Hays High teacher named Kansas Special Education Professional of the Year

Hays school board votes to prohibit satanism in dress code
The Hays school board voted Friday morning to prohibit clothing promoting satanism in its dress codes for all schools in the district. The language was included in student handbooks, which were approved in a meeting Friday morning before the board's annual retreat. Parent Mary Turner, who said she is a...
Russell Co. Area Community Foundation gives grant to Smoky Hills PBS
BUNKER HILL – The Russell County Area Community Foundation has awarded Smoky Hills PBS a grant for $1,000. The grant awarded will support the Smoky Hills PBS’ literacy leadership initiative in Russell County and will support the following:. · Book distribution program that will provide books to children...
REMINDER: Remaining Backpacks for Kids still available today from First Call For Help
There are still leftover backpacks available from the annual Backpacks for Kids giveaway by First Call for Help. Project Director Laura Shoaff says any Ellis County students in grades K-12 who were not registered for the event may collect a free backpack today (Aug. 5) until 1 p.m. at the Hays Presbyterian Church, 2900 Hall.
Celebrate free National S’mores Day event with Girl Scouts in Hays
Aug. 10 is National S’mores Day, and Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland invites the public to a free celebration to create their own delicious s’mores. Families can enjoy free s’mores and hot dogs for National S’mores Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland’s Hays office, 2707 Vine, Suite 8.
Plans underway for Divine Mercy's 12th Appreciation Banquet
Divine Mercy Radio is gearing up for their 12th annual Appreciation Banquet to be held in Hays on Sept. 10 and in Salina on Sept. 11. The guest speaker is Father Wade L. J. Menezes, CPM, of the Fathers of Mercy, based out of Auburn, Ken.. The banquet in Hays...
KDHE: 63 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 63 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from July 23 to 29. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Nearly the entire state is now in the high-incidence classification (see map below). Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove and...
Ellis County Commission races close; candidates wait for canvas results
Ellis County will have two new commissioners in January, but who those two individuals will be is still to be determined following Tuesday’s Republican primary. The race for District 1 Ellis County commissioner between Michael Berges and Jim Pfeifer was separated by just nine votes (838-829) following Tuesday’s election.
📷 Duck Derby raises funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ellis County
• Tiger Lounge: Party for up to 20. Includes dinner and drinks — Johan Language. • Two 2023 Wild West Fest VIP tickets — Roger Michaelis. • Large charcuterie board ($250 Value) — Tina Combs. • Three months of unlimited car washes at Tommy's Express and. $100...
Ellis County voter turnout highest in years; commission races tight
Ellis County voter turnout was nearly 50% in Tuesday’s primary election. According to unofficial results Tuesday, 9,467 of the 19,324 registered voters in Ellis County cast a ballot on or before election day for a voter turnout of 48.99%. The two contested races in Ellis County were among Republicans...
HaysMed sports injury clinic opens Aug. 8
The HaysMed Athletic Sports Injury Walk-In Clinic will once again be seeing patients starting Aug. 8.Athletes who get hurt during the week have several options to seek immediate care. The sports injury walk-in clinic is open Monday and Thursdays from 8:00 am to 9:00 am at the Hays Orthopedic Clinic, 2500 Canterbury Drive. This year there are also expanded time for same or next day appointments.
Former Hays Carlos O'Kelly's gets surprising new tenant
After nearly a decade empty, the former home of Carlos O’Kelly’s, 4107 Vine, is set to become the new home of the Hays’ Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic. Currently, the clinic in the Hadley Center, 207B E. Seventh, operates under the direction of the Robert J. Dole...
Former Ellis County Court Administrator charged with identity fraud
HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — A former Ellis County Court Administrator has been charged in court with nine counts of identity fraud. According to court filings, Amanda Truan, who was the 23rd Judicial District Administrator, used electronic signatures to complete and submit employee evaluations to the Administrative Judge for the district and the Kansas Office of […]
⚾ Larks play at 3pm Thursday at NBC World Series
WICHITA - The Hays Larks will play at 3:00 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals of the 88th NBC World Series at Eck Stadium on the Wichita State campus. The Larks will play the Lonestar Baseball Club out of Austin, Texas. Lonestar went 3-0 to win their pool while the Larks finished 2-1 and finished second in theirs.
Minor earthquake reported this week in Rooks Co.
A minor earthquake was reported earlier this week in Rooks County. The 2.0-magnitude temblor was reported at 4:09 p.m Monday. The epicenter was just east of Plainville in southern Rooks County.
⚽ Tiger men start 2022 season ranked seventh in Top 25 poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Coming off a run to the national quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament last year, the Fort Hays State men's soccer team will open the 2022 season ranked No. 7 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll. This is the second time the Tigers have...
⚾ Larks use longball to advance to NBC World Series title game
WICHITA - The Hays Larks used another strong pitching performance and a couple of late home runs to push past the Liberal Bee Jays 6-2 in the semifinals of the 88th National Baseball Congress World Series Friday night at Eck Stadium. Garrett Gruell hit a two-run homer off the light...
