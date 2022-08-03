Read on www.harpersbazaar.com
Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Prince William in New, Rare Video With Her Dad
Princess Charlotte is basically a mini version of her dad, Prince William, in a new Twitter video. On July 31, Prince William and his seven-year-old daughter wished England’s women’s soccer team good luck against Germany in their Euro 2022 final match. “Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the Twitter caption.
Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo
Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
Princess Caroline’s daughters and daughters-in-law stun at Rose Ball in Monaco
Members of Monaco’s Princely Family came together on Friday for the 2022 Le Bal de la Rose. Prince Albert , in addition to Princess Caroline and her family were dressed to the nines for the glamorous charity event held at the Salle des Etoiles of the Sporting Monte-Carlo. Caroline’s...
Princess Beatrice Just Seemingly Borrowed This Chic Dress from Kate Middleton
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. We are always looking to Princess Beatrice and Kate Middleton for fashion inspiration, so it wouldn't surprise us to learn...
Meghan Markle’s Shorts in NYC Have the Internet Abuzz
Meghan Markle wore navy blue shorts and a white shirt for lunch with Gloria Steinem following Prince Harry's UN speech and people either loved them or hated them on Twitter and Instagram.
Prince William's Alleged Affair Gains Wild Details Amid Possible Move to America
The rumor mill is once again churning with details of Prince William's alleged affair. As the prince and his wife, Kate Middleton, set their sights on new ambitions in the United States, the royal couple was thrust into a more unsavory spotlight after an anonymous Deuxmoi submission shared new details about a "British royal's extramarital affair," which many presumed to be about William.
Jennifer Aniston stuns in summer swimsuit snapshot
In her latest post, ‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston shared a super summer swimsuit photo featuring the essentials: sandy beach, blue skies, black swimwear, and a wide smile.
Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents
Princess Charlotte looked like a royal pro during her first solo outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought along their 7-year-old daughter to a busy day at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. After watching a swim meet, the trio headed to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.
Brad Pitt Gushes Over Daughter Shiloh’s Dancing: ‘Brings A Tear To The Eye’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shocked fans when videos surfaced of her showing off her dance moves on TikTok recently, and her dad, Brad Pitt, couldn’t be more proud. “It brings a tear to the eye,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 1. “Very beautiful.” When it comes to his six kids, Brad said that he just wants them to find what makes them happy. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish,” he gushed.
Princess Charlene Shock: Royal's 'Frail' Health And 'Troubled' Marriage On The Mend? Former Olympian Reportedly Expressed Love For Prince Albert By Doing This
The marriage of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco has been hounded with numerous malicious rumors even before they tied the knot on July 1, 2011. As a matter of fact, speculations about the former athlete having doubts about her romance with Prince Albert ensued after snaps of Princess Charlene wiping away tears on their wedding day made rounds online.
Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George
Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Believed Another Couple Outside the Royal Family Were Leaking Stories
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have dealt with their fair share of negative press over the years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly believed that someone in their inner circle was leaking stories to the press and contributing to that negativity, per InTouch Weekly. In the new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors by Tom Bower, it is alleged that Markle and Harry believed that their friends David and Victoria Beckham were behind the leaks.
Princess Charlotte Is the Spitting Image of Kate Middleton in Navy With Polka Dots
As Princess Charlotte grows up, it seems she's taking a page from mom Kate Middleton's style handbook. The 7-year-old sat on her dad's lap to record an Instagram video for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's account in which they wished England's women's soccer team, the Lionesses, good luck in the Euro 2020 final match. And she did so in a stylish outfit reminiscent of her mother's previous looks.
Meghan Markle's Cutout Jumpsuit Is as Elegant as It Gets
Doubling down on her stylish return to New York City, Meghan Markle capped her first day with an equally fashionable night out with Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were captured hand in hand on Monday, July 18, as they left Locanda Verde in Tribeca. The couple walked out of the Italian restaurant where they had dinner with friends, exuding an effortlessly chic and relaxed vibe.
Meghan Markle 'Hated' Being Compared to 'Perfect' Kate and Was Envious—Book
Meghan "appeared to be influenced by envy of Kate" Middleton while Prince Harry had "contempt" for Prince William and his wife, a new biography states.
Why Queen Elizabeth Was Uncharacteristically Overjoyed on Kate Middleton and Prince William's Wedding Day
Queen Elizabeth had every reason to be happy as she watched Kate Middleton and Prince William tie the knot in 2011. But she was even more emotional than expected. Courtiers have told PEOPLE that the monarch was uncharacteristically overjoyed on the couple's wedding day, content in the knowledge that the line of succession — so fraught in the years following the checkered marriages of three of her own children — was secure.
This Amal Clooney-Approved Summer Sandal Is Debatable, but It's Also Just $22 for Prime Day
Amal Clooney is the only celebrity who could make me reconsider cork wedges. It's a trend I dreamt about freshman year of high school when I saw Blair Waldorf wear a pair on Gossip Girl. A couple of years later in college, though, I decided cork wedges reminded me too much of opening a bottle of wine and never looked back — until now.
Meghan Markle Felt Camilla's Alleged 'Ginger Afro' Remark Was 'Racist'—Book
A royal source told Newsweek that the allegation Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall made these remarks was "nonsense."
A bridal shop owner shares the biggest signs that a bride is going to be difficult to dress
Insider spoke to Anna Cirignaco, the owner of Eleganza Sposa in Glasgow, UK, about the things brides should stop doing when dress shopping.
Ant Anstead Shares Photos from Special 'Solid' Summer Day with All Three of His Kids
Ant Anstead is cherishing time together with all of his kids. On Thursday, the 43-year-old father of three spent some quality time with all of his children. He shared photos of their "pretty solid day" together on Instagram. "Daytime beach. Evening BBQ. Night time s'mores," he captioned the series of...
