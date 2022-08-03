ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Tlaib beats back another primary challenge, looks likely to return to Congress

By Ken Coleman
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RRgyd_0h31bv8w00

U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, left, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib in Detroit on July 24, 2022. | Photo by Andrew Roth

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) on Tuesday scored a decisive victory in Michigan’s new 12th Congressional District Democratic Party primary.

Tlaib leads other Democratic candidates in the race: Lathrup Village Mayor Kelly Garrett; Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey; and former state House member Shanelle Jackson of Detroit. The Associated Press and other analysts declared Tlaib the Democratic winner.

Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey at the TCF Center in Detroit | Andrew Roth

The newly drawn district is strongly Democratic, which means Tlaib is almost certain to win the November general election and stay in Congress.

It includes a portion of Detroit and Oakland County, as well as western Wayne County communities such as Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Livonia, Westland Garden City and Redford Township. For the first time, the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission drew the boundaries for congressional districts and state Legislature races after the Census, not the Legislature.

The vote-tallying process has been delayed by a modem issue that has slowed down efforts in the Wayne County clerk’s office. With 39 of 362 precincts reporting, Tlaib had a 71.69% to 14.19% lead over second-place Winfrey in Wayne County, according to unofficial returns. With 95.85% of the precincts reporting Tlaib is leading Winfrey 55.03% to 26.48% in Oakland County. Tlaib also attracted support in Detroit and doubled the number of votes second-place finisher Winfrey secured so far.

Winfrey secured contributions from United Democracy Project, a super PAC tied to American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the pro-Israel lobbying group.

Tlaib was first elected in 2018 to the open 13th District seat formerly held by the late U.S. Rep. John Conyers. She overcame a Democratic primary in 2020 to return to Congress.

In January, Tlaib made a decision to seek the 12th District seat although she had lived in the new 13th District. U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Southfield), who also represents Southeast Michigan, announced in January that she would retire after term ends.

Tlaib is a daughter of Palestinan immigrants and was first elected to Congress in 2018. She served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2009 to 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T05WB_0h31bv8w00

U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib, left, and Ayanna Pressley in Detroit on July 24, 2022. | Photo by Andrew Roth

Tlaib brought on July 24 her co-members of “The Squad,” a group of progressive congresswomen, to help her campaign. U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) joined in door-knocking and later a rally at Detroit’s Cass Technical High School for a fundraiser on behalf of the Squad Victory Fund, which raises money for each of the four congresswomen.

Tlaib also campaigned for U.S. Rep. Andy Levin (D-Bloomfield Twp.) in his primary battle in the new 11th District against U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Waterford Twp.), doing a rally Friday with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). However, Stevens notched a strong victory in the race in the Oakland County-based seat.

Tlaib will face Republican challenger Steven Elliott in the Nov. 8 general election.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Tlaib beats back another primary challenge, looks likely to return to Congress appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 5

Oh, boy!
2d ago

🤮 What is wrong with you people in the 12th district?

Reply
10
Related
Michigan Advance

Kelley says there were ‘unprecedented oddities’ in Tuesday’s GOP gov. primary election

After coming in fourth place in the GOP gubernatorial primary Tuesday and refusing to concede to nominee Tudor Dixon, far-right activist Ryan Kelley told the Advance Wednesday that he thinks there were “unprecedented oddities” in the process. Unofficial election returns in the five-person race show Kelley received 15.5% of the vote. Dixon, a right-wing commentator […] The post Kelley says there were ‘unprecedented oddities’ in Tuesday’s GOP gov. primary election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County

Late Wednesday evening, the Rev. Ralph Rebandt became the third GOP gubernatorial candidate to concede to right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon — and the second to call into question the validity of the election results. Far-right activist Ryan Kelley has still yet to concede. In a text message exchange with the Advance Wednesday, Kelley baselessly claimed […] The post Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Livonia, MI
City
Dearborn Heights, MI
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haley Stevens
Person
Shanelle Jackson
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Brenda Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Election State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#District Democratic Party#House#The Associated Press#Tlaib The Democratic
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Pete Buttigieg changes his official residency and vote from Indiana to swing state Michigan so he and the twins can be closer to Chasten's parents

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has switched his residency from his home state of Indiana to Michigan – a swing state that has been critical in recent presidential elections. Buttigieg made the change so that he and husband Chasten could be closer to Traverse City, Politico reported. The couple announced...
MICHIGAN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Drunkest City in Every State

Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy