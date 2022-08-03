Fulham begin life back in the Premier League at home to Liverpool in their season opener at Craven Cottage today.Last season’s Championship winners have suffered immediate relegations in each of their previous two visits to the Premier League, failing to score more than 30 points each time.Marco Silva’s side will look to Alexander Mitrovic to continue the form that saw him score an astonishing 43 goals during their Championship winning season but face a tough test against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, who are determined to use the heartbreak of falling short in last year’s title race as they begin their...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 34 MINUTES AGO