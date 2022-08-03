Arlington legislators score high marks in Sierra Club ranking

Read on sungazette.news
Forget Manchin, American voters are ‘biggest, most reliable killer’ of climate agenda: Washington Post column
In her latest piece, Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell argued that critics shouldn’t solely focus the blame on Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for current inaction on climate change, it’s the fault of American "voters." Rampell’s Tuesday column, titled, "Manchin wasn’t the only one to kill climate action," declared...
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
More Stimulus Checks in 2022: These States Are Sending Out Payments in August
Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send out a $250 tax rebate check cratered after legislators failed to come to a consensus. But, thanks to an obscure voter referendum, residents will likely get a payout anyway. According to the 1986 statute, once state tax revenue reaches a certain...
Just When You Thought Biden’s Climate Agenda Might Have a Chance, Here Comes Kyrsten Sinema
This story was originally published by The Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The most ambitious attempt yet to pass climate legislation in the US may have surprisingly won the crucial backing of a senator who owns a coal company. Now it faces a further, deeply ironic, obstacle—a lawmaker who was once a member of the Green party.
Manchin votes with GOP to cancel Biden environmental permitting rule
The Senate passed a resolution Thursday canceling a Biden administration rule governing environmental reviews for infrastructure projects that Republicans have argued made permitting more onerous, holding up construction. All 49 Republicans present, and the lone Democratic vote of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), were enough to pass the Congressional Review Act...
Texas Republican Mayra Flores introduces her first bill in Congress
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, along with other representatives, introduced a bill aimed at strengthening law enforcement operations at the southern border. The Advanced Border Coordination Act is a bipartisan House bill aimed at improving law enforcement communication and coordination at the southern border. Flores,...
Sinema faces conflicting pressures in Arizona on Democrats' big agenda bill
PHOENIX — Stephen Lumpkin, dressed in a “Trump 2020” T-shirt at a Republican rally on the eve of Arizona's primary, wants the former president to run again in 2024 and believes, against all evidence, he could even get “reinstated” before the next election. Lumpkin is...
Moore, Cox hold leads in governor's race; CBS News calls race for Cox
BALTIMORE -- Author and nonprofit CEO Wes Moore (D) and Del. Dan Cox (R) hold significant leads in the race for governor.As of 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, Moore leads former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez by about 10 points and Comptroller Peter Franchot by about 17 points.No other Democrat has reached double digits, and former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker, who suspended his campaign in June, is a distant fourth with 4% of the vote.Addressing supporters, Moore said his campaign "started with a thesis that we could actually escape the natural divisiveness of politics."Franchot warned his opponents not to...
Senate passes PACT Act, providing billions in aid for US veterans exposed to burn pits, after 41 GOP senators blocked passage last week
The bill heads to President Joe Biden's desk after Republicans previously blocked the legislation, causing an uproar among veterans groups.
Republicans unload on Manchin, Sinema on reconciliation
Senate Republicans today slammed moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, in comments that threatened to block permitting reforms planned for next month. The comments from Senate Energy and Natural Resources ranking member John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and other Republicans follow news last night that...
Bill guaranteeing right to birth control blocked in U.S. Senate by Republican
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats tried to pass legislation Wednesday that would guarantee women can continue using contraception if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the long-standing precedent, the way it did with abortion. But Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst blocked their efforts by objecting to Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey’s request for unanimous consent to […] The post Bill guaranteeing right to birth control blocked in U.S. Senate by Republican appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Republicans Tweet Support For Troops, Right Before Blocking A Veterans Health Care Bill
"None of them care — except to tweet,” Jon Stewart said after GOP lawmakers stalled a bill meant to expand benefits for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals.
House passes innovation bill, sends it to Biden
House Democrats rallied enough support to approve a sprawling innovation and economic competitiveness package today despite concerns from progressives and conservative Republicans. The bill, which passed the House 243-187 after clearing the Senate yesterday, would send $52 billion to promote domestic semiconductor manufacturing. It would also authorize tens of billions...
Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema again pivotal as U.S. Senate Democrats scramble for 50 votes
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the enigmatic Democrat from Arizona, is once again at the center of attention in Congress, where she’s the linchpin in Democrats’ plans to pass a party-line climate, health and taxes bill. Democrats need every member of their Senate caucus to support the sweeping 725-page bill for it to pass in the […] The post Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema again pivotal as U.S. Senate Democrats scramble for 50 votes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Veterans’ burn pits healthcare bill passes Senate – Biden to sign
A massive veterans bill designed to expand healthcare benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits passed in the US Senate late Tuesday. President Joe Biden said in a statement that he is looking forward to signing the bill, which he will do Monday. The Honoring Our Promise...
For Sinema, it’s taxes vs. climate
The last holdout on Senate Democrats’ historic climate bill is a former Green Party member who comes from a state transforming under deadly heat, stronger droughts and worsening wildfires. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is not saying whether she will support the “Inflation Reduction Act,” the legislation that would direct...
Senate passes bill expanding benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits
After years of effort and days of delay, military veterans have finally won a big political fight. On Tuesday, the Senate approved legislation expanding benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. Congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has the emotional reaction from Capitol Hill.
