Filecoin on a tear as cautious optimism returns to crypto markets

dailyhodl.com
$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF
The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric
The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
3 Cryptos to Buy and Hold During a Crypto Winter
These valuable networks possess characteristics that should help them weather the storm.
u.today
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
kitco.com
Crypto exchanges are in the hot seat as regulators look to clamp down on the volatile asset class
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. As a result of the widespread pain felt by traders in the United States and around the world,...
dailyhodl.com
Binance Delists Ethereum-Based Token After SEC Declares It an Unregistered Security in Coinbase Complaint
The US arm of crypto exchange Binance removed Amp (AMP) on its platform as federal regulators claim that the Ethereum (ETH) token is an unregistered security. In a new statement, the exchange says that out of an abundance of caution, it will stop supporting the native token of the AMP blockchain effective August 15th.
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Trader Forecasts What’s Next for Bitcoin (BTC), ApeCoin (APE) and Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins
A widely followed crypto trader is sharing his outlook for Bitcoin (BTC), ApeCoin (APE) and two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoins amid signs of potential recovery for the crypto market. As Bitcoin continues to trade above its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,700 Twitter followers that the leading...
cryptoglobe.com
Institutional Investors and Other Large Traders See Bitcoin ($BTC) Reach $32,000 This Year
Institutional investors and other large traders remain bullish on the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) and see it rally to $32,000 this year, despite the crypto market downturn that has been enduring in the first half of the year. Cumberland, a Chicago-based market maker that buys and sells with institutions and...
ambcrypto.com
Will Bitcoin [BTC] along with Ethereum [ETH] 5x this month
Following the long and painful cryptocurrency market downturn in April and June that sent the king coin, Bitcoin, and the leading altcoin, Ethereum chasing terrifying lows, the bulls regained their strength in July. With its price still a far cry from its November 2021 all-time high, Bitcoin grew by over...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin at a Decision Point, Solana-Based Wallets Exploit, and the Nomad Fiasco: This Week’s Crypto Recap
From the hectic Nomad exploit to thousands of Solana-based wallets being drained, the last week resulted in a declining market that’s reaching a decision point. The past seven days failed to bring positive developments, at least in terms of pricing, as the total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by around $35 billion. This comes on the back of BTC and ETH failing to overcome critical resistance levels and presently circulating below them.
forkast.news
Bitcoin flat, Ether gains in late Asia trade; BNB still going strong on expanded staking
Bitcoin was largely flat in Friday afternoon trading in Asia, while Ethereum gained. However, both of the two major coins on the top 10 list by capitalization were trading more than 3% lower week-on-week. BNB’s gains ran into a second day, while Polkadot and Dogecoin rose. Fast facts. Bitcoin...
CoinDesk
Huge Traders Remain Super Bullish on Bitcoin Despite Crypto Carnage
Bitcoin (BTC) remains way below its highs, and reasons for optimism seem scarce. But not for some of the biggest traders, who’ve retained a rosy view. Cumberland, a Chicago-based market-making firm that buys and sells with institutions and other firms that do big transactions, recently surveyed its clients and found optimism abounds.
cryptoglobe.com
CNBC’s Jim Cramer: ‘Still Studying Coinbase and All of These Crypto Coins’
Former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer, who is is the host of CNBC show “Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer“, is “studying” Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN). On Monday, Cramer, who is also a co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street“, as well as a co-founder of financial news website TheStreet, sent out the following tweet:
forkast.news
Revolut starts crypto service in Singapore
Revolut has started offering cryptocurrency services to users in Singapore, the global fintech firm said on Thursday. : How a market slump may be helping Singapore’s stance against retail crypto. Fast facts. Revolut will levy transaction fees of 2.5% and 1.5% on standard and premium plans, the company said...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
forkast.news
Ex-PwC crypto head sets up digital asset fund in Dubai: report
Former PwC crypto arm leader Henri Arslanian said in a report the digital asset fund Nine Blocks Capital Management will receive $75 million from major supporters, including Hong Kong-based hedge fund Nine Masts Capital. Fast facts. In an interview with the Financial Times, Arslanian said Nine Blocks Capital has received...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins and One Project Built on Solana to Listing Roadmap
Top US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase is adding three altcoin projects to its listing roadmap. Coinbase’s listing roadmap is a set of crypto projects that are on the path of possibly joining the exchange’s roster of supported assets. In a new announcement, Coinbase says it has updated its...
Coinbase will help BlackRock's top clients gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market in a new partnership
BlackRock is partnering with Coinbase to give the asset manager's client greater exposure to crypto. Coinbase will help BlackRock's Aladdin clients trade bitcoin and access its crypto exchange. Bitcoin is down 51% from the start of the year. Coinbase is partnering with BlackRock to help some of the asset manager's...
