Glamour

Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Prince William in New, Rare Video With Her Dad

Princess Charlotte is basically a mini version of her dad, Prince William, in a new Twitter video. On July 31, Prince William and his seven-year-old daughter wished England’s women’s soccer team good luck against Germany in their Euro 2022 final match. “Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the Twitter caption.
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo

Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
Popculture

Prince William's Alleged Affair Gains Wild Details Amid Possible Move to America

The rumor mill is once again churning with details of Prince William's alleged affair. As the prince and his wife, Kate Middleton, set their sights on new ambitions in the United States, the royal couple was thrust into a more unsavory spotlight after an anonymous Deuxmoi submission shared new details about a "British royal's extramarital affair," which many presumed to be about William.
People

Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents

Princess Charlotte looked like a royal pro during her first solo outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought along their 7-year-old daughter to a busy day at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. After watching a swim meet, the trio headed to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Gushes Over Daughter Shiloh’s Dancing: ‘Brings A Tear To The Eye’

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shocked fans when videos surfaced of her showing off her dance moves on TikTok recently, and her dad, Brad Pitt, couldn’t be more proud. “It brings a tear to the eye,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 1. “Very beautiful.” When it comes to his six kids, Brad said that he just wants them to find what makes them happy. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish,” he gushed.
epicstream.com

Princess Charlene Shock: Royal's 'Frail' Health And 'Troubled' Marriage On The Mend? Former Olympian Reportedly Expressed Love For Prince Albert By Doing This

The marriage of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco has been hounded with numerous malicious rumors even before they tied the knot on July 1, 2011. As a matter of fact, speculations about the former athlete having doubts about her romance with Prince Albert ensued after snaps of Princess Charlene wiping away tears on their wedding day made rounds online.
Elle

Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George

Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
Popculture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Believed Another Couple Outside the Royal Family Were Leaking Stories

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have dealt with their fair share of negative press over the years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly believed that someone in their inner circle was leaking stories to the press and contributing to that negativity, per InTouch Weekly. In the new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors by Tom Bower, it is alleged that Markle and Harry believed that their friends David and Victoria Beckham were behind the leaks.
PopSugar

Princess Charlotte Is the Spitting Image of Kate Middleton in Navy With Polka Dots

As Princess Charlotte grows up, it seems she's taking a page from mom Kate Middleton's style handbook. The 7-year-old sat on her dad's lap to record an Instagram video for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's account in which they wished England's women's soccer team, the Lionesses, good luck in the Euro 2020 final match. And she did so in a stylish outfit reminiscent of her mother's previous looks.
PopSugar

Meghan Markle's Cutout Jumpsuit Is as Elegant as It Gets

Doubling down on her stylish return to New York City, Meghan Markle capped her first day with an equally fashionable night out with Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were captured hand in hand on Monday, July 18, as they left Locanda Verde in Tribeca. The couple walked out of the Italian restaurant where they had dinner with friends, exuding an effortlessly chic and relaxed vibe.
People

Why Queen Elizabeth Was Uncharacteristically Overjoyed on Kate Middleton and Prince William's Wedding Day

Queen Elizabeth had every reason to be happy as she watched Kate Middleton and Prince William tie the knot in 2011. But she was even more emotional than expected. Courtiers have told PEOPLE that the monarch was uncharacteristically overjoyed on the couple's wedding day, content in the knowledge that the line of succession — so fraught in the years following the checkered marriages of three of her own children — was secure.
