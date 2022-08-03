ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Bernard Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
bizneworleans.com

Jeffrey Fernandez Named New Ochsner Health Plan CEO

NEW ORLEANS – Jeffrey Fernandez, Ochsner Health senior vice president and executive advisor, has assumed the role of CEO of the new Ochsner Health Plan. He replaces Terry Shilling, who has served in a consulting role to lead the implementation of OHP. A Louisiana native, Fernandez has more than 20 years of managed care leadership experience – much of that in the Medicare Advantage industry.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Ceres Plant Protein Cereal Wins Startup St. Bernard

CHALMETTE, La. – Ceres Plant Protein Cereal, a plant-based cereal designed with sustainability in mind, was selected as the winner of the 8th annual Startup St. Bernard pitch competition presented by the Meraux Foundation and St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation. The company takes home a grand prize of over $100K in cash and in-kind services.
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
bizneworleans.com

Safe Schools Louisiana Announces App Deployment in Over 500 Schools

NEW ORLEANS – From Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans:. With recent coverage additions in Monroe, Zachary, Rapides, East Feliciana Parish, and Bossier Parish schools, the Safe Schools Louisiana Anonymous Reporting App now safeguards more than 500 schools across the state. The app and program are a complimentary resource for school communities that provide students the ability to anonymously communicate about a pressing school, criminal, or mental health concern.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, LA
State
Mississippi State
City
Slidell, LA
City
Pearl River, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Chalmette, LA
County
Saint Bernard Parish, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis#General Health#Medical Services#Ochsner Health#Ochsner Northshore
wgno.com

Horsing around, La. deputies wrangle ‘escape artists’

COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Smokey, Ginger and Wonder were on the loose when the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office jumped into action. The three horses were seen on Million Dollar Rd. and two deputies who did not receive any horse wrangling training at the academy got to play cowboy and cowgirl.
COVINGTON, LA
bizneworleans.com

Data: Insurers Have Paid $13B on Louisiana Ida Claims

BATON ROUGE — From the Louisiana Department of Insurance:. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said that insurers have paid or reserved to pay $13.1 billion on all types of Hurricane Ida-related claims in Louisiana through June 30. This data is the third measure of damage from Hurricane Ida, which struck the state on August 29, 2021, as a Category 4 storm and affected 25 parishes.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
L'Observateur

Children’s clothing store celebrates grand opening in LaPlace

LAPLACE — Canon’s Corner, a new children’s boutique offering a wide range of styles for boys and girls, is celebrating its grand opening from noon to 6 p.m. August 6-7 at 1617 W. Airline Highway in LaPlace. The store will feature streetwear, biker jeans, designer items, everyday...
LAPLACE, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO seeks help finding missing woman

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. The missing woman, Laura Morgan, is a 54-year-old white female, who was last seen on July 28, 2022, leaving her residence in New Sarpy. Laura is approximately 5’7, 125 lbs. with brown...
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy