The ultimate guide to adjustable drivers

Read on golf.com
Related
Golf.com
SPOTTED: Graphite Design’s new Tour AD CQ driver shaft
Last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tony Finau took home his second win in just as many weeks on the PGA Tour and we were on-site getting the inside scoop on gear news. Although Tony’s clubs stayed the same as the previous week, we did spy something new in one of the equipment vans that we are excited to share exclusively at GOLF.com.
Golf.com
Phil Mickelson suspended for attempting to lure players to LIV Golf, according to lawsuit
The PGA Tour-LIV Golf drama has entered its newest phase: litigation. Eleven players, including Phil Mickelson, filed an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday, alleging the Tour acted unlawfully by suspending LIV Golf players. The plaintiffs seek to have their suspensions overturned and playing privileges reinstated, with a smaller group hoping for a temporary restraining order so they can participate in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Golf.com
Rules Guy: Is it legal to carry 13 right-handed clubs and 1 lefty club?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. Is it OK to carry 13 right-handed clubs and one left-handed club? This would work for me rather than flipping over a club to get out of tough situations. – Paul Dziengelewski, Westfield, Mass.
Golf.com
Pros Teaching Joes: How to hit flop shots that launch high and land softly
Bronte Law, pride of Stockport, England, isn’t the longest player on the LPGA Tour — she averages a tick under 250 yards per drive, or 121st among her peers — which means she must lean hard on her touch and guile. (You can watch her for yourself during the AIG Women’s Open, at Muirfield, this week.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf.com
These 9 GPS smartwatches make distance measurement a snap
There’s one on-course necessity that all golfers covet, regardless of their handicap index: accurate yardage. Luckily, modern golfers have an array of devices to choose from, from handheld laser devices to GPS smartwatches. Smartwatches are a great option for players who are already used to wearing a wristwatch. They’re...
Golf.com
How this hero caddie saved his player from a tournament-ending mistake
Welcome to Play Smart, a game improvement column and podcast from editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help you play smarter, better golf. I’ve written about it again and again, and I’ll keep writing about it until the golf world is purged of this awful affliction. That affliction is trying...
Golf Channel
Cut Line: LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour lawsuit cuts deep, with anger and accusations
In this litigious edition, we break down the obvious and not-so-obvious elements of this week’s legal bombshell, brave the increasingly personal divide the antitrust lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour has created, and celebrate a much-needed distraction at the Wyndham Championship. Made Cut. The change you want. Before Wednesday’s...
Golf.com
Deal alert: These best-selling Puma golf pants are 20% off
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
Golf.com
Why this fellow Tour pro copied Justin Thomas’ wedge stamping
During Michael Jordan’s heyday, it was commonplace for competitors to play in his signature Air Jordans. Scottie Scheffler has continued to win on the course this season with Tiger Woods’ TW ’20 models on his feet. As the expression goes, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus launches the SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger for power users on the go
OnePlus launched its first-ever 80W SUPERVOOC-charging flagship smartphone in 2022 - however, the 10 Pro's speed in these terms stop mattering once a user gets in the car and has to use a non-compatible charger. However, the OEM has announced a solution today (August 3, 2022; even if it has waited to release the refreshed 10T smartphone to do so).
Golf.com
Dream 18: The ultimate routing of our Top 100 Courses in the UK and Ireland ranking
The Dream 18. It has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it? We thought so, too. Earlier this summer, GOLF unveiled its first-ever Top 100 Courses in the UK and Ireland ranking, a list that honored some of the best, most well-known courses in the world, but also rightfully highlighted some unknown gems you could play at a bargain price.
Acceley adjustable angle laptop stand
Acceley is a new robust and highly engineered aluminum adjustable angle laptop stand enabling users to set their laptop at the perfect angle and height on their desk. Featuring strong load-bearing construction, heat dissipation and minimalist design the laptop stand is now available to back via Kickstarter. Early bird pledges...
Golf.com
How Jessica Korda is contending despite lost suitcase at AIG Women’s Open
In a story seemingly the inverse of “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” Jessica Korda has had four different pants suppliers so far this week. “Monday I wore Megan Khang’s pants,” Korda said after her first round at the AIG Women’s Open. “Tuesday, I wore my sister’s pants and Wednesday I wore Alison Lee’s pants. And today I’m wearing FootJoy pants.”
Golf.com
Breaking down the positives in Tiger Woods’ game from the 2022 season
Welcome to Play Smart, a game improvement column and podcast from editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help you play smarter, better golf. You can subscribe to the Play Smart podcast on Apple here, or on Spotify right here. We’re all rooting for Tiger Woods. How could you not? No one would’ve...
Golf.com
4 eye-catching grass types that will make your yard really pop, according to a superintendent
Bentgrass. Bermuda. Zoysia. Poa. These are names most golfers recognize because they are turf grasses — good for fairways, greens and lawns. But the world of grass is vast and varied, extending far beyond the stuff we mow and water to impress our neighbors, and to keep our putts running fast and pure.
Golf.com
ClubTest Proving Ground: OnCore’s Vero X1 golf ball
With so many options to choose from, it can be hard for a new golf ball to differentiate from the industry stalwarts who dominate the shelves at your local golf shop or big box retailer. But every once in a while, one exceeds our expectations of what a direct-to-consumer brand can do.
Golf.com
Wyndham Championship Friday leaderboard and FedEx Cup bubble watch
A leader who started his tournament with an eight. A contender who was 10 shots worse than the day before. And bubble boys. Friday’s play at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., had a little bit of everything. Let’s take a look. Complete leaderboard...
Digital Trends
The Fish Tank Chassis is half PC, half … aquarium?
At first glance, you see an aquarium (hopefully) filled with fish. You look again, and realize it’s not an aquarium: it’s a PC. Actually, it’s both! The Y2 Fish Tank Chassis combines a beautiful 13-liter aquarium with an industrial-looking horizontal PC tower, and we love it. Metal...
Comments / 0