Everton should look to build up play more out of the back this season with a new-look defence. Luckily enough, Jordan Pickford was certainly not afraid to play the ball forward last season. Pickford finished second in most 40+ yard pass attempts amongst Premier League keepers last season with 821. Only Burnley keeper Nick Pope had more at 847. Pope and Pickford both finished 1 and 2 for most completions of said passes, with 319 and 291 respectively. In fact, nearly 70% of all of Pickford’s passes (not including goal kicks) were 40+ yards as the Blues went long-ball more often than not. However, Pickford finished in 14th for completion percentage of 40+ yard passes. These numbers could come from the fact that Everton were behind in most of their games last season or just the fact that the entire team was a bit shambolic; pick your poison.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 15 HOURS AGO