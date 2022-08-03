Read on www.bbc.co.uk
BBC
Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record
Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
Football transfer rumours: Memphis Depay to leave Barça for Juventus?
Wesley Fofana to Chelsea? | Udinese’s Destiny Odogie to Tottenham? | Conor Coady to Everton?
Yardbarker
‘One Of The Players Liverpool Want To Get In Their Team’ - Blackburn’s Jon Dahl Tomasson On Tyler Morton
Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has been speaking about Tyler Morton after Liverpool agreed a season-long loan deal for the midfielder. A move to Ewood Park has become no stranger to young Reds recently with both Harvey Elliott and Leighton Clarkson spending time at the Championship club. As...
BBC
Lampard on Calvert-Lewin, transfers and Chelsea
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton’s opening game with Chelsea on Saturday. Lampard is expecting a “really tough game” against Chelsea, adding: “It’s nice to be at home in front of our fans. They will always be a difficult opponent because of the quality of squad and manager they have.”
New era dawns but Bayern should still be too good for Bundesliga rivals | Andy Brassell
Robert Lewandowski’s exit made for a rocky summer, but the Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are again surely destined for the domestic summit
Fulham vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?
Fulham begin life back in the Premier League at home to Liverpool in their season opener at Craven Cottage today.Last season’s Championship winners have suffered immediate relegations in each of their previous two visits to the Premier League, failing to score more than 30 points each time.Marco Silva’s side will look to Alexander Mitrovic to continue the form that saw him score an astonishing 43 goals during their Championship winning season but face a tough test against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, who are determined to use the heartbreak of falling short in last year’s title race as they begin their...
How to watch Everton vs Chelsea Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight
Chelsea begin their Premier League season at Everton tonight after a busy summer of transfer business for Thomas Tuchel’s side.The Blues have signed Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chuckwuemeka and on Friday announced the transfer of Brighton’s Marc Cucurella in a £62m deal.Everton have been preparing for their first full season under Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, who will again face off against his former side.A 1-0 win for Everton over Chelsea in May proved crucial as the Toffees avoided relegation, but they face another battle to stay up this year with Richarlison gone and Dominic Calvert-Lewin set to miss...
ESPN
Transfer Talk: Presnel Kimpembe to stay at PSG despite interest from Chelsea
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Presnel Kimpembe is set to stay Paris Saint-Germain this summer despite interest. Presnel Kimpembe...
BBC
Cardiff City and Norwich City charged after melee during season opener
Cardiff City and Norwich City have both been charged by the FA following second half pitch melee in their Championship fixture on Saturday, 30 July. The melee erupted in the second half the game, which Cardiff City won 1-0, after a foul by Joe Ralls on Teemu Pukki. It is...
BBC
Nigel Pearson: Bristol City manager wants more referee 'transparency'
Football should follow rugby union and give referees microphones for more transparency around decision making, says Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson. The Robins lost their first match of the new season 2-1 to Hull City on Saturday, during which the Tigers were awarded a controversial penalty. Pearson also wants VAR...
EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United starlet Charlie Savage - son of Robbie - is attracting loan interest from Championship and League One sides after impressing during pre-season tour
A number of Championship and League One are exploring a move for young Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage. The 19-year-old - son of pundit and former player Robbie - impressed manager Erik ten Hag during the club's recent summer tour and a decision over plans for this season is expected over the coming week.
Graham Potter applauds Brighton’s recruitment process after Marc Cucurella sale to Chelsea
Graham Potter believes Marc Cucurella’s club-record £60million departure to Chelsea shows Brighton have a recruitment process to be proud of.Albion were reluctant to lose the defender but managed to negotiate a profit of almost £45million on a player purchased from Spanish side Getafe less than 12 months ago.The Seagulls have now received around £150million in transfer fees during the past year following the sales of Ben White to Arsenal, Dan Burn to Newcastle and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham.“It’s part of our strategy, to allow us to continue to develop,” said head coach Potter, who guided the south-coast club to...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Aled Sion Davies completes gold medal set in Birmingham
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Paralympic legend Aled Sion Davies completed the gold medal set by becoming Commonwealth Games...
Report: Todd Boehly Is 'Reluctant' To Sanction Cesar Azpilicueta's Exit
Captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been very up-front with his desire to depart, though recent reports cast a bit of doubt on a transfer that at one point seemed to be inevitable.
Is Leicester vs Brentford on TV? Channel, live stream, kick-off time and team news for Premier League opener
LEICESTER CITY kick off their 2022/23 Premier League campaign with a home fixture against London opposition Brentford. There could be some moans and groans around the stadium as the Foxes are the ONLY side to have not signed a single player in all the top English leagues. Plus, clubs are...
"Needs to play" - Paul Merson Calls For £140k-a-week Liverpool man to start against Fulham
Pundit Paul Merson has stated that he would start Liverpool’s new marquee signing Darwin Nunez against Fulham at Craven Cottage this Saturday. Nunez arrived at Anfield from Benfica earlier this summer for a fee of up to £85 million and is expected to fill the void left by the departing Sadio Mane.
Yardbarker
Man United ask about Championship midfielder
Manchester United’s scouting department have reportedly identified Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott as a future star. That’s according to a report from The United Stand (as relayed by The Sun), who claim to have obtained information regarding a recent enquiry made to the Robins by the Red Devils.
BBC
Vieira on 'difficult' pre-season, team news and being ready for 'challenge'
Manager Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before the opening game of the Premier League season. Crystal Palace and Arsenal kick off the campaign on Friday, with Vieira admitting his side's pre-season training has been "difficult" because the team were split into two groups. Here's what else he...
Official: Manchester City Starlet James McAtee Joins Sheffield United On Loan
Manchester City's James McAtee has completed a season-long loan move to Championship club Sheffield United, it has been announced.
SkySports
Dundee Utd 1-0 AZ Alkmaar: Glenn Middleton stunner gives Scottish side Europa Conference first-leg lead
Glenn Middleton scored a stunning second-half goal as Dundee United pulled off one of their biggest European results in recent decades by defeating AZ Alkmaar 1-0 on an exhilarating night at raucous Tannadice. The 22-year-old winger only joined the Terrors from Rangers last Friday and marked his home debut by...
