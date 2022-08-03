EastEnders fans love Jay’s heartfelt gesture to Ben as his life hangs in the balance

EastEnders viewers were touched by Jay Brown’s (Jamie Borthwick) "sweet" gesture to Ben Mitchell ( Max Bowden ) as he fought for his life during last night’s episode (Tuesday, July 2).

In Monday’s episode (July 1) Ben was struggling to breathe and clutched his chest, while begging Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) for help as he lay in a pile of rubbish.

Last night, the Mitchells were worried about Ben’s safety, so Jay and Ben’s ex-husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) searched for him.

A devastated Callum eventually found Ben unconscious and not breathing in the rubbish heap outside The Arches.

As Jay called an ambulance, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) rushed over to help her son, which was when Jay made the touching gesture to Ben that left fans emotional.

“I need an ambulance please. Yeah, it’s my brother, he’s collapsed, he’s not breathing,” Jay said.

Jay called Ben his brother in a sweet gesture. (Image credit: BBC)

Kathy sobbed as Callum performed CPR on Ben until the ambulance arrived who quickly rushed him to hospital after failing to revive him.

The doctors eventually stabilised Ben and put him in a coma, where they told Kathy, Phil Mitchell ( Steve McFadden ) and Callum that Ben had overdosed.

After hearing the news, Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) showed up at the hospital to comfort her brother, Phil and reassured him that Ben never bought drugs from Peggy’s.

Ben was left fighting for his life after an overdose. (Image credit: BBC)

However, Sharon Watts ( Letitia Dean ) soon dropped the bombshell to Phil that Ben had in fact bought the drugs that nearly killed him from Peggy’s and Sam let it happen.

Jay and Ben have been best friends since they were young and is, in a way, part of the Mitchell family after Phil took him under his wing when Jay’s dad, Jase Dyer (Stephen Lord) was murdered.

As the intense scenes unfolded, fans couldn’t help but notice the sweet gesture Jay did in honour of Ben…

See moreSee more See moreSee more See more

EastEnders continues on Thursday, July 4 at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.