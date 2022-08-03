Read on www.makeuseof.com
Related
Incredible iPhone trick will totally change how you use the camera app – don’t miss it
IF YOU need to quickly whip your iPhone camera out to take a quick photo, it can be a bit of a faff. Fortunately, your iPhone has a little-known feature that makes life much easier. The Apple logo on the back of the device can act as a button for...
makeuseof.com
The 4 Best Self-Hosted Google Photos Alternatives
Smartphone users take hundreds, if not thousands of photos every year, and many have relied on Google Photos to automatically upload and store their holiday snapshots for free. The service ceased to offer unlimited storage in 2021, meaning that users had to either fork over cash to Google or find another solution—either by moving to another provider or self-hosting.
makeuseof.com
9 New Linux Distros to Try Out in 2022
As an open-source operating system, Linux continues to rule the market, even in 2022. The highly malleable Linux kernel has come a long way, evolving into many avatars and spawning different desktops suitable for numerous use cases. As is custom, a slew of new Linux distributions has become available to...
The Verge
Spotify’s paying customers will soon get separate play and shuffle buttons
Spotify is fully separating its play and shuffle buttons — but only for Premium subscribers. Today, the company announced that it’s beginning to roll out individual buttons for the two functions, which will replace the combined play / shuffle button that’s currently at the top of playlists and artist pages. The change is expected to hit Android and iOS devices “in the coming weeks.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
What Is Bionic Reading and Why Should You Use It Today?
Bionic Reading is a new method that, through the simplest tweak, can dramatically boost your reading speed. At the same time, it may also assist in comprehension and recollection due to how our brain works. Sounds interesting? Let's see how Bionic Reading works and how you can use it in...
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1,975 online – exact date and letter to look for that’ll make your coins worth thousands
SOME of the most valuable coins in US history are pennies featuring the profile of President Abraham Lincoln. One collector recently paid $1,975 for a 1909-S VDB Wheat Cent, a particularly rare Lincoln penny with a controversial history. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the 1909-S VDB penny...
makeuseof.com
What Is a USB Bitcoin Miner? Is USB Bitcoin Mining Profitable?
Though Bitcoin itself is now a hugely popular digital asset, the Bitcoin mining industry has also become widely prevalent, with individuals looking to make a passive income by mining new coins and verifying transactional blocks. While most Bitcoin mining is done using expensive hardware, you can now get your foot in the door using nothing more than a USB stick.
makeuseof.com
Brave vs. Tor: Which Browser Offers More Security and Privacy?
There are dozens of web browsers out there, some more popular than others, but only a select few can actually be considered both safe and private. Brave and the Tor Browser are certainly among them, and though they are similar in some respects, they are two very different pieces of software.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
Is Twitter Blue Worth the Money?
Although Twitter is an indispensable social media tool for millions of users, it has struggled to make money on the scale of its rivals, Facebook and TikTok. Because social media users are fatigued by adverts on their timelines, the holy grail for any company would be to charge users a subscription fee.
iPhone warning – change your settings to save you from huge battery fail
THE IPHONE has a hidden feature to help users avoid being caught off guard by a dead battery. You can easily change your settings to get the most out of the iPhone and its virtual assistant Siri. The iPhone has loads of customizable features for creating a device that's unique...
Business Insider
The iOS 16 beta is available now — here's how to download it on your iPhone and unlock its new features
You can get the iOS 16 beta on your iPhone by signing up for Apple's Beta Software Program. iOS 16's new features include a reinvented Lock Screen design, the ability to edit or unsend text messages, and more. iOS 16 will be officially released this fall, likely in September. iOS,...
makeuseof.com
How to Make a Super-Taskbar with Directory Opus
The average Windows user might be fine accessing software through the Start menu or shortcuts on the desktop—maybe even pin an icon or two directly on the taskbar for easier access. However, true fans of customization and aesthetics use third-party launchers. These are tools dedicated to launching other apps,...
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Find All the Pictures on Your Windows Device
Have you ever transferred pictures to your PC but forgot where you saved them? Or, do you have lots of pictures but don’t know how to locate some of them?. Fortunately, this article covers everything you need to know. We’ll show you some quick ways to find all the...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Simple CRM in Google Sheets
Where do you keep your customer notes? Do they sit on your desk in a notepad or in a document on your hard drive? Doing this can create a couple of challenges:. Sending them to your coworkers—who will also need to find them again. To add to this, hidden...
makeuseof.com
5 Empowering Microsoft Narrator Alternatives for Visually Impaired Windows Users
Built into the Windows OS, the screen reader Narrator is a big help to visually impaired users. However, you or a visually challenged loved one may not be finding the Narrator adequate for your needs. Or maybe, you just don't like its voices. But there are some good alternatives to...
makeuseof.com
Linux Kernel 5.19 Released With 7 New Features
A new version of the Linux kernel has arrived. Like most updates, version 5.19 doesn't contain one headline-grabbing feature. Instead, it's filled with various odds-and-ends improvements that make Linux more performant across hardware both new and old. Maybe 5.19 will be a release that surprises you. But if you don't...
technewstoday.com
How to Use iMac Without Mouse
If your mouse suddenly stopped working but you still need to finish your task immediately, there’s good news for you. You can freely navigate through your iMac using only keyboard shortcuts. From selecting the items on the screen to shutting down your computer, the keyboard provides a wide range...
makeuseof.com
How to Manage "Files Shared With Me" on Google Drive
If you're part of a large or busy team, there's a good chance that you share Google Drive files among yourselves. Depending on the size of your team, this can mean dozens of files a day. After a while, you could end up with hundreds or thousands of files in...
makeuseof.com
How to Change Your Amazon Account to a Different Email
When you change your email address, you need to remember to update all of your online accounts. One of the most important accounts to consider is Amazon so that you continue to receive offers, order updates, and other important information. We're going to show you how to change your Amazon...
makeuseof.com
How to Count Non-Blank Cells in Google Sheets
It might seem a bit pointless initially, but knowing the exact number of cells filled with data can be extremely useful if you use Google Sheets for your spreadsheets. The techniques explained in this article are most commonly used to count the number of populated cells in a specific range. This is particularly useful for people working with large spreadsheets that need to get an idea of the span and scope of their data.
Comments / 0