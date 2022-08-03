Packers Share Thoughts on Wearing Guardian Caps at Camp

Read on 943jackfm.com
Packers' Aaron Rodgers credits U.S.-banned psychedelic for best NFL season
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his experience with ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic that is illegal in the United States, "paved the way" for the "best season" of his decorated NFL career. Rodgers spoke about his experience during an appearance on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast,...
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers on injured rookie WR Christian Watson missing start of training camp: 'It's not a big concern'
A rookie wide receiver has been one of the breakout stars of Green Bay Packers training camp -- at least, according to the team's quarterback. Aaron Rodgers talked up fourth-rounder Romeo Doubs this week, noting that he seems to make a "wow" play every day. Of course, Doubs was not...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Had Special Reunion On Thursday Afternoon
Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb were quite a dynamic receiving duo for Aaron Rodgers for several seasons with the Packers. On Thursday, the group was reunited at Green Bay's training camp practice. Rodgers and Cobb are still wearing green and gold, while Nelson, who retired following the 2018 season, was just visiting.
Yardbarker
Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals Jaire Alexander injury, hopes to have him back Friday
The Green Bay Packers have put on the pads for the first time in training camp. This increased the level of physicality of their drills, which increased the chance for injury. On Tuesday, Jaire Alexander was removed from practice as a precaution. When addressing the media on Wednesday morning, head coach Matt LaFleur explained what had happened.
Packers legendary wide receivers talk importance of Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame
KOHLER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame hosted its 2nd Celebrity Golf Outing event at Blackwolf Run Golf Course in Kohler on Friday. There was no shortage of celebrities showing out for the event, as Local 5 News was able to catch up with Packers legendary wide receivers Jordy Nelson and Donald Driver.
FOX Sports
Savage injures hamstring during Packers' 'Family Night'
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Starting safety Darnell Savage suffered a hamstring injury during the Green Bay Packers' traditional “Family Night” practice at Lambeau Field on Friday. During one-on-one matchups between receivers and defensive backs early in practice, Savage pulled up while trying to cover Amari Rodgers....
Yardbarker
Packers Training Camp Injury Report: Practice No. 8
With Patrick Taylor missing practice on Wednesday with a groin injury, the Green Bay Packers are down to four running backs. That’s enough for now, coach Matt LaFleur said before Thursday’s practice, but it is a concern. “That’s something that Gutey and I have talked about,” LaFleur said...
WATCH: Jabari Smith Jr. Has Major Defensive Potential
The Houston Rockets gained a major asset for their defense by selecting Jabari Smith Jr. with the 3rd pick in the NBA Draft.
Live Updates: Green Bay Packers Family Night
Follow along all night for live updates from Green Bay Packers Family Night. There has been an early injury.
Yardbarker
Seven Players to Watch on Packers Family Night
In the grand scheme of Green Bay Packers training camp, Friday’s Family Night will be the ninth practice of the summer. Really, the atmosphere makes it something a bit bigger than just another practice. “I think they all weigh equally,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I do think that you’re...
Aaron Rodgers keeps hyping up potential breakout receiver
Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, has repeatedly offered praise to one of the new receivers in Green Bay, a lesser-known name from the 2022 NFL Draft. After the Green Bay Packers elected to trade away their star wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Las Vegas Raiders in mid-March, the direction of the offense became rather clouded. For all intents and purposes, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was blindsided by the deal, and was left all but empty-handed in terms of the weapons he would have to utilize in pursuit of his third-straight league MVP award.
Packers.com
Packers preparing for Friday's Family Night, presented by Bellin Health
A fun-filled day and evening awaits Packers fans Friday at Packers Family Night, Presented by Bellin Health. Tickets remain available for the family-focused event, which are mobile only and priced at $10, and can be purchased online through Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com. All individuals, regardless of age, require a ticket for admittance.
