLD
BBC

Miss England: Beauty queen with rare condition reaches finals

A beauty queen who uses a catheter for a rare bladder condition says she is "over the moon" after reaching the Miss England finals. Jennifer Carless, from Gilberdyke, was crowned Miss East Yorkshire 2022 at a contest in Doncaster on Saturday. Ms Carless, 18, who has Fowler's Syndrome, said she...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Telford: Four generations celebrate Jamaica's independence

Four generations of a family combined celebrating 60 years of Jamaican independence with the 94th birthday of a relative. Grandfather Leslie Beaumont came to the UK as part of the Windrush generation. On Saturday he danced, played dominos and ate traditional food at an independence event put on by community...
CELEBRATIONS
BBC

Citi Open: Nick Kyrgios ends three-year title drought in Washington

Nick Kyrgios says the past year has been "an incredible transformation" after he beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka to win the Citi Open and claim his first ATP Tour title since 2019. The Australian, runner-up at Wimbledon last month, won 6-4 6-3 and did not drop serve in the entire tournament.
TENNIS
BBC

Transfer rumours: Rabiot, Rodriguez, Sesko, Fofana, Werner, Zaniolo

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus for France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, for an initial £15m. (Guardian) Manchester United have also made contact regarding Real Betis' 28-year-old Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez. (AS - in Spanish) Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, is also still on Manchester United's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rio Ferdinand: Fan made racist gesture at pundit, court hears

A football fan directed racist and offensive abuse at pundit Rio Ferdinand, including making a monkey gesture, a court has heard. Jamie Arnold is accused of threatening or abusive behaviour at a match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on 23 May last year. Former player Ferdinand said...
SOCIETY
