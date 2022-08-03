ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record

Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Lampard on Calvert-Lewin, transfers and Chelsea

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton’s opening game with Chelsea on Saturday. Lampard is expecting a “really tough game” against Chelsea, adding: “It’s nice to be at home in front of our fans. They will always be a difficult opponent because of the quality of squad and manager they have.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheffield United#Celtic Tv#Coventry United#Celtic Women#English#Scottish#Swpl Cup#Hibernian
The Independent

Fulham vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Fulham begin life back in the Premier League at home to Liverpool in their season opener at Craven Cottage today.Last season’s Championship winners have suffered immediate relegations in each of their previous two visits to the Premier League, failing to score more than 30 points each time.Marco Silva’s side will look to Alexander Mitrovic to continue the form that saw him score an astonishing 43 goals during their Championship winning season but face a tough test against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, who are determined to use the heartbreak of falling short in last year’s title race as they begin their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

How to watch Everton vs Chelsea Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Chelsea begin their Premier League season at Everton tonight after a busy summer of transfer business for Thomas Tuchel’s side.The Blues have signed Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chuckwuemeka and on Friday announced the transfer of Brighton’s Marc Cucurella in a £62m deal.Everton have been preparing for their first full season under Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, who will again face off against his former side.A 1-0 win for Everton over Chelsea in May proved crucial as the Toffees avoided relegation, but they face another battle to stay up this year with Richarlison gone and Dominic Calvert-Lewin set to miss...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Nigel Pearson: Bristol City manager wants more referee 'transparency'

Football should follow rugby union and give referees microphones for more transparency around decision making, says Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson. The Robins lost their first match of the new season 2-1 to Hull City on Saturday, during which the Tigers were awarded a controversial penalty. Pearson also wants VAR...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United starlet Charlie Savage - son of Robbie - is attracting loan interest from Championship and League One sides after impressing during pre-season tour

A number of Championship and League One are exploring a move for young Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage. The 19-year-old - son of pundit and former player Robbie - impressed manager Erik ten Hag during the club's recent summer tour and a decision over plans for this season is expected over the coming week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter applauds Brighton’s recruitment process after Marc Cucurella sale to Chelsea

Graham Potter believes Marc Cucurella’s club-record £60million departure to Chelsea shows Brighton have a recruitment process to be proud of.Albion were reluctant to lose the defender but managed to negotiate a profit of almost £45million on a player purchased from Spanish side Getafe less than 12 months ago.The Seagulls have now received around £150million in transfer fees during the past year following the sales of Ben White to Arsenal, Dan Burn to Newcastle and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham.“It’s part of our strategy, to allow us to continue to develop,” said head coach Potter, who guided the south-coast club to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Aled Sion Davies completes gold medal set in Birmingham

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Paralympic legend Aled Sion Davies completed the gold medal set by becoming Commonwealth Games...
WORLD
Yardbarker

Man United ask about Championship midfielder

Manchester United’s scouting department have reportedly identified Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott as a future star. That’s according to a report from The United Stand (as relayed by The Sun), who claim to have obtained information regarding a recent enquiry made to the Robins by the Red Devils.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy