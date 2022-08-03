How to save on school supplies by tapping your community

Read on keyt.com
ETOnline.com
Back to School Shopping List: The Best Supplies and Essentials for All Students
Back to school shopping is in full effect as we're about a month out from the first day of school for many kids across the country. These past two years were challenging in (or out of) the classroom, so if the necessary back to school supplies on your list fell through the cracks, don't worry: we got you this year.
Family emergency supply kit must-haves
Every family should have a supply kit that can be used when severe weather or other emergency strikes. Water, food, and clean air are essential to have if an emergency happens. Each family or individual’s kit should be customized to meet specific needs, such as medications and infant formula. It should also be customized to include important family documents..
Yardbarker
The essential back-to-school checklist
Before you know it, the dog days of summer will be leading right into the first day of school. As your little ones prepare for the big day, now is a great time to start taking stock of everything you need to accomplish before hitting the carpool line once again.
