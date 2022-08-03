Read on 740thefan.com
Minnesota #fishing Report-August 5, 2022
BAUDETTE/WARROAD – LAKE OF THE WOODS & THE RAINY RIVER. Summer walleye fishing remains excellent with limits of walleye and sauger being taken from Lake of the Woods. Nice pods of eating-size walleye can be found in 12-20 feet of water in front of Pine Island, and near the Lighthouse and Morris Point gaps. Successful anglers are using spinnerbaits or crankbaits. The deep mud in 28-34 feet of water is also holding good numbers of walleye. For the most action at the mud, jig a frozen shiner or fathead minnow, drift a spinner and crawler, or troll a crankbait.
Local broadcaster Doug Hamilton passes away
FARGO (KFGO) – Award-winning local broadcaster Doug Hamilton has passed away after a battle with cancer. Hamilton, a longtime Fargo TV news anchor, was part of the Peabody Award Winning News Team at KFGO during the 1997 flood. Hamilton was also active in the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre, was the...
Mankato eliminates West Fargo at Central Plains Regional
Rapid City, SD (KFGO/KNFL) Mankato, MN scored six runs in the final two innings to defeat the West Fargo Patriots by a final of 8-5 at the Central Plains American Legion Baseball Tournament in Rapid City, SD on Friday afternoon. The loss eliminates West Fargo from the tournament. Mankato’s Riley...
Latest Class of RRV Racing Hall of Fame honored tonight
West Fargo, ND (KFGO/KNFL) The 2022 Class of the Red River Valley Racing Hall of Fame will be recognized at tonight’s racing action at the Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo. This year’s inductees are Joe Jacobson, Ambrose Spieker, Danny Schatz, Steve Pavlicek, and Ed & Jan Dollinger....
Moorhead police investigate ‘shot fired’ report
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead police are looking for information after officers responded to a call of a possible gunshot in the 1500 block of 11th St. N Tuesday night. Officers spoke with the person who made the report, but did not locate any victim of a crime and no one has come forward with additional information.
Three Bison on Buck Buchanan Award Watch List
FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State defensive end Spencer Waege, linebacker James Kaczor and safety Michael Tutsie were named to the 2022 Buck Buchanan Award preseason watch list announced Thursday, Aug. 4, by Stats Perform. The Buck Buchanan Award is presented annually to the national defensive player of the...
