Cell Phones

Digital Trends

OnePlus 10T vs. Samsung Galaxy S22: Should you spend an extra $150?

OnePlus has revealed the OnePlus 10T, a companion smartphone to the OnePlus 10 Pro. The first entry in its “T” series since the OnePlus 8T from 2020, it combines the powerful 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip with a sharp 6.7-inch AMOLED display, implausibly fast 125W charging, and a triple-lens camera setup. And at $650, it’s a great price too.
makeuseof.com

No, You Cannot Remove Data From the Blockchain. Here's Why.

Over the past few years, blockchain technology has become widely popular across an array of different industries. Blockchains are known for their ability to record and store data securely, but can such information ever be removed? Is blockchain data truly permanent, and if so, why is this the case?. How...
Parade

Why Verizon Is Sending Free Phones to Certain Customers

Some Verizon are suspicious after the phone company announced that it will be sending out free cell phones to select customers. Verizon opened in 2000, and like most cellular service providers, had its ups and downs over the years. With the rise of iPhones, 5G service, and other changes in the industry, it's tough to hold onto customers.
ConsumerAffairs

Verizon rolls out new low-cost unlimited plan priced at $30 a month

Verizon may be sitting pretty atop the mobile carrier customer rankings with 142.8 million subscribers, but it’s putting pressure on its competition for more customers. On Wednesday, the company rolled out a new ultra-low plan called Welcome Unlimited, which is priced at $30 per line per month for four lines.
makeuseof.com

How to Use Your Amazon Echo Away From Home

Some of us are so used to having an Amazon Echo around that the prospect of being without it for a few weeks on vacation brings up visions of a difficult trip. Taking your Echo on vacation can seem daunting at first. But we’ll give you the precise steps you need to set up and start using your Echo like you would at home.
Digital Trends

Get a renewed iPad Mini for only $82 at Amazon right now

Apple rolled out the first-generation iPad Mini in 2012, but it’s still a worthwhile purchase after more than 10 years, especially if you’re looking for iPad deals that you can purchase on a very tight budget. You can get the tablet for even cheaper if you go for a renewed device from Amazon, which is selling the refurbished first-generation iPad Mini at $38 off to make it even more affordable at just $82 compared to its original price of $120.
makeuseof.com

What Does a Car Battery Do and How Does It Work?

Traditional lead acid car batteries may get overlooked nowadays with the frenzy over lithium-ion EV batteries, but these little guys are invaluable marvels of engineering which have helped power vehicles for decades. Without the complex chemical reactions inside your vehicle's 12V battery, you wouldn't even be able to turn on...
makeuseof.com

The 4 Best Self-Hosted Google Photos Alternatives

Smartphone users take hundreds, if not thousands of photos every year, and many have relied on Google Photos to automatically upload and store their holiday snapshots for free. The service ceased to offer unlimited storage in 2021, meaning that users had to either fork over cash to Google or find another solution—either by moving to another provider or self-hosting.
makeuseof.com

What Is Bionic Reading and Why Should You Use It Today?

Bionic Reading is a new method that, through the simplest tweak, can dramatically boost your reading speed. At the same time, it may also assist in comprehension and recollection due to how our brain works. Sounds interesting? Let's see how Bionic Reading works and how you can use it in...
makeuseof.com

What Is a USB Bitcoin Miner? Is USB Bitcoin Mining Profitable?

Though Bitcoin itself is now a hugely popular digital asset, the Bitcoin mining industry has also become widely prevalent, with individuals looking to make a passive income by mining new coins and verifying transactional blocks. While most Bitcoin mining is done using expensive hardware, you can now get your foot in the door using nothing more than a USB stick.
CNET

Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only

Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
makeuseof.com

Is Cloud Gaming Ready to Go Mainstream?

Cloud gaming presents a different gaming model than traditional consoles, furthering its mainstream appeal. Developments and partnerships in the industry offer the potential for cloud gaming to become a much more popular model in the future. Is it time for cloud gaming to go mainstream? You may find that as...
thefastmode.com

Verizon Upgrades Fiber Network Core with 400 Gbps Per Port Optical Technology

Verizon is supercharging the core of its fiber network by upgrading older router equipment with new equipment, capable of utilizing the latest 400 Gbps per port optical technology. When the overhaul of the fiber core network (the superhighway Verizon uses to move customers’ data) is complete, Verizon will be able...
The Verge

OnePlus 10T announced with up to 150W fast charging and $649 starting price

After not releasing a OnePlus 9T last year, OnePlus’ T-series is making a return in 2022 with the OnePlus 10T, which sees its official launch today. Many of the device’s details have already been made public, so today’s news is about pricing and availability. Head over to Allison Johnson’s full review for a rundown of what the phone is like to use in practice.
CELL PHONES

