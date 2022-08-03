Read on hayspost.com
Norton Lake under KDHE public health advisory for algae
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and...
republic-online.com
Stage I fire restrictions being put in place for BLM and state-managed lands in Phillips County
LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Starting Friday, August 5, Stage I fire restrictions will be in place in Phillips County for the Bureau of Land Management and all state-managed lands. Stage 1 restrictions have already been implemented by county commissioners for county and private lands on August 1. The following acts will...
Hoxie residents reminded to keep property mowed or face fines
HOXIE- The City of Hoxie is asking that all residents please keep your property mowed and trimmed and weeds sprayed. Pursuant to Ordinance 659 it shall be unlawful for any owner, agent, lessee, tenant, or other person occupying or having charge or control of any premises to permit weeds to remain upon said premises or any area between the property lines of said premises and the center line of any adjacent street or alley, including but not specifically limited to sidewalks, streets, alleys, easements, right-of-ways and all other areas, public or private.
Minor earthquake reported this week in Rooks Co.
A minor earthquake was reported earlier this week in Rooks County. The 2.0-magnitude temblor was reported at 4:09 p.m Monday. The epicenter was just east of Plainville in southern Rooks County.
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
