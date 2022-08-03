ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup

Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
The Guardian

Premier League 2022-23 preview No 19: West Ham

Guardian writers’ predicted position 8th (NB: this is not necessarily Jacob Steinberg’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) The aim is to challenge for a place in the top four again. The question is whether West Ham have grown stale. They captured the imagination with their run to the Europa League semi-finals last season, but a small squad struggled to cope with the additional workload and David Moyes has spent the summer trying to add more quality in several positions.
Raheem Sterling
960 The Ref

Arsenal opens EPL with 2-0 win at Crystal Palace

LONDON — (AP) — Arsenal's newcomers made an immediate impact as they opened the English Premier League by beating host Crystal Palace 2-0 on Friday. Left back Oleksandr Zinchenko set up the opening goal in the first half while striker Gabriel Jesus created a number of chances and defender William Saliba put in a near-flawless performance in his first start for Arsenal.
BBC

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could be involved, despite featuring for just 45 minutes in pre-season. Anthony Martial is out with a hamstring strain, but Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw have both recovered from illness. Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister will be available after shaking off a recent groin issue.
SB Nation

Everton 2022/23 Season Preview: 7 Premier League Rule Changes

The new Premier League season kicks off today with Everton in action in Saturday evening’s highlight game as they host Chelsea at Goodison Park, the scene of one of the most emotional outpourings we have seen in a long, long time near the end of the last season. The...
SB Nation

Arsenal 2 - Crystal Palace 0 match report: a good start

Arsenal bested Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park to start the Premier League campaign off on the right foot. Was it the best-played, cleanest match from the Gunners? No. But putting two past Palace and winning at Selhurst Park is not easy to do. They’re a solid side, especially at home. Arsenal’s opener was the first the Eagles had conceded in more than five matches at their ground.
SB Nation

Chelsea confirm 2022-23 squad numbers, including for Chukwuemeka, Broja, and Gallagher

Chelsea’s 2022-23 Premier League season starts in 48 hours, and ahead of our first game, away to Everton, the club have confirmed the shirt numbers that the players in the first-team squad will be wearing for that game, and the season ahead. (Though it should be noted that these can still change before the transfer window slams shut on September 1, and the final registrations with the league are submitted.)
SB Nation

Everton 2022/23 Season Preview: Goalkeepers

Everton should look to build up play more out of the back this season with a new-look defence. Luckily enough, Jordan Pickford was certainly not afraid to play the ball forward last season. Pickford finished second in most 40+ yard pass attempts amongst Premier League keepers last season with 821. Only Burnley keeper Nick Pope had more at 847. Pope and Pickford both finished 1 and 2 for most completions of said passes, with 319 and 291 respectively. In fact, nearly 70% of all of Pickford’s passes (not including goal kicks) were 40+ yards as the Blues went long-ball more often than not. However, Pickford finished in 14th for completion percentage of 40+ yard passes. These numbers could come from the fact that Everton were behind in most of their games last season or just the fact that the entire team was a bit shambolic; pick your poison.
