Read on www.bbc.com
Related
BBC
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
West Ham snap up Maxwel Cornet after activating £17.5m transfer relegation release clause from Burnley
MAXWEL CORNET will re-join the Premier League after West Ham triggered his release clause at Burnley. Cornet, 25, was relegated last season with Burnley as their top goalscorer with 10 goals. His performances and the subsequent relegation of the Clarets caused Cornet to attract a lot of interest. Among the...
Premier League 2022-23 preview No 19: West Ham
Guardian writers’ predicted position 8th (NB: this is not necessarily Jacob Steinberg’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) The aim is to challenge for a place in the top four again. The question is whether West Ham have grown stale. They captured the imagination with their run to the Europa League semi-finals last season, but a small squad struggled to cope with the additional workload and David Moyes has spent the summer trying to add more quality in several positions.
Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star Willian ‘in talks over shock Premier League return with Fulham showing transfer interest’
WILLIAN is in talks over a shock return to the Premier League with Fulham, according to reports. The former Chelsea and Arsenal winger, 33, left the Emirates in 2021 just a year into his three-year deal. However, Goal in Brazil state he could be on his way back to London.
RELATED PEOPLE
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Vs Brighton Predicted Line-up: Cristiano Ronaldo And Tyrell Malacia To Start
Manchester United play Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday in the first game of the Premier League season and Erik Ten Hag's first competitive line-up will be one of the most intriguing things we have to look forward to. This is what we will predict here. 1....
Arsenal opens EPL with 2-0 win at Crystal Palace
LONDON — (AP) — Arsenal's newcomers made an immediate impact as they opened the English Premier League by beating host Crystal Palace 2-0 on Friday. Left back Oleksandr Zinchenko set up the opening goal in the first half while striker Gabriel Jesus created a number of chances and defender William Saliba put in a near-flawless performance in his first start for Arsenal.
Preview: Everton vs Chelsea: Koulibaly And Sterling In Contention Start Premier League Opener
Chelsea face Everton in their Premier League opener on Saturday evening to mark the start of the 2022/23 campaign. It’s a trip on the road for the Blues to start the new league season as they head to Goodison Park to play Frank Lampard’s side. Chelsea lost to...
MLS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fans all say the same thing during Crystal Palace vs Arsenal as Sky Sports unveil new-look scoreboard for 2022-23 season
FANS are not liking Sky Sports' new-look scoreboard for the 2022-2023 season. The popular TV channel unveiled their new design during the Premier League curtain-raiser between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park. The new graphic doesn't include any letters, instead it is only consisted of the clubs' badges, the...
"Needs to play" - Paul Merson Calls For £140k-a-week Liverpool man to start against Fulham
Pundit Paul Merson has stated that he would start Liverpool’s new marquee signing Darwin Nunez against Fulham at Craven Cottage this Saturday. Nunez arrived at Anfield from Benfica earlier this summer for a fee of up to £85 million and is expected to fill the void left by the departing Sadio Mane.
West Ham To Make Another Bid For Star Midfielder Who'd Join Liverpool 'Immediately'
West Ham are expected to lodge a new bid for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana, after having an initial offer rejected by the French club, according to Foot Mercarto,. The Hammers have had a strong transfer window so far and have recently confirmed the signing of Gianluca Scamacca for £30.5m from Sampdoria.
Yardbarker
Liverpool could be without five stars for Fulham visit as injury struggles continue but key man ‘definitely available’
Liverpool look likely to still be without at least five members of the squad due to ongoing injury struggles ahead of the club’s upcoming visit to Craven Cottage at the weekend, with one report from the club’s website relaying the current conditions of relevant stars. The exact nature...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Premier League 1-20 prediction 2022/23. Where will Leeds finish?
Predictions can make you look like you really know what you’re talking about. More often, they make you look like a complete idiot and, if anything, that’s more fun. I think this season is harder to predict than last year, and seeing as I had Everton in 7th last year, expect little and be prepared to settle for less.
NBC Sports
D.C. United permanently sign former EPL forward Christian Benteke
The English Premier League connections remain strong in the District with new manager Wayne Rooney. D.C. United announced on Friday that it had signed Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace on a permanent deal:. “Christian is a top player who has played at the highest level for a long time,” D.C....
BBC
Premier League: Arsenal begin season with win over Crystal Palace
Well, that was an entertaining start to the season. Arsenal leave Selhurst Park with three points, but Palace sure made them work for it. Join us again tomorrow for six further English top-flight games, starting with Fulham v Liverpool at 12:30 BST. For tonight, though, that's us done. Night everyone.
Pep Guardiola Wants To Stay At Manchester City Beyond This Season
There has been speculation about whether Pep Guardiola would be extending his Manchester City contract after this season, or whether he would be moving on to pastures new. Jurgen Klopp signed a new deal with Liverpool towards the end of last season, and many City fans were left wondering whether Guardiola would follow suit.
Saliba stars as debutants impress: Arsenal player ratings vs Crystal Palace
Arsenal opened up the 2022/23 season with an impressive 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The Gunners dominated the opening 20 minutes, with Gabriel Jesus creating havoc in and around the box and Gabriel Martinelli missing a great chance to give Arsenal the lead from close range. He...
Fulham v Liverpool: Match Prediction | Premier League Opener
Liverpool face Fulham on Saturday lunchtime in the first Premier League game of the season. This is LFCTR's match prediction for the Reds' start of another campaign. Divider(Variant 1)
BBC
Coady likely to leave Molineux this summer
Wolves skipper Conor Coady looks increasingly likely to end his time at Molineux this summer amid interest from Everton. Coady has been a central figure in Wolves’ rise from the Championship to record three top half top-flight finishes in four seasons for the first time in half a century.
ESPN
Georgino Wijnaldum leaves PSG for Roma loan just one year after joining from Liverpool
AS Roma have signed Paris Saint-Germain's Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, the Serie A club said on Friday. The former Liverpool midfielder leaves French champions PSG having scored three goals in 38 appearances after joining on a three-year deal in 2021.
MLS・
Comments / 0