Yorktown activities director back after investigation finds no fault

Rep. Rob Wittman focused on rural healthcare?Watchful EyeMiddlesex County, VA
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen Walters
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
This Norfolk, Virginia Mother Vanished After A Wedding Party With FriendsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorfolk, VA
Henrico Recreation and Parks director out after just 3 months on the job
The new director of Henrico County’s Recreation and Parks division is out after just three months on the job. Patrick Nalley, who was appointed to the role April 27, resigned July 28, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas confirmed to the Citizen. Nalley was escorted from his office that day, according to multiple sources who witnessed his exit.
2022 Back to School Guide: Start dates, changes and more
0 On Your Side wants to make sure you have the information you need regarding the first day of school, immunizations requirements, links to bus schedules and school calendars. We've compiled a city-by-city list with this information.
Hanover Schools gave this shirt to teachers. Some people saw a swastika.
Hanover Schools responded to criticism over a logo placed on a t-shirt handed out to staff during a Unified Professional Learning Conference this week.
Chesapeake Public Schools hosts “Get On The Bus” event
The "Get On The Bus" event will take place on Saturday August 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Oscar Smith Middle School, 2500 Rodgers Street.
Portsmouth hosting free school supply giveaway
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is hosting an upcoming school supply giveaway. With the upcoming school year just around the corner, Portsmouth is set to host a free school supply giveaway set for Saturday, August 27. The event is part of the city’s “Back to School End of Summer Bash” at Portsmouth City Park from […]
cutoday.info
Virginia CU’s Request to Expand FOM is Rejected by Commission
RICHMOND, Va.–The Virginia State Corporation Commission has ruled against Virginia Credit Union, saying it cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia. The ruling is the latest move resolving a three-year battle between Virginia Credit Union and the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
Local scholarship program shows students ‘We Believe in Your Child Too’
A local non-profit is providing scholarships to area students, with the hope that one day those students will invest their gifts back into the community.
Seaview Lofts owner to be fined $1K a day until building is fixed, blamed city
The owner of Seaview Lofts, Ben Weinstein, has not showed up for a single court appearance until today, August 5, 2022.
Deputy among 4 shot in Norfolk incident, Council to re-evaluate downtown establishments
According to police, they responded to the report of a shooting around 1:15 a.m. in the 200 block of East Plume Street.
arlnow.com
Williamsburg Navy Federal Credit Union branch moving to Rosslyn
The Navy Federal Credit Union branch in the Williamsburg Shopping Center is moving. The branch at 6402 Williamsburg Blvd is expected to close after relocating to a new location at 1919 N. Lynn Street in Rosslyn later this month, according to an email sent to customers this week. It will...
Richmonders react to latest developments in alleged mass shooting plot
Richmonders are reacting to the latest developments about an alleged shooting plot at Dogwood Dell on the Fourth of July.
Business owners at Military Circle Mall told to be out by December 31
Business owners at Military Circle Mall were told to be out by December 31. The City of Norfolk says it will work with them to find alternate locations.
20 kids safe, uninjured after bus crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach
According to reports from Virginia Beach dispatch, the bus was carrying about 20 children when it ran off the road.
VDH reports shift in flu season: 'We've seen strange activity'
The Virginia Department of Health has reported a shift in flu season this year, with case counts jumping through the late spring and summer.
WSLS
Governor Youngkin announces details of Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend
RICHMOND, Va. – Back-to-school shopping is back, and this year, prices for those essential school items are expected to be much higher than normal. Thankfully, Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend is returning soon. On Thursday, Governor Youngkin announced that select items will be free of sales tax from 12:01 a.m....
Lamont Johnson sentenced to 25 years; Virginia Beach judge calls case ‘vile and inhumane’
Lamont Johnson confessed to strangling his ex-girlfriend Bellamy Gamboa in the Virginia Beach townhome they shared with their 20-month-old twins. He was sentenced Tuesday to 25.5 years in prison.
Youngkin appointee resigns after remarks about Civil War
RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is about the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, from September 2021. A Virginia woman Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to the Virginia Board of Historic Resources has resigned after making widely criticized remarks about Confederate statues and the Civil War.
Suffolk buildings damaged in tornado making way for festival park
Two years after a tropical storm-spawned-tornado damaged several buildings in downtown Suffolk, the buildings will fall to make way for a new Festival Events Park.
New report on Petersburg assisted living facility reveals more failures, neglect
A new inspection report on the Department of Social Services' website reveals a slew of continued failures by staff at Fillmore Place in Petersburg.
peninsulachronicle.com
Construction Begins On New Medical Office Building At Riverside Doctors’ Hospital Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG-Construction is beginning on a new medical office building that will be located on the campus of Riverside Doctors’ Hospital Williamsburg. On Tuesday, August 2, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new building, which is set to open in the spring of 2024. Want to read the rest...
