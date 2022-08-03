ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton County, KS

Hays Post

Norton Lake under KDHE public health advisory for algae

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Hoxie residents reminded to keep property mowed or face fines

HOXIE- The City of Hoxie is asking that all residents please keep your property mowed and trimmed and weeds sprayed. Pursuant to Ordinance 659 it shall be unlawful for any owner, agent, lessee, tenant, or other person occupying or having charge or control of any premises to permit weeds to remain upon said premises or any area between the property lines of said premises and the center line of any adjacent street or alley, including but not specifically limited to sidewalks, streets, alleys, easements, right-of-ways and all other areas, public or private.
HOXIE, KS
Hays Post

2 hospitalized after NW Kansas trash truck crash

PHILLIPS COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Friday in Phillips County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Kenworth trash truck driven by Dennis W. Brown, 64, Phillipsburg, was westbound on Mohawk Road just west of 100 Road. The truck veered into the north ditch,...
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
