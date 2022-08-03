Arlington legislators score high marks in Sierra Club ranking

BALTIMORE -- Author and nonprofit CEO Wes Moore (D) and Del. Dan Cox (R) hold significant leads in the race for governor.As of 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, Moore leads former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez by about 10 points and Comptroller Peter Franchot by about 17 points.No other Democrat has reached double digits, and former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker, who suspended his campaign in June, is a distant fourth with 4% of the vote.Addressing supporters, Moore said his campaign "started with a thesis that we could actually escape the natural divisiveness of politics."Franchot warned his opponents not to...

