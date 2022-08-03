Read on www.makeuseof.com
Related
makeuseof.com
How Many Users Does Spotify Have?
Spotify is a Swedish music streaming company that was founded in 2006. From its inception, the company has since expanded to more countries worldwide. As of writing, Spotify is available in 183 countries across South America, North America, Europe, and more. But do you know how many people use Spotify?...
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Double-Ender Recording for Remote Interviews and Podcasts
Sick of interview guests sounding muffled? Want to produce crisp podcast material, even when your guest is on the other side of the world? One way to get high-quality audio from a remote interview is to use the double-ender recording method. Although it involves a few more steps, you can...
makeuseof.com
The 4 Best Self-Hosted Google Photos Alternatives
Smartphone users take hundreds, if not thousands of photos every year, and many have relied on Google Photos to automatically upload and store their holiday snapshots for free. The service ceased to offer unlimited storage in 2021, meaning that users had to either fork over cash to Google or find another solution—either by moving to another provider or self-hosting.
makeuseof.com
Why Spotify's Car Thing Failed to Sell
On February 22, 2022, Spotify launched Car Thing—a smart music player for your car. This device requires a Spotify Premium account but allows a seamless in-car experience with the popular music streaming app. However, in its June 27, 2022, earnings update, Spotify revealed they've stopped manufacturing the dashboard infotainment...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Kelis accuses Beyoncé of sampling her music without her blessing: ‘Stupid, disrespectful’
The song, “Energy,” a track on Beyoncé’s seventh album, which was released today, is an interpolation of Kelis’ hit single, “Milkshake.”. Singer Kelis kicked off a firestorm on social media Thursday when the track list and several songs from Beyoncé’s seventh album leaked, and one featured an interpolation of her hit single, “Milkshake.”
Guitar World Magazine
Best pedals for classic rock 2022: killer stompboxes to help you recreate the tones of the rock elite
Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Deep Purple are just a few of the names that have not only cemented themselves into the popular zeitgeist with mega cross-over hit songs but have produced searing guitar tones that guitarists will be trying to recreate forever more. So, if you are among the many players mesmerized by the tones of legendary acts from the '70s and '80s, then this guide to the best pedals for classic rock is exactly what you've been looking for.
Billboard
Picking The Right Distributor: 7 Tips For Indie Artists
So, your single or album has been mixed and mastered. It’s time to figure out who will distribute your music — digitally, as a physical product or both. But with dozens of options available, it can be difficult to know which service is the right fit. Billboard spoke with managers working with independent talents to determine some of the most important factors to consider when establishing a relationship with a distributor.
Guitar World Magazine
Epiphone Jerry Cantrell ‘Wino’ Les Paul Custom and Les Paul Custom Prophecy review
All in all, we’re looking at two very attractive offerings from Epiphone, even more so when you factor in the hard cases included. For our money, the Wino has the edge, but you may well disagree!. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. As...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Choi Yena brings out her gamer side in new music video for ‘Smartphone’
Former IZ*ONE member and soloist Choi Yena has released the music video for ‘Smartphone’, the title track of her sophomore mini-album of the same name. In the vibrant visual, Choi is a gamer who guides an avatar of herself through a playground filled with whimsical mascots, eventually stopping at a shooting game inspired by the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise.
Meet the Veteran Producer Behind Dozens of K-Pop’s Biggest Hits
It begins with a crystalline, whistling melody. It’s sweetly seductive as it crests and dips, beckoning you closer. All of a sudden, NCT 127’s “Favorite (Vampire)” plummets into a quirky, hip-trap groove, where the rappers spit about a dangerous love that hurts so good. But this stark departure from its melodic beginning is all in anticipation of the main event, the chorus, where that haunting refrain bursts forth once again — but this time, as a powerful anthem, cradling dazzling harmonic layers of the group’s honeyed vocals.
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Spot a Scam NFT Gaming Project
Blockchain games are becoming more popular. However, there are ongoing debates in the gaming community about the advantages of NFTs. Some see it as exploitative, while others see it as legitimately useful. Nevertheless, we cannot argue that some investors have made money from NFT games. Considering this, how can you...
makeuseof.com
How to Extract App Icons and macOS Icons on a Mac
If you’re working on a project or writing a technical document and need a high-quality Mac application icon, you don’t have to search for them on random icon websites. Instead, you can extract them from apps using macOS itself. Be it default or third-party apps, you can easily...
makeuseof.com
Is Cloud Gaming Ready to Go Mainstream?
Cloud gaming presents a different gaming model than traditional consoles, furthering its mainstream appeal. Developments and partnerships in the industry offer the potential for cloud gaming to become a much more popular model in the future. Is it time for cloud gaming to go mainstream? You may find that as...
makeuseof.com
How to Add Search Tags to Files in Windows 11
Most users will enter keywords that match file titles to find images, documents, videos, and music on their Windows PCs. However, there is a different, more flexible way to search for files in Windows 11. You can instead add tags to files that will help you find them better. A...
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Find All the Pictures on Your Windows Device
Have you ever transferred pictures to your PC but forgot where you saved them? Or, do you have lots of pictures but don’t know how to locate some of them?. Fortunately, this article covers everything you need to know. We’ll show you some quick ways to find all the...
makeuseof.com
8 Creative Ways to Upgrade or Build a Calculator
While every smartphone has a calculator, the old-fashioned electronic calculator is going nowhere. It's still widely used in schools and, like most gadgets in this era, has evolved to include some more powerful computing features. However, unlike back in the day, the bench calculator is now easier to access, and...
makeuseof.com
Free Methods to Access and Manage 3D Printers Remotely
3D printing is a slow and time-consuming process that can take a few hours or days to complete. It’s not practical to sit around a 3D printer or manage it until the printing is finished. Thus, many users deploy and use the OctoPrint server for real-time monitoring of their prints when at home connected to the local network.
makeuseof.com
Facebook Launches a Music Revenue-Sharing Program: How Does It Work?
Social media has many positive aspects, like its opportunities to earn an income. In fact, it is so lucrative that some creators quit their jobs to focus on content creation full-time. Social media companies are increasingly improving their platforms to help creators make even more money. An example is Facebook,...
makeuseof.com
Linux Kernel 5.19 Released With 7 New Features
A new version of the Linux kernel has arrived. Like most updates, version 5.19 doesn't contain one headline-grabbing feature. Instead, it's filled with various odds-and-ends improvements that make Linux more performant across hardware both new and old. Maybe 5.19 will be a release that surprises you. But if you don't...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Simple CRM in Google Sheets
Where do you keep your customer notes? Do they sit on your desk in a notepad or in a document on your hard drive? Doing this can create a couple of challenges:. Sending them to your coworkers—who will also need to find them again. To add to this, hidden...
Comments / 0