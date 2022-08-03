ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, VA

Yorktown activities director back after investigation finds no fault

By Dave Facinoli
sungazette.news
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on sungazette.news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Community, VA
City
Yorktown, VA
Yorktown, VA
Education
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth hosting free school supply giveaway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is hosting an upcoming school supply giveaway. With the upcoming school year just around the corner, Portsmouth is set to host a free school supply giveaway set for Saturday, August 27. The event is part of the city’s “Back to School End of Summer Bash” at Portsmouth City Park from […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
cutoday.info

Virginia CU’s Request to Expand FOM is Rejected by Commission

RICHMOND, Va.–The Virginia State Corporation Commission has ruled against Virginia Credit Union, saying it cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia. The ruling is the latest move resolving a three-year battle between Virginia Credit Union and the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Yorktown High School#Arlington Public Schools#The School Board#The Sun Gazette
arlnow.com

Williamsburg Navy Federal Credit Union branch moving to Rosslyn

The Navy Federal Credit Union branch in the Williamsburg Shopping Center is moving. The branch at 6402 Williamsburg Blvd is expected to close after relocating to a new location at 1919 N. Lynn Street in Rosslyn later this month, according to an email sent to customers this week. It will...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WSLS

Governor Youngkin announces details of Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend

RICHMOND, Va. – Back-to-school shopping is back, and this year, prices for those essential school items are expected to be much higher than normal. Thankfully, Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend is returning soon. On Thursday, Governor Youngkin announced that select items will be free of sales tax from 12:01 a.m....
RICHMOND, VA
13News Now

Youngkin appointee resigns after remarks about Civil War

RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is about the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, from September 2021. A Virginia woman Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to the Virginia Board of Historic Resources has resigned after making widely criticized remarks about Confederate statues and the Civil War.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy