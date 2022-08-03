Saints roundtable: Assessing the highs and lows from the first week of training camp

Most football coaches of any stripe love the glass-eating, ass-kicking offensive lineman type, and they’ll willingly add those players to their teams — often in lieu of the technical refinement and mechanical consistency that marks the best blockers in the game. San Francisco’s Trent Williams, the best offensive lineman in the NFL today, is quite happy to demolish any defender on any play with his physical dominance, but he’s also capable on a play-to-play basis of shutting out enemy edge-rushers with a technical palette that is the envy of the league.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO