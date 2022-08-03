Saints roundtable: Assessing the highs and lows from the first week of training camp

Read on www.nola.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons
Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: 2 Saints Players Were Kicked Out Of Practice For Fighting
There have been a handful of fights thus far in training camp. That trend continued on Wednesday, as two members of the New Orleans Saints went at it during practice. Saints rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach were actually kicked out of Wednesday's practice because of a scuffle.
New Orleans Saints rookie Trevor Penning kicked out of practice after third fight in three days
New Orleans Saints rookie Trevor Penning's day ended early on Wednesday after his third post-whistle scuffle in as many days.
Saints Are Working Out 3 Notable Players On Thursday
Although the New Orleans Saints already have one of the most talented defenses in the NFL, they're not done making some adjustments to that unit. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Saints are working out veteran linebackers Kiko Alonso, Jon Bostic and Anthony Hitchens. Alonso actually played for the Saints...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twitter Reacts to Los Angeles Rams Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald Choking Rookie Elijah Garcia During Practice Drill
In the sports world, even in the entertainment space, teams and people have bizarre rituals as part of a routine that may have led to success in the past or may be a good warm-up leading up to the game or performance. At times, certain acts can be viewed as...
Saints Player Limiting His Practice Reps As He Awaits New Contract
Though he's not holding out of training camp, New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson is seeking a new contract. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Gardner-Johnson has limited his activity in recent practices because he wants a contract extension. Gardner-Johnson, a former fourth-round pick, is entering the final year...
Watch: Local High School Football Team Has Priceless Reaction To Meeting Michael Thomas
Saint’s training camp kicked off last week and there has been plenty of content coming out that has fans excited for this upcoming season. The most buzz and excitement has been around the return QB Jameis Winston and WR Michael Thomas. Winston missed over half the season with an ACL tear and Thomas missed the entire season with an ankle injury. Fans are excited that both players are working on their game and their connection. Winston even praised his top target on his return.
NBC Sports
Report: Tyrann Mathieu back with Saints
Safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of Saints training camp while dealing with a personal family matter, but it looks like he’ll be back to work on Wednesday. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports that Mathieu is at the team’s facility on Wednesday. That development comes two days after head coach Dennis Allen said there was no timetable for Mathieu to rejoin the team.
RELATED PEOPLE
Saints Release Tight End Following Veteran Signing
The New Orleans Saints cut one tight end to sign another Wednesday. According to John Hendrix of Saints News Network, New Orleans released Brandon Dillon to clear a roster spot for the newly added Chris Herndon. Dillon became the second player to make the NFL from Marian University when signing...
AthlonSports.com
Saints Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Linebacker
The New Orleans Saints are bringing back a familiar face. The NFC South franchise is signing free-agent veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso, according to a report. Alonso, 31, spent the 2019 season with the Saints. He totaled 31 tackles in 13 games that year. He's also spent time with the Bills, Eagles and Dolphins.
Saints rookie OT Trevor Penning needs to stop fighting -- and start learning
Most football coaches of any stripe love the glass-eating, ass-kicking offensive lineman type, and they’ll willingly add those players to their teams — often in lieu of the technical refinement and mechanical consistency that marks the best blockers in the game. San Francisco’s Trent Williams, the best offensive lineman in the NFL today, is quite happy to demolish any defender on any play with his physical dominance, but he’s also capable on a play-to-play basis of shutting out enemy edge-rushers with a technical palette that is the envy of the league.
Brian Kelly Getting Crushed For Latest Recruiting Loss
When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, he figured recruiting was about to get easier. Maybe it will one day. But for now, it's still an uphill battle to land top-tier recruits; even those in your own backyard. Earlier this week, Jaiden Ausberry - a four-star recruit from Baton...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 pleasant surprises standing out in Saints training camp
The New Orleans Saints are heading into the ’22 season with a monster change in the organization. After comfortably being the head coach of the Saints since 2006, Sean Payton decided to call it a career. With a vacant spot at head coach, the Saints decided to go with...
Highlights From Packers Family Night
Here is the Play of the Day, Player of the Day, depth chart notes and other highlights from Packers Family Night, the ninth practice of training camp.
Saints' Kawaan Baker suspended six games for PED violation
Kawaan Baker’s chances of making the 53-man roster this season just got a lot slimmer. The New Orleans Saints wide receiver was handed a six-game suspension without pay on Tuesday for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy, the team said in a statement. The second-year wideout will be...
Saints Make Official Decision On Rookie Safety
Earlier this week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo had unfortunate news to report on New Orleans Saints rookie defensive back Smoke Monday. Garafolo reported Monday suffered what's believed to be a significant knee injury. This was a tough pill for fans to swallow, especially since the Auburn product was playing well...
Comments / 0