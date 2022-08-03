Inclusive Theater of WNY provides a unique stage experience, one act at a time

In this episode, Dave Debo welcomes back Russell Weaver, Ph.D. from Cornell IRL to continue the discussion on redistricting after the Mayor’s public hearing and our extensive discussions last week. Jay Moran talks with Andrea Ó Súilleabháin, Executive Director of Partnership for the Public Good about PPG’s annual effort, through its community agenda program, to focus on issues facing Buffalo and Western New York.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO