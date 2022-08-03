Dominion Stage to open season with musical-comedy

Read on sungazette.news
Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
Click here to read the full article. Angelica Ross is taking her talents to Broadway. The Pose star has landed the role of Roxie Hart in the theater rendition of Chicago, according to Broadway. The drama is set to run at the Ambassador Theatre on Sept. 12 and play the role through November 6. With her debut role, Ross becomes the first openly transgender woman to play a leading role in a Broadway show.More from VIBE.comIs LGBTQ+ Representation Enough? Dyllón Burnside Talks On-Screen Queerness, 'Pose,' And Where True Revolution BeginsPost Malone Rakes In $200K While Playing Apex Legends For CharityIdris...
Angelica Ross, known for her appearances in “Pose” and “American Horror Story,” will join the “Chicago” cast this September for her Broadway debut as lead Roxie Hart. In doing so, Ross will be the first transgender woman to perform the role on Broadway. The...
Angelica Ross is set to become the first openly trans actress to play Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. Ross, who played Candy Ferocity in FX’s groundbreaking show Pose, will perform for eight weeks beginning Sept 12. Ross is also founder and CEO of TransTech Social Enterprises, a firm that helps employ trans people in the tech sphere. Her stint in Broadway’s longest-running revival is the latest in a series of significant roles for trans actors on Broadway, following the history-making Tony nomination this year for L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop)—the first time a trans person has been nominated in any acting category. In 2018 Peppermint became the first openly trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway in Head Over Heels. In a statement, Anthony Allen Ramos, VP of communications and talent at LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD, said, “Chicago’s Roxie Hart is one of the most recognizable, iconic, and beloved characters in the history of Broadway, and a true talent like Angelica Ross will delight audiences with her impressive acting, singing and performance skills.”
Amanda Seyfried is looking back at auditioning for Wicked. In a conversation with Backstage, the actress reflected on auditioning for the role of Glinda in Universal’s upcoming adaptation of the hit musical, while filming the Hulu series The Dropout.More from The Hollywood ReporterNBCUniversal, Film London and London's Mayor Launch Inclusive Movie Industry Training Partnership'Wicked' Split Into Two Movies as Universal Unveils Release DatesBurning Man, Doggy Defecation and Other Ways 'The Dropout' Might Have Ended “I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for Wicked. Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth [on The Dropout], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda...
July 18 (UPI) -- Judith Light and Rosemarie DeWitt are among those that have been added to the cast of the upcoming Disney+ film Out of My Mind. The pair were part of a group of six new cast members that the streaming service announced Monday. Other notable names include Michael Chernus and Emmy Award-winner Luke Kirby.
Click here to read the full article. Comedian and actress Pat Carroll, a television pioneer and an Emmy, Drama Desk and Grammy winner, died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts on July 30, while recovering from pnuemonia. A frequent film actress and television guest star and series regular starting in the late 1940s, her work was seen on the Jimmy Durante Show, The Danny Thomas Show, Laverne & Shirley, ER and many other shows. She voiced Ursula in The Little Mermaid, and voiced several cartoon series. Patricia Ann Carroll was born May 5, 1927 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Her family moved to...
Click here to read the full article. Comedy is serious business on America’s Got Talent, and it doesn’t get much more serious than this. Tuesday’s episode (NBC, 8/7c), the last full night of auditions before next week’s “Road to Lives” episode, introduces viewers to Don McMillan — whose sitcom dad exterior conceals a far darker comedian within. For example, TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of McMillan’s audition finds him breaking down misleading statistics about marriage, specifically how they all end in divorce or death. He may be playing it up for laughs, but he’s not wrong. The question is: Could McMillan go the way...
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Milo Manheim is set as a lead opposite Peyton List in the Paramount + series School Spirits (working title), a YA drama based on Nate & Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen’s upcoming graphic novel, produced by Awesomeness Studios. School Spirits focuses on a teen (List, from Cobra Kai) stuck in the afterlife who decides to investigate her mysterious disappearance alongside a group of other students who are also stuck in limbo at their high school. The book is planned for publication in fall 2023 by Clarion Books/HarperAlley, an imprint of HarperCollins Children’s Books. Manheim will play Wally, a lovable...
American Horror Story star Angelica Ross is about to make history by stepping into the hallowed shoes of Chicago's Roxie Hart. Via The Wrap, we know that she's signed up to lead the Broadway production from next month, for eight weeks in total at the Ambassador Theatre. Celebrating its quarter-of-a-century...
As Elvis Presley mesmerizingly sang in the title song to 1964’s Viva Las Vegas, “How I wish that there were more than 24 hours in the day.” His legion of fans will indeed get 24 hours’ worth of a dozen of the King’s movies as he opens TCM’s annual August event, Summer Under the Stars, which honors a different film star each day of the month.
Chris Rock is reviving one of the most popular projects in his career, the hit series 'Everybody Hates Chris,' this time as a cartoon.
The Rockquiem For A Wrestler musical is set to release its cast recording in October. The musical sent out a new press release (per PWInsider) announcing that the recording will release digitally on October 28th and feature eight songs from the musical. You can see the full announcement below:. “Rockquiem...
Hannah Dodd is officially Bridgerton's new Francesca!. Though news of Dodd's casting as the Netflix hit's sixth-oldest sibling was announced in May, Dodd was just spotted during filming for the first time. In one of the photos, the actress, 27, is wearing a Regency-style dress with white gloves, jewelry and...
