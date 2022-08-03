Read on www.bizneworleans.com
Jeffrey Fernandez Named New Ochsner Health Plan CEO
NEW ORLEANS – Jeffrey Fernandez, Ochsner Health senior vice president and executive advisor, has assumed the role of CEO of the new Ochsner Health Plan. He replaces Terry Shilling, who has served in a consulting role to lead the implementation of OHP. A Louisiana native, Fernandez has more than 20 years of managed care leadership experience – much of that in the Medicare Advantage industry.
Ceres Plant Protein Cereal Wins Startup St. Bernard
CHALMETTE, La. – Ceres Plant Protein Cereal, a plant-based cereal designed with sustainability in mind, was selected as the winner of the 8th annual Startup St. Bernard pitch competition presented by the Meraux Foundation and St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation. The company takes home a grand prize of over $100K in cash and in-kind services.
Uncertified teachers in St. John Parish can become accredited free of charge
School employees received prizes at the back-to-school bash, but the biggest surprise was the announcement of a workforce development grant, courtesy of Marathon Petroleum.
Safe Schools Louisiana Announces App Deployment in Over 500 Schools
NEW ORLEANS – From Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans:. With recent coverage additions in Monroe, Zachary, Rapides, East Feliciana Parish, and Bossier Parish schools, the Safe Schools Louisiana Anonymous Reporting App now safeguards more than 500 schools across the state. The app and program are a complimentary resource for school communities that provide students the ability to anonymously communicate about a pressing school, criminal, or mental health concern.
St. Tammany property transfers, July 5-11, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
ABITA SPRINGS ESTATES, LOT 11, BLOCK F: $449,500, Pat Mccormick Homes LLC to Jonathan Shuler and Breanne Shuler. DIVISION OF ABITA SPRINGS SUBDIVISION, LOTS 3, 4, 6, SQUARE 13: $399,000, Succession of Heidi Neumann Hampton and George H. Hampton testamentary trust to Frank A. Valls. GULCH ST. 70477: $223,000, Bryan...
Louisiana residents collect additional $129 million from insurance companies
Commissioner Jim Donelon said the LDI Office of Consumer Services, which has staff members who review consumer complaints and work with company representatives to resolve disagreements.
'I don’t know where the breaking point is at': A look at the threats the Louisiana seafood industry faces
NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s crawfish, crabs, fish, shrimp or oysters, Louisiana is known for its seafood. The seafood industry is one of Louisiana’s largest employers. But the Louisiana seafood industry is threatened. “We are accountable for one-third of the seafood in this country. That’s something to...
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Smaller insurance agencies, like Page Insurance in Houma, La., are busier than ever. Owner John Page said his office has written $61 million in claims since Hurricane Ida. He said the insurance crisis is unprecedented. “The market is very much in probably the biggest turmoil I’ve...
Horsing around, La. deputies wrangle ‘escape artists’
COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Smokey, Ginger and Wonder were on the loose when the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office jumped into action. The three horses were seen on Million Dollar Rd. and two deputies who did not receive any horse wrangling training at the academy got to play cowboy and cowgirl.
Data: Insurers Have Paid $13B on Louisiana Ida Claims
BATON ROUGE — From the Louisiana Department of Insurance:. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said that insurers have paid or reserved to pay $13.1 billion on all types of Hurricane Ida-related claims in Louisiana through June 30. This data is the third measure of damage from Hurricane Ida, which struck the state on August 29, 2021, as a Category 4 storm and affected 25 parishes.
Louisiana Fisherman Catches Shark in Lake Pontchartrain
It is not uncommon to find sharks in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Sharks can swim into the lake from the Gulf of Mexico but one fisherman is warning of the dangers of sharks.
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
Gulf dead zone smaller this year, but still five times size of Lake Pontchartrain
Scientists measuring the low-oxygen dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico this summer found a mix of good and bad news: It covered only 3,275 square miles of bottom waters, less than half the size of last year. But that was still larger than the combined areas of Rhode Island and Delaware, or five times the size of Lake Pontchartrain.
LSU AgCenter: Vegetables to plant in August
Aug. 1 - Oct. 31. For more information, check out the AgCenter’s vegetable planting guide.
Fisherman catches large nearly 6-foot shark on Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans
Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks because they swim in from the Gulf of Mexico, but last night a fisherman caught a large bull shark and wants to bring awareness to the dangers that exist on Lake Pontchartrain.
Children’s clothing store celebrates grand opening in LaPlace
LAPLACE — Canon’s Corner, a new children’s boutique offering a wide range of styles for boys and girls, is celebrating its grand opening from noon to 6 p.m. August 6-7 at 1617 W. Airline Highway in LaPlace. The store will feature streetwear, biker jeans, designer items, everyday...
Insurance Commissioner says Louisiana homeowners market in "crisis"
In much of south Louisiana, insurers are in retreat after feeling pinched by hundreds of thousands of claims worth billions of dollars, the newspapers report.
SCSO seeks help finding missing woman
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. The missing woman, Laura Morgan, is a 54-year-old white female, who was last seen on July 28, 2022, leaving her residence in New Sarpy. Laura is approximately 5’7, 125 lbs. with brown...
'It's frustrating': Some Cleco customers see electric bills double in one year
SLIDELL, La. — For weeks, Louisiana residents have voiced concerns over skyrocketing energy costs. Some Cleco customers told WDSU that their bills have doubled from the same time last year. Jeff Thomas lives in Slidell and said his July bill cost more than $700. "I can afford it, but...
St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office reports 2 violent domestic disputes in less than 24 hours
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St.Charles Parish Sheriff's Office has reported two violent domestic disputes that happened less than 24 hours of each other. According to reports, one victim was shot on Monday, and another victim in an unrelated incident was cut on Tuesday morning. Deputies report that...
