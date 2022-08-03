ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup

Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
The Guardian

Premier League 2022-23 preview No 19: West Ham

Guardian writers’ predicted position 8th (NB: this is not necessarily Jacob Steinberg’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) The aim is to challenge for a place in the top four again. The question is whether West Ham have grown stale. They captured the imagination with their run to the Europa League semi-finals last season, but a small squad struggled to cope with the additional workload and David Moyes has spent the summer trying to add more quality in several positions.
Mohamed Salah
SPORTbible

How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights

Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
960 The Ref

Arsenal opens EPL with 2-0 win at Crystal Palace

LONDON — (AP) — Arsenal's newcomers made an immediate impact as they opened the English Premier League by beating host Crystal Palace 2-0 on Friday. Left back Oleksandr Zinchenko set up the opening goal in the first half while striker Gabriel Jesus created a number of chances and defender William Saliba put in a near-flawless performance in his first start for Arsenal.
#Fulham
SB Nation

Premier League 1-20 prediction 2022/23. Where will Leeds finish?

Predictions can make you look like you really know what you’re talking about. More often, they make you look like a complete idiot and, if anything, that’s more fun. I think this season is harder to predict than last year, and seeing as I had Everton in 7th last year, expect little and be prepared to settle for less.
NBC Sports

D.C. United permanently sign former EPL forward Christian Benteke

The English Premier League connections remain strong in the District with new manager Wayne Rooney. D.C. United announced on Friday that it had signed Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace on a permanent deal:. “Christian is a top player who has played at the highest level for a long time,” D.C....
BBC

Premier League: Arsenal begin season with win over Crystal Palace

Well, that was an entertaining start to the season. Arsenal leave Selhurst Park with three points, but Palace sure made them work for it. Join us again tomorrow for six further English top-flight games, starting with Fulham v Liverpool at 12:30 BST. For tonight, though, that's us done. Night everyone.
BBC

Coady likely to leave Molineux this summer

Wolves skipper Conor Coady looks increasingly likely to end his time at Molineux this summer amid interest from Everton. Coady has been a central figure in Wolves’ rise from the Championship to record three top half top-flight finishes in four seasons for the first time in half a century.
ESPN

Georgino Wijnaldum leaves PSG for Roma loan just one year after joining from Liverpool

AS Roma have signed Paris Saint-Germain's Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, the Serie A club said on Friday. The former Liverpool midfielder leaves French champions PSG having scored three goals in 38 appearances after joining on a three-year deal in 2021.
